Rite Aid pharmacy closures in Oregon now include Phoenix location Published 8:28 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Recent court filings have detailed which of Oregon’s Rite Aid locations are expected to close, rising to more than 30 stores all across the state, including in Phoenix, as the company continues to move through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Ashland still has a Rite Aid.

The Pennsylvania-based chain is currently restructuring following its most-recent bankruptcy earlier this year. All told, the company plans to sell off or close more than 1,000 locations across the country.

The Oregon closures span nearly every corner of the state, a significant escalation from May, when only a dozen Oregon locations were considered at risk of closing, including in Klamath Falls.

Here is a list of all the Oregon stores currently slated to close.

Central and Southern Oregon:

Bend . 700 S.E. Third St.

. 700 S.E. Third St. Klamath Falls . 2521 S. Sixth St.

. 2521 S. Sixth St. Phoenix . 636 N. Main St.

. 636 N. Main St. Roseburg. 1430 N.W. Garden Valley Blvd.

Portland region:

Hillsboro. 2021 N.w. 185th Ave.

2021 N.w. 185th Ave. Hood River . 2049 W Cascade Ave.

. 2049 W Cascade Ave. Lake Oswego . 16390 Boones Ferry Road

. 16390 Boones Ferry Road Oregon City . 1900 Mcloughlin Blvd.

. 1900 Mcloughlin Blvd. Portland . 514 N.E. 181st Ave.

. 514 N.E. 181st Ave. Portland . 11190 S.W. Barnes Road

. 11190 S.W. Barnes Road Portland . 5431 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway

. 5431 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway Portland . 11930 S.E. Division St.

. 11930 S.E. Division St. Wilsonville. 8235 S.W. Wilsonville Road

Willamette Valley:

Albany . 1235 Waverly Drive S.E.

. 1235 Waverly Drive S.E. Dallas . 178 West Ellendale Ave.

. 178 West Ellendale Ave. Eugene . 1560 Coburg Road

. 1560 Coburg Road Eugene . 1970 Echo Hollow Road

. 1970 Echo Hollow Road Keizer . 5452 River Road North

. 5452 River Road North Lebanon . 30 E. Oak St.

. 30 E. Oak St. McMinnville . 448 N.E. Highway 99W

. 448 N.E. Highway 99W Salem . 681 Lancaster Drive N.E.

. 681 Lancaster Drive N.E. Salem . 4500 Commercial St. S.E.

. 4500 Commercial St. S.E. Silverton. 626 Mcclaine St.

Coastal Oregon:

Bandon . 44 Michigan Ave. N.E.

. 44 Michigan Ave. N.E. Harbor . 16261 S. Highway 101

. 16261 S. Highway 101 Lincoln City . 4041 N.W. Logan Road

. 4041 N.W. Logan Road Newport . 2336 N. Coast Highway

. 2336 N. Coast Highway Seaside. 313 S Roosevelt Drive

Eastern Oregon:

Baker City . 1217 Campbell St.

. 1217 Campbell St. Ontario . 728 S.W. Fourth Ave.

. 728 S.W. Fourth Ave. Pendleton. 1900 S.W. Court Place

Rite Aid, which operates about 50 locations in Oregon, did not provide a timeline for when the stores would close, but said they would remain open in the interim. Some stores may already be in the process of shutting down.

This is Rite Aid’s second bankruptcy filing in two years. The company has struggled with falling revenue and a rising number of lawsuits related to its handling of opioid prescriptions. In 2023, it agreed to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit brought by West Virginia that accused the chain of failing to flag suspicious orders of painkillers.

Once operating more than 2,000 stores nationwide, Rite Aid now has fewer than 1,300 locations today.