Land deal clears way for more trails at Medford’s popular Prescott Park Published 3:28 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

More trails like this one will be built in Prescott Park thanks to a land deal approved by the Medford City Council. (Photo courtesy of Michael D. Davis) A view from Prescott Park toward Medford and mountains. (Michael D. Davis photo) Roxy Ann Peak in Prescott Park rises above houses in east Medford. (Michael D. Davis photo)

Messer family turns over 80 acres to expand Medford’s largest park; parcels are located at the headwaters of Lazy and Crooked creeks, just north of Oregon Hills Park

A two-for-the-price-of-one land deal will add 80 acres to Medford’s largest park and provide a crucial link to an expanding trail network.

The Medford City Council on May 21 approved the purchase of a 40.21-acre parcel for $442,000 at the southwestern corner of Prescott Park just above the Vista Point neighborhood in east Medford.

As part of the deal, the Messer family, which owns the land, has agreed to donate an adjacent 40.29-acre lot, which would increase the park’s acreage from the current 1,740 to 1,820.

“This is something the city has been keen on wanting to acquire for many years,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks and Recreation director.

To commemorate the land donation, the city will create a trail named after the Messer family that will link to the Twilight Trail in Prescott Park, near Roxy Ann Road.

The $442,000 price for the 40.21-acre parcel, located near Vista Point, was based on a May 2024 appraisal.

The donated 40.29-acre parcel, which is largely surrounded by Prescott Park, had an appraisal of $403,000.

The Messer parcels are located at the headwaters of Lazy and Crooked creeks, just north of Oregon Hills Park. The parcels are located to the east of Foothill Road.

Robert Messer died on June 14, 2017, and his wife, Denise, is one of the signatories to the land deal. They had nine children and many grandchildren.

The Messer family “is very excited about the possibility of having a trail named for their family as a result of this transaction,” Rosenthal said.

Three generations of the Messer family were signatories to the land sale and donation, Rosenthal said.

“This allows us to be able to develop trails on the west side of the park,” he said. “It’s very strategic for the Prescott trail system.”

It will also be another link in a long-range effort to connect with the Larson Creek Greenway and another trail near McAndrews Road that will provide a continuous pedestrian or cycling link to the downtown.

“The overall hope is to further develop the east Medford trail network,” Rosenthal said.

Waysides and better signage are planned for the future to help guide the public from trail to trail, Rosenthal said.

Prescott Park contains about 18 miles of trails, with another 15 planned in the future.

Rosenthal said it’s possible the city might ultimately acquire another land parcel on the east side of Prescott.

The park is the most visited of the city’s parks and ranks second favorite behind Bear Creek Park, according to a city survey of local residents.

Prescott’s most prominent feature is 3,576-foot Roxy Ann Peak. An extensive trail system leads to the top of the peak, offering views of Medford and the valley below and to the east, Mount McLoughlin.

The hike to the summit is popular during the winter months when the valley is socked in with fog.

Councilor Kevin Stine said he recently went to Prescott Park, and he applauded the acquisition of the two Messer parcels.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities in the future for what this can do positively for the city,” he said.

Reach writer Damian Mann at dmannnews@gmail.com.