Trump has no right to deploy Oregon National Guard against statewide protesters, Gov. Kotek insists Published 8:32 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests are planned on Saturday, including in Medford, Grants Pass and cities on the Southern Oregon Coast

Gov. Tina Kotek told reporters Monday that she has no plans to deploy the Oregon National Guard to protests planned for Saturday in Portland and other locations in the state and that President Donald Trump doesn’t have the authority to override her.

Nationwide “No Kings” protests are planned on Saturday, including in Medford, Grants Pass, Curry County on the Southern Oregon Coast and Bandon. The Medford protest is planned from 10 a.m. to noon along McAndrews Avenue from Crater Lake Avenue to Biddle Road, according to organizers.

An earlier protest against Trump administration policies held April 5 drew thousands of people to streets near Hawthorne Park and later Vogel Plaza in downtown Medford.

Kotek on Monday chastised the president for sending California National Guard troops to pro-immigrant rallies in Los Angeles over the weekend without the consent of Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying it represented “an alarming disregard for the safety of Americans and their ability to govern themselves.”

“The president’s unlawful actions undermine our local authorities, who should be able to do their jobs without a federal intervention escalating and inflaming the situation,” she told reporters on Monday.

She called it “absurd, dangerous and indisputably undemocratic” for Trump to applaud the idea that Newsom should be arrested, a quip the president made in a video filmed by MSNBC. Newsom said on social media that the idea was an “unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

Kotek noted that recent protests and other gatherings in Portland and across Oregon have been peaceful. She said her office has been in close communication with law enforcement leaders including Portland’s police chief and the adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard and that she has confidence in local law enforcement to meet public safety needs.

“I am the commander in chief. We are taking care of our communities. If there is any activity that needs to be taken care of it will be done by local law enforcement,” Kotek said. “Right now, all protests have been peaceful and there’s not reason to think that it’ll be otherwise.”

She said the National Guard intervention in California created “even more fear” for Oregon’s immigrant communities and committed to upholding Oregon’s sanctuary laws and fighting for their protection.

“You deserve to feel safe in your communities and in your homes. As your governor, I stand with you,” Kotek said.