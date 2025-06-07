Grass fire near Phoenix 100% lined, 100% mopped, ECSO dispatch traffic indicates Published 6:15 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Editor’s note: The fire is contained. The fire burned an estimated 35 acres.

See previous coverage below.

Crews from around Jackson County are battling a grass fire in the Phoenix area.

The fire was reported on Houston Road. Fire crews are responding. A third alarm was issued around 5:30 p.m.

It is unknown if any structures are threatened. The region went under new restrictions Saturday as the fire level in Jackson and Josephine counties moved from low to moderate. The Oregon Department of Forestry said this week that it had knocked down four fires already since fire season began June 1, all human-caused.

A code 3 standby alert was issued at 6 p.m., with units staging at D&S Harley-Davidson on South Pacific Highway in Phoenix.

Video posted to social media Saturday from the Phoenix High School graduation showed smoke in the air. A live feed from the Roxy Ann Peak YouTube camera showed thick smoke being blown by winds.