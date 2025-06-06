Well-above-normal temps expected to hit triple digits over the weekend in parts of Rogue Valley Published 1:54 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

The heat is coming this weekend as Medford is expected to get as warm as 102 degrees on Sunday.

Additionally, the fire danger level will move to moderate in Jackson and Josephine counties starting Saturday, with potential thunderstorms and hot temperatures in the forecast between Sunday night and Monday night.

According to the local National Weather Service office, temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Saturday in Medford, 102 degrees Sunday and 101 degrees Monday.

Normal daytime highs for this time of the year are in the upper 70s.

Grants Pass is expected to be 99 degrees Saturday, 101 degrees Sunday and 100 degrees Monday.

In Ashland, temperatures are forecasted to go up to 96 degrees Saturday, 97 degrees Sunday and 97 degrees Monday.

With the fire danger being increased to moderate starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, new public fire restrictions will be in place such as prohibiting open fires such as campfires and charcoal fires; disallowing exploding targets and tracer rounds or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base; and other restrictions.

For updates and the latest forecast for Medford and other nearby cities, visit weather.gov.