Sales of existing Jackson County urban homes grow 5.7%; residential inventory up 30.5% Published 2:12 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Existing urban home sales increased 5.7% in Jackson County for the period of March 1 through May 31, local data show.

The total number of existing dwellings sold was 518 during the period compared to 490 during the same period last year, according to a news release from the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

The cumulative number of days on the market was 20 days, up 4 days compared to last year’s 16 cumulative DOM, the release said. The residential inventory of homes on market increased 30.5%. The current inventory sits at 941 homes, compared to 721 at this time in 2024, according to the Realtors group.

The county-wide median price for existing homes for the rolling quarter was $412,500, up 1.7% from the previous year’s $405,750.

The median price for a rural home in Jackson County was $642,600, down 5.8% compared to $682,500 during the same period last year. A total of 123 rural homes sold during the rolling quarter, with the cumulative days on market being 33, compared to 112 rural homes sold during same time period last year and an average of 35 cumulative days on market.

In Josephine County, existing urban home sales increased with the total number sold at 136 compared to 120 during the same period last year, according to the release. The median price for existing urban homes in Josephine County for the rolling quarter was $365,000, down 1.1% from the previous year’s $369,000. The median price for a rural home in Josephine County was $515,000, up 1% from last year’s $510,000. Inventory countywide was up 26.1%, the local group said.

Complete market statistics are available on the RVAR website at rvar.realtor.