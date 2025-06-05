ADOPT A PET: Stella Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Age: Stella is a 1 year, 6-month-old Labrador retriever/pit bull mix.

Personality: Social, people-oriented, sweet, intelligent, curious.

Highlights: Stella knows “sit” and has a keen willingness to learn. With a love for treats, Stella will be eager to expand upon her basic training. She has a medium energy level, making her a great match for a home that enjoys regular activity without requiring nonstop exercise.

Stella plays well with her canine companions during doggy play group, but her true love lies with people. Stella loves to be near her human friends and is very sweet-natured and affectionate. JCAS recommends that she not be placed in a home with cats.

Availability: Stella is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Regular adoption fees will be reduced to 50% and adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived, Tuesday through Sunday, June 3-8. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.