Jackson County juvenile dies after EV bike-motorcycle collision, sheriff’s office says Published 2:40 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A motorcycle and an electric dirt bike collided Thursday night, killing a juvenile EV dirt bike rider, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“ECSO Dispatch received a 911 call Thursday at 8:56 p.m. for a crash that occurred near the intersection of Ross Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point,” a news release Friday said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police and the Jacksonville Police Department responded along with a Mercy Flights ambulance, according to authorities.

Next-of-kin has been notified, and no public identification of the victim will occur “out of respect for the family’s privacy in this difficult time. Our condolences go out to the family and friends,” the release said,

The motorcycle rider is cooperating with the investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.