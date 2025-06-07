Applegate fire district, community rally around one of their own after family’s tragic loss Published 11:43 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Fifteen-year-old Jayden Mayers suffered a brain aneurysm on May 30. He was removed from life support on Thursday after an honor walk, just prior to donating his organs. (Courtesy photo)

Applegate Valley Fire District firefighter Aisha Mayers. (Courtesy photo)

Fifteen-year-old Jayden Mayers, left, pictured with younger brothers, Jonah, center, and Noah. (Courtesy photo)

Fifteen-year-old son of firefighter and EMT taken off life support after suffering fatal brain aneurysm; organs donated following honor walk Thursday; ‘It was one of the most emotional things I’ve ever participated in,’ fire chief says

Community members and members of the Applegate Valley Fire District are rallying around a fellow firefighter and mother of three whose oldest son was taken off life support Thursday so his organs could be donated after he suffered a fatal brain aneurysm last Friday.

Aisha Mayers, a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the rural district, announced May 31 that her 15-year-old son Jayden had been life-flighted to Oregon Health & Science University the night before after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Doctors at OHSU in Portland determined that no brain activity was present, and the teen was kept on life support to protect his organs after the decision was made by his family for them to be donated.

Members of the tight-knit rural district headed to Portland at 3 a.m. Thursday to participate in a 9:30 a.m. honor walk.

Honor walks are processions during which a patient is wheeled through the hospital hallways, through a lineup of family, friends and medical staff, honoring an individual’s donation and in support of their grieving family.

District Chief Chris Wolfard, while driving back from Portland Thursday evening, said more than 100 friends, family and hospital workers assembled for the honor walk.

“It was one of the most emotional things I’ve ever participated in. We had nine of our personnel travel up there early this morning to be there for Aisha,” Wolfard told the Rogue Valley Times in an interview.

“Aisha is such a strong individual and, after all that she’s gone through this week, she was overwhelmed that her son’s organs could save so many lives.”

Wolfard said recipients were found for Jayden’s lungs, heart, kidneys and liver.

Doctors determined Jayden’s brain aneurysm was caused by a defect in one of the vessels in his brain.

“Standing there in that hallway, it really struck me. They were walking him down and she was hand in hand with Jayden. … This mother was leading her son’s body in to be unplugged and disassembled to save other lives,” Wolfard said.

“That’s crazy powerful. A mother’s strength right there.”

Wolfard called Mayers an invaluable member of the district. She began as a volunteer in 2021 and has served in a number of capacities, including volunteer firefighter, student firefighter, seasonal firefighter, resident firefighter and recruitment and retention coordinator.

A message from Wolfard on a GoFundMe account, set up to help with funeral expenses and other needs, reads: “Aisha is a vibrant, compassionate, and committed member of our team. She has given so much of herself to this district and to the people we serve. Now that she’s facing every parent’s worst nightmare, we want to lift her up in every way we can. Please consider joining us in supporting her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The GoFundMe page, as of Saturday morning, had raised more than $25,000. To donate, or for more information, visit online (search for: A Hero in the Midst of Tragedy – Update on Jayden).

