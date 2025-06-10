Medford police arrest two teens accused of 2nd-degree murder in Wilson Elementary School homicide Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Medford police say a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male have been arrested in connection to a homicide at Wilson Elementary School in the early morning hours Sunday.

A news release Tuesday at noon said the victim, a 26-year-old Medford resident, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medford police detectives obtained surveillance video from the school and nearby residences. The footage revealed that the shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. No calls for service related to suspicious activity or gunshots were received during that time.

Law enforcement arrived at the school at 6:21 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a man down in the elementary school parking lot, the release said.

“Officers arrived within minutes and located an adult male lying near a vehicle in the parking lot,” police said. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The male suspect was arrested early Tuesday, the release said.

“The suspect attempted to flee into Hawthorne Park but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Shortly thereafter, the 15-year-old female suspect was arrested at her residence in the 1500-block of Johnson Street,” which is near Wilson Elementary.

