Jail log: Tuesday, June 10 Published 10:10 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Arrests

Reckless endangering, menacing — Christina Maria Carmell, 47, of the 30 block of Shangrilla Lane, Rogue River. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Carmell Sunday on charges of menacing-domestic abuse, reckless endangering and harassment. Carmell was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Fugitive — Thomas Vernell Ennis, 29, no known address. Medford police arrested Ennis Saturday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Ennis was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear, criminal trespass — Nicholas Thomas Mitts, 24, of the 800 block of Crestbrook Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Mitts Monday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of carrying of concealed weapons, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass. Mitts was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants — Ricardo Sabino Segura, 55, of the 2600 block of Terrmont Street, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sabino Segura Sunday on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Sabino Segura was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.