Medford police report homicide in Wilson Elementary School parking lot; surveillance footage examined
Published 9:52 am Sunday, June 8, 2025
No arrests; no known threat to public or school community, authorities say
Medford police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School.
“This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Medford Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School, where a deceased male was discovered,” a news release posted to Facebook around 9:15 a.m. Sunday said.
The school is located at 1400 Johnson St. near Grand Avenue and Poplar Drive in east Medford.
“Detectives responded to the scene and have confirmed this is a homicide investigation,” the release said. “Surveillance footage obtained shows the incident occurred several hours earlier. Investigators are working to collect additional surveillance footage to identify the suspect(s) and any associated vehicle.
“At this time, there is no known threat to the public or school community,” according to police.
The investigation is continuing, and no further details were released Sunday morning.