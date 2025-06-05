Jail log: Thursday, June 5 Published 9:48 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Arrests

Sexual abuse, private indecency — Fabian Bautista Astorga Leon, 35, of the 400 block of Fairmont Drive, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Astorga Leon Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and private indecency. Astorga Leon was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Failure to appear, reckless driving — Dennis Michael Bergeson, 62, of the 200 block of Craig Road, Shelton, Washington. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bergeson Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct along with charges of reckless driving and attempting to elude police by vehicle. Bergeson was lodged in jail on $12,500 bail.

Failure to appear — Kimberly Ann Grant, 43, of the 5600 block of McLoughlin Drive, Central Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Grant Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run vehicle-property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Grant was lodged in jail without bail.

Domestic abuse — Ryan William Howard, 41, of the 3700 block of Harbrooke Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Howard Tuesday on charges of strangulation-domestic abuse, fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse and harassment. Howard was lodged in jail and bailed out.