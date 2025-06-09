Jail log: Monday, June 9 Published 9:57 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, obstructing government or judicial administration — Michael Aaron Cushman, 26, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Cushman Friday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, obstructing government or judicial administration, assault on a peace officer, soliciting false information to a peace officer and resisting arrest. Cushman was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Charles Sherman Hungerford, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Hungerford Thursday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and harassment. Hungerford was lodged in jail without bail.

Murder, felon in possession of a firearm — Chad Allen McPherson, 32, of the 2000 block of Shelly Lane, Prospect. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested McPherson Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. McPherson was lodged in jail without bail.

Assault, failure to appear — Richard Michael Miller, 37, of the 200 block of Manzanita Drive, Prospect. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Miller Friday on charges of contempt of court for violating a no-contact order and third-degree assault-domestic violence as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, a probation violation for tampering with a witness, contempt of court for violating a restraining order, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended or revoked license, harassment and strangulation-domestic abuse. Miller was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon — Miguel Angel Romero, 27, no known address. Oregon State Police-Southwest Division arrested Romero Friday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, menacing and resisting arrest. Romero was lodged in jail without bail.

Robbery, carrying of concealed weapons — Alejandro Camarene-Torres, 36, no known address. Medford police arrested Camarene-Torres Sunday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon. third-degree theft, third-degree robbery, carrying of concealed weapons and menacing. Camarene-Torres was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Rape, sodomy — Jorge Antonio Suarez-Urena, 29, of the 8400 block of Division Road, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Suarez-Urena Sunday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, menacing-domestic abuse and coercion. Suarez-Urena was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive — William Daniel Ternan, 41, of the 7400 block of Cramer Drive, White City. Medford police arrested Ternan Sunday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Ternan was lodged in jail without bail.