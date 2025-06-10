Oregon ‘freedom to read’ library bill heads to governor’s desk Published 10:02 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Senate Bill 1098 would prohibit schools and libraries from removing books on the basis of being by, or about, members of a protected class

A bill to protect access to school library books that discuss different religions, sexualities, disabilities and a number of other topics, and to ensure they are not banned on the basis of those themes, is headed to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk, where she’s expected to sign it.

Senate Bill 1098 passed the Oregon House of Representatives Monday on a 34-21 vote. It would prohibit school libraries from removing books on the basis of their being about, or by, a member of a protected class as defined in Oregon’s anti-discrimination in education law. Those protected classes include: race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, age and disability.

Under the bill, parents, guardians or school staff would still be able to file complaints about textbooks or library material.

Oregon would join at least eight other states — including Colorado, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Minnesota, Maryland and Washington — who have adopted similar legislation either protecting library workers from lawsuits or prohibiting libraries from restricting access to books with diverse viewpoints, according to the American Library Association.

State Rep. Travis Nelson, a Portland Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said on the House floor it is about celebrating the freedom to read and standing against discrimination, censorship and the erasure of diverse voices.

The bill already passed the Senate in March in a 18-10 vote. All House Democrats present Monday voted in favor of the bill. Only one Republican, state Rep. Cyrus Javadi, of Tillamook, voted in favor.

Javadi on the House floor shared the story of his son, who grew up in rural Oregon and who read books to help him understand his identity as a young gay man.

“You can remove a book if the content is too graphic,” Javadi told lawmakers. “You can remove it if it’s not age appropriate, but you can’t remove it just because the author is gay or Muslim or Black or because the story centers someone that makes you uncomfortable.”

Most book challenges revolve around LGBTQ+, race, social justice topics

In 2024, 151 books were challenged in Oregon schools and libraries — the greatest number since 1987, when the Oregon State Library began tracking attempts to remove books.

According to the American Library Association, the most challenged books in the country are books with LGBTQ+ characters or themes related to sexual assault. While lawmakers in Idaho, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas and others have adopted policies meant to prevent minors from accessing some of those books, Oregon’s bill seeks to maintain the availability of them in public libraries.

“Let’s not teach our kids that their stories are too controversial to belong on the shelf,” Javadi said.

Multiple Republicans spoke in opposition to the bill, sharing concerns that it undermines family values, the public school system and existing non-discrimination policies.

“The entire bill is redundant, unnecessary, inflammatory, politically, sexually motivated and a threat to family values,” Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Reedsport, said. “Preventing books that promote radical ideologies with regard to gender and sexuality from getting into the hands of minor children is an obligation, not an option. This bill is not in the best interest of children and families.”