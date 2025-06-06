Jail log: Friday, June 6 Published 9:31 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Arrests

Sexual abuse — Jose Noel Fernandez Avalos, 36, of the 800 block of Cedar Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Fernandez Avalos Thursday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual penetration. Fernandez Avalos was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Burglary, disorderly conduct — Charles Sherman Hungerford, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Hungerford Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Hungerford was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Scott Anthony Murphy, 35, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Murphy Wednesday on failure to appear on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass, telephonic harassment and improper use of emergency communications. Murphy was lodged in jail on $30,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct, drugs — Oscar Antonio Cole Ramirez, 20, no known address. Talent police arrested Ramirez Wednesday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, driving under the influence of intoxicants and a probation violation for unlawful delivery of cocaine. Ramirez was lodged in jail without bail.