Mae M. (Kelley) Boren

Published 3:45 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

March 13, 1928 – May 13, 2025

Mae Marie (Kelley) Boren was born to Joseph and Dorothy Kelley on March 13, 1928, in Los Angeles, California (CA). She spent her childhood in a community known as Edgemont, close to Riverside, CA. Mae entered eternal life on May 13, 2025 in Eagle Point Oregon (OR), surrounded by her children and other family. She was 97 years old.

Mae had an unconditional love for her family. She was an active and engaged mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she also relished those added to the family through marriage, history, and hosting. She was a family role model and matriarch that lived long enough to positively influence several generations. Mae was a women of resilient faith; she accepted the Lord at the age of 16 and attended church services all her life. For several decades prior to her death, she was an active member of the Eagle Point Community Bible Church.

Mae also was committed to improving the lives of children and the community where she lived. She was a devoted teacher at Moreno Valley Elementary (Edgemont) and Sam’s Valley Elementary School in Oregon’s Central Point School District (1972-1990). Together with her husband Rod, she served as a 4-H Leader for over 20 years – 10 years in Riverside County, CA and 10 years in Eagle Point, OR. She often said she was thoroughly thankful for the fun, the relationships, and the skill-building that the 4-H Program brought to her family. Mae and Rod also both served as CASA volunteers for 6 years. Even into late retirement, the couple supported many activities, events and fundraisers to benefit the local community.

Mae Boren always had special gratitude for her many friends whom she cherished her entire life. She missed old friends deeply when she relocated to Eagle Point, but quickly gathered new friends she equally enjoyed. She was active in Women’s PEO for over 67 years – and was committed to the organization’s culture, its work on behalf of scholarships for women, and the special friends she enjoyed. She was a member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) for over 50 years, and was proud of re-entering and graduating college after her own children entered school. She was a lifelong learner and her curiosities and interests were broad and plentiful. She added doll collecting and family genealogy to her many hobbies, and joined a local Doll Club. Mae loved to travel – anywhere! She enjoyed trips throughout the United States and to many international locations, including the Holy Land, Hungary and Eastern Europe, England, France, Spain, and Italy, and throughout the United States. Her family would agree that a primary trait of Mae Boren was that she was curious – curious about everything!

The family would like to especially thank the many who made her last years of life as fun and special as she was accustomed to – thanks for the many rides to gatherings, bridge, prayer groups, club meetings, and community activities. Thank you for the kindness of those who kept her comfortable and safe – gentle assistance with nails and hair, errand runs, yard help she so much wanted to do herself but could not, extra cleaning, and visits. We appreciate everything that was done for her.

Mae is survived by her children: Cathie Wicks of Woodland, CA, Patrick (Betsy) Boren of Philomath, OR; and Matthew Boren of Eagle Point, OR. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Katie (Jason) Wilmot and daughter Abby Mae; Margo (Jeremy) Ott; Aaron-Marie (Derek) Thoms and sons Deklan, Drew and Davis; Erica (Doug) Fraley; Correne Boren; Mark (Jamie) Wicks and sons Jace and Weston; Ryan Boren; Irene Boren; Janna Mae (Pierce) Lamb and daughters Linley Mae and Laina; and Courtney (Seth) Duffy and their children Savannah, Waylan, Hannah, and Miranda and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mae is also survived by very loved nieces, son-in-law Jerry Garr, and numerous cousins, second cousins, and other extended family. Immediate family that preceded Mae were her husband Roderick C. Boren; daughter Helen Garr; son-in-law Tom Wicks; and grandson Keegan Roderick Boren.

Mae Boren’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the Eagle Point Community Bible Church, 27 S Shasta Ave, Eagle Point, Oregon from 11am-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the D9 Foundation (please specify for the “Mae Boren Scholarship”), PO Box 1166, Eagle Point, OR 97524; or Asante Hospice, 209 N Pacific Hwy, Talent, OR 97540; or for Jackson County 4-H Programs through oregon4hfoundation.org (specify Jackson County). [All donation options are tax deductible.] Thank you.