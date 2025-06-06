All the buzz: Aviation courses in Medford schools give students headstart on career pathways Published 12:10 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Career and Technical Education instructor Alan Martin supervises students during a drone flying class on a recent afternoon in the fields behind North Medford High School. (Buffy Pollock / Rogue Valley Times) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more North Medford High School senior Mark Silva flies a drone inside a classroom at North Medford High School on a recent afternoon. The drone-flying class is one of two aviation courses offered to students in the Medford School District. (Buffy Pollock / Rogue Valley Times)

From piloting drones to flight school dreams, it’s wrapped up in a partnership focused on aviation-based learning

What might have seemed like some upperclassmen goofing off during the final weeks of school, a drone buzzing over students’ heads during a recent Tuesday afternoon class at North Medford High School was, in fact, the culmination of a semester of career exploration for students interested in aviation-based careers.

A potential future Marine, or even a one-day police department drone pilot, were demonstrating their drone-flying skills after the program’s inaugural semester concluded.

Two new classes — a Commercial Drone License Course and an Aviation Course — were geared toward introducing students to aviation-based careers and providing basic skills required for obtaining initial certifications.

The pair of courses, offered as part of the Medford School District Pathways program, were the result of a partnership between the district, Project Youth Plus and Rogue Workforce Partnership.

Grants Pass-based Pacific Aviation, which utilized an FAA grant geared toward connecting students with industry professionals and providing necessary skills, provided instruction for the classes.

Completion of the drone course allows students to take the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification test, while the Aviation Class provides initial instruction required for students to take their FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Test in order to begin flight school.

During the recent Tuesday afternoon class, North Medford High senior Mark Silva donned a pair of drone “goggles” (a point-of-view headset) and manned a control, lifting a drone carefully off the classroom floor and navigating a half-circle around several students.

Silva said he took the class because “it sounded fun” but also to glean some skills that could prove useful later on.

“Probably the bigger reasons for me were that I’m joining the Marine Corps after high school, and drones are becoming a bigger thing with the military, so I figured it’d be helpful for me,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot about FAA regulations, but I’ve also learned how to fly a drone a lot better than I knew how to before. … It kind of helped me understand the aerodynamics as well as weather conditions, map reading and all that.”

Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructor for the class, Alan Martin, is an Advanced Ground Instructor for Pacific Aviation. He said it was exciting to watch students acquire new skills and imagine career possibilities in aviation. Martin, who retired after 20 years as a civil engineer craftsman in the Air Force, traces his own passion for aviation back to his high school days when he served as a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Martin said students took the drone course for reasons ranging from “just for fun” to career-related pursuits. Drone operation is becoming increasingly useful in industries including construction, agriculture, real estate, commercial photography/videography, firefighting and law enforcement.

“I have one student going to University of North Dakota, into their aviation program. I have a couple others going to community colleges — including one who’s going up to Lane (Community College) in Eugene to do their aviation program,” Martin said.

“We have another student who is still a junior but is looking to go into military aviation through an academy … and I have another student who has no desire to pursue it as a career — he just finds it interesting.”

Martin said classes include “book hours” but also hands-on experience either utilizing a flight simulator, for the pilot class, or flying different types of drones.

For the drone class, students start slowly in the classroom at low speeds to hone their skills at navigating objects and learning basic controls, then they venture outside to pilot craft into the skies above the school.

Conner Anderson, a junior, watched as Martin set up a drone for flying practice behind the school on a recent Tuesday. Anderson took the drone class because it related to a number of potential career possibilities he could pursue, including photography or firefighting.

“Another possibility for me is law enforcement, because another career I’m thinking of is being a lawyer, and it takes a long time to be a lawyer,” said the 16-year-old.

“So I figured the job I could have in the meantime could be something in law enforcement and maybe being a drone pilot for a police department.”

Martin said the pair of courses give students real-world experience and prepare them to take next steps.

“For the drone class, we compile all the knowledge they would be tested on and we just drill that and get them comfortable. … For the pilot class, we have an advanced simulator over in Grants Pass, so we opened up some time, like on weekends, and half the class was able to come over and sit in on the simulator,” he said.

“The flying itself doesn’t really happen in class, but it’s mostly all the academics, aeronautical knowledge. … In doing all the different materials, they’re actually exposed to a lot of other areas in aviation, other than just being a pilot. We’re trying to get into the schools and expose the youth to all these different aviation roles that are out there.”

Martin said even entry level aviation focused careers are high paying and run the gamut from construction and firefighting gigs to weather services and filmmaking.

“Four-year degrees are awesome,” Martin said.

“And those who are equipped to go to school, please do, but remember there are a lot of opportunities that don’t necessarily require that.”

Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.