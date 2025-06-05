New restrictions coming as fire danger level heads to moderate in Jackson, Josephine counties Published 3:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The latest declaration covers 1.8 million acres of lands in southwestern Oregon; off-pavement areas of Bear Creek Greenway are off-limits

The fire danger level will move to moderate at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Jackson and Josephine counties, officials said Thursday.

The Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will remain at one. About 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands are affected by the declaration.

“Hot temperatures and windy conditions for the past couple of weeks have prompted vegetation to dry at a slightly faster rate; this, in combination with the weather conditions, have contributed to new fire starts and growth,” the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District said in a Facebook post. “Since the start of fire season on June 1, ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four fires (all in Josephine County) in the span of four days, stopping all at an acre total. With temperatures predicted to reach the threshold of 100 degrees and potential thunderstorms in the forecast this weekend, fire danger will be increased to moderate and new regulations will go into effect.”

Beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m., the following new public fire restrictions will take effect:

• Open fires are prohibited, which includes campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except at locations deemed a designated campground. Portable cooking stoves or firepits using liquefied or bottled fuels are still allowed in areas clear of vegetation;

• Chainsaws may not be used between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chainsaws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use;

• Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site;

• The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops;

• Motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, will be allowed only on improved roads free of flammable vegetation. One shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling;

• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling, except on state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher. As noted above, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles must be equipped with one 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher;

• Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials and a water supply is at the job site.

Public fire restrictions currently in effect, which will remain in effect, include:

• No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.

• No fireworks on or within 1/8 of a mile of ODF-protected land. Fireworks not allowed on BLM-managed lands.

• Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.

• Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.

• Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.

For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Season regulations, visit swofire.com.

Residents can also call or visit a Southwest Oregon District unit office:

Medford Unit, 5286 Table Rock Rd., Central Point; 541-664-3328

Grants Pass Unit, 5375 Monument Dr., Grants Pass; 541-474-3152

For more information, visit the ODF Southwest Facebook page or the ODF website.

Meanwhile, starting in 2021, Jackson County began closing all off-pavement areas of the Bear Creek Greenway to lower the wildfire risk in the urban area congruent with ODF’s declared fire season.

The off-pavement closure went into effect June 1 and will remain in effect until the fire agency declares an end to the 2025 fire season later this year.