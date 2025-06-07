Eagle Point man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after Highway 62 traffic stop Published 8:59 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more William Irvin Hastings, 60, is placed into a Jackson County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Friday. JCSO photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The investigation scene in Phoenix. JCSO photo 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Jackson County authorities, with guns drawn, make a traffic stop on Highway 62 in Medford on Friday. JCSO photo

Suspicious death investigation turns into murder probe after woman found dead in residence near Phoenix

An Eagle Point man is in jail on a murder charge after he was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Highway 62, authorities said.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and detectives arrested William Irvin Hastings, 60, after he was pulled over near Vilas Road in Medford on Friday morning. Hastings is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse in connection to a suspicious death turned murder investigation that occurred near Phoenix earlier this week, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The victim is Julie Renee Hastings, 60, of Phoenix, the release said.

William Hastings remained in the Jackson County Jail without bail Saturday morning.

“The investigation began after JCSO Patrol deputies responded to a welfare check Wednesday night at a residence in the 4000 block of South Pacific Highway outside of Phoenix,” according to the sheriff’s office. “JCSO deputies forced entry into the residence, found the victim deceased, and identified suspicious circumstances at the scene.”

The release did not indicate the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Sheriff’s office detectives and medical examiners responded and took over the investigation, the release said. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Jackson County District Attorney’s office, Medford Police Department, Phoenix Police Department and OSP detectives responded to assist with the investigation, authorities said.

No other details were released. Detectives are following additional leads, and the investigation is ongoing.