Medford police report homicide in Wilson Elementary School parking lot; surveillance footage examined Published 9:52 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

No arrests; no known threat to public or school community, authorities say

Medford police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School.

“This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Medford Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School, where a deceased male was discovered,” a news release posted to Facebook around 9:15 a.m. Sunday said.

The school is located at 1400 Johnson St. near Grand Avenue and Poplar Drive in east Medford.