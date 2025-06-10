Grab the popcorn: Medford, Central Point summer Movies in the Park series set to begin again Published 8:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The select dates in June, July and August are all free events, with vendors on site

On select dates throughout June, July and August, the parks departments for Medford and Central Point will both offer a Movies in the Park series in their respective cities for locals and visitors to gather and watch a film free of charge.

The community events encourage people to get outdoors with kids, friends and family while utilizing some of the Rogue Valley’s parks.

“It’s a night where you can come out, bring dinner with you or buy it there, sit under the stars and watch a movie,” said Jesse Nyberg, recreation manager for the city of Medford’s parks and recreation department. “We really want to provide these opportunities for families, and it’s low cost or free.”

The city of Medford will be showing films at Bear Creek Park and Rogue X while the city of Central Point will show films at Twin Creeks Park, Don Jones Park, Robert Pfaff Park and Bohnert Park.

“My favorite part of Movies in the Park is that it truly feels like the kickoff to summer. There’s something special about seeing families, friends and neighbors come together to enjoy a movie under the stars,” said Elizabeth Blodgett, special events and marketing coordinator for Central Point’s parks and recreation department.

The times, dates and locations for each event are as follows:

Medford Movies in the Park:

June 14: “Despicable Me 4” at Rogue X

June 21: “Moana 2” at Bear Creek Park

June 28: “The Wild Robot” at Bear Creek Park

July 12: “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Bear Creek Park

July 19: “The Lion King” at Rogue X

July 26: “Elf” at Rogue X

Aug. 2: “Dog Man” at Rogue X

Aug. 9: “Cars” at Rogue X

Central Point Movie Night:

June 13: “The Wild Robot” at Robert Pfaff Park

June 20: “Moana” at Don Jones Memorial Park

June 27: “Inside Out 2” at Twin Creeks Crossing Park

July 18: “Captain America — Brave New World” at Twin Creeks Crossing Park

July 24: “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Bohnert Park

Aug. 1: “Transformers One” at Don Jones Memorial Park

While vendors open around 7 p.m. for Medford and 7:30 p.m. for Central Point, movies will begin screening at dusk.

Movie showings are subject to change based on weather, and people can find updates on Central Point’s and Medford’s Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.

The two city’s events may share the same style of activity, but they are separately organized and managed.

“We do make an effort to coordinate with their team to avoid overlapping movie selections,” Blodgett said. “For example, this year we coordinated our schedules so that Central Point will show ‘Moana’ (June 20), followed by ‘Moana 2’ in Medford (June 21) — creating a fun, back-to-back movie experience for those attending both events.”

Each city has been running its Movies in the Park series for a long time, with Medford’s annual event going on since the early 2000s, Nyberg said.

“We average between 200 to 300 people; we’d like for as many people to show up as possible, but that’s usually the average,” Nyberg added.

“We typically see around 100 or more people at each event,” Blodgett said of Central Point showings, adding, “some parks tend to draw larger crowds than others, especially for popular films or on particularly nice evenings.”

Vendors will be on-site offering food, drinks and snacks for purchase, though people are welcome to bring their own meals if they’d like. Both cities recommend bringing your own blanket or low chairs for seating.

“The Crater Band and Guard will be hosting a fundraiser to support their program, selling popcorn and other concessions,” Blodgett said of the Central Point events. “You’ll also find local favorites like Sweet Sips, Kona Ice and Sticky Fingers Ice Cream with a variety of delicious goodies available for purchase.”

Both cities aim for their series to bring the community closer while giving families something to do during the summer.

“It’s a chance for families, friends and neighbors to connect,” Blodgett said. “We’re proud to be able to offer these movie nights free to the public, and welcome everyone — residents and non-residents alike — to join us for a fun and memorable summer experience.”

“I have kids of my own and we come out and watch the movies; it’s a good experience for the fam to get together and enjoy being outside,” Nyberg said.

For more information on Central Point’s series, visit https://bit.ly/3FHJdjc or call 541-664-3321.

To learn more about Medford’s series, visit https://bit.ly/4mT0lU0 or call 541-447-2400.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.