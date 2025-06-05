LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Congress and DOGE federal cuts; preparing for disasters Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

I read in The Hill today that the Trump administration sent a request to Congress to authorize $9.4 billion in DOGE cuts to federal programs, and that the House will vote first on this request. I’m glad the administration has recognized that this is the job of Congress, not the executive branch.

I hope that our representative, Cliff Bentz, will read the request carefully and understand clearly the impacts on us, his District 2 constituents, before he votes.

I have asked him specifically if he understood the buried clauses in the so-called Big Beautiful Budget before he voted in favor of it, because I couldn’t believe that our representative would support such damaging cuts to services of his own constituents, especially our food and medical safety net. He has not responded.

I hope that this time he’ll put our interests over those of Mr. Trump, the GOP, and Mr. Bentz’s own political and personal ambitions.

Miriam Grayer / Medford

Fund Community Resilience Hubs and networks to handle disasters

My name is Blanca Gutierrez, and I am the leadership development and cultural director at Rogue Climate. We helped organize and manage mutual aid fire relief centers after the Almeda Fire in 2020, where we served hundreds of fire-affected people every day.

The fires were one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me. Fires and smoke filled the sky, but no one knew exactly where to go for help. Now, whenever the wind picks up, my community feels deep anxiety about another disaster. I support more funding for Community Resilience Hubs (HB 3170), which is part of this year’s Energy Affordability and Resilience Package.

After the Almeda Fire, Rogue Climate and our partners organized a fire relief center that operated a lot like a hub. Despite our success, we desperately needed more supplies and support, like refrigeration and FEMA application help. We are grateful to be one of few applicants to receive funding from the Community Resilience Hubs program, which will help us to be better prepared for and connected to the things our community will need in the future.

But there are Oregonians out there who still need help. Resilience Hubs and networks serve communities on a day-to-day basis, and are equipped to activate during disruptions like wildfires or extreme weather. With added funding, we can continue to build an Oregon that is strong enough to thrive in the midst of future disruptions and disasters.

Blanca Gutierrez / Medford