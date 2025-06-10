OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Restored Mule Mountain Trail, local hikes, events and more Published 10:51 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Southern Oregon Trail Alliance has completed a six-month project to improve the historic Mule Mountain Trail near Applegate Lake.

The trail’s origins date back to at least the 1850s, but may have been used by native people before gold miners and settlers arrived. In recent years, however, the trail has fallen into disrepair, with overgrown buckbrush, poison oak, fallen trees and a trail that had deteriorated to less than 6 inches wide in places, according to Larry Sussman, SOTA president.

Over the past year, SOTA volunteers and others have spent hundreds of hours maintaining the trail, aiming to restore it so that trail users can enjoy the backcountry. The entire four-mile trail is now clear of intruding brush. Roughly 2 miles of trail tread has been widened.

“I think folks who have enjoyed Mule Mountain Trail in the past will be excited to see it rebuilt,” Sussman wrote in an announcement. “And anyone unfamiliar should take this opportunity to go check it out and enjoy the trail’s stunning views.”

SOTA was one of 170 organizations selected to receive a Two For The Trails grant from Athletic Brewing Company in 2024 to perform the work.

With the Mule Mountain Trail in good shape, SOTA will turn its focus to other trails in the area. Throughout the summer and fall, it will host volunteer trail work days focusing on trails in the Briggs Valley and Taylor Creek areas, the Applegate Valley and in and around Grants Pass.

Connect with SOTA on Facebook and Instagram.

Hike the monument with Wilderness Council

The Soda Mountain Wilderness Council invites the public to join its members and others for free guided hikes on Sunday to Porcupine Mountain and on June 29 to upper Emigrant Creek in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Sunday’s hike, led by a professional botanist, is about 3 miles on varied terrain, including the Pacific Crest Trail, an old jeep trail and some cross-country.

Sign up for the Sunday hike via sodamtnwild@yahoo.com or call 541-482-8660 for more information.

The June 29 outing, led by Southern Oregon University biologist Michael Parker, covers about 4 miles of forest, meadows and creeks, from Green Mountain to upper Emigrant Creek.

Sign up for the June 29 hike at parker@sou.edu or call 541-482-8660.

Conservancy hosts open lands day, other events

The Southern Oregon Land Conservancy is hosting an open lands day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rogue River Preserve, 895-801 Rogue River Drive, Eagle Point.

Visitors may explore trails on their own or on a guided hike. Register at landconserve.org. Space is limited.

The preserve includes 2 miles of riverfront along the Rogue River, a large floodplain forest and oak woodlands with meadows. It is only open to the public during special events, work parties and youth education programs.

The conservancy also has other upcoming events.

On June 17, a work party to pull starthistle will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Pompadour Bluff near Ashland. Volunteers are welcome. And on June 18, a hike is set for 1-4 p.m. to the Cobra Lily Springs preserve at Eight Dollar Mountain near Cave Junction.

For more information, contact the organization at landconserve.org or call 541-482-3069.

Learn about dry forests of southwestern Oregon

Meet with forester, ecologist and Oregon State University extension specialist Mark Swanson for a walking exploration of the Collins Experimental Forest near Gold Hill from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. This property features conifer forest, oak woodland, meadows and more. It’s a good location to discuss forest stewardship in the relatively dry forest types of southwestern Oregon and the multiple values that a well-managed small forest property can provide, including habitat, fire resilience, forest products, recreation and aesthetics. This class is open to Jackson and Douglas County residents. Cost $10 per person. Sign up at https://bit.ly/4jEGtRH.

Splash pads open at city parks

The splash pads at city parks in the Rogue Valley are open for the summer. They include locations in Medford, Central Point, Ashland, Grants Pass and Cave Junction.

Medford parks with splash pads are Fichtner-Mainwaring, Hawthorne, Lewis, Lone Pine and Oregon Hills parks. Rogue X has a splash pad available by admission.

The Central Point splash pad is at Jones Memorial Park and the Ashland splash pad is at Garfield Park. The Grants Pass splash pads are at Riverside and Morrison Centennial parks.

The outdoor Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool in Ashland is due to open Tuesday, June 10. The outdoor Caveman Pool at Grants Pass High School is due to open for the season on Monday, June 16.

Gliding above the Applegate Valley

The public may view paragliders and hang gliders participating in the inaugural Rat Route 238 daily through Friday near Ruch. The event, underway since Sunday, features competitions and socializing that attracts pilots from around the West.

Launches take place from late morning to early evening from Woodrat Mountain, peaking about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The mountain is considered by organizers to be a premier launch site.

Flying is weather-dependent, but landings are scheduled to take place at various venues, including wineries and a farm, offering food, drink, music and other activities.

Landing sites include Kingfisher Lavender Farm, 7717 Upper Applegate Road, on Tuesday, June 10; Apple Outlaw Taproom, 15090 Highway 238 on Wednesday, June 11, (limited landings); Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238 on Thursday, June 12; and LongSword Vineyards, 8555 Highway 238, on Friday.

Organizers are Laura Houghton, Bala Ramos and Tonia Fox, in cooperation with the Rogue Valley Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association. More information is available at ratroute.com/schedule.

Central Point classes focus on Greenway

Central Point Parks and Recreation is offering a series of all-ages classes focusing on the Bear Creek Greenway in collaboration with the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and the Klamath Bird Observatory.

On June 18, join the Conservancy for a walk along the Greenway to view trees and plants and discuss their history and importance. The walk is set for 9-11 a.m. and cost is $5. Sign up at bit.ly/3Sp4FfA.

On June 21, join the Observatory for a walk along the Greenway to learn about local birds. The walk takes place 9-11 a.m. and cost is $5. Sign up at bit.ly/4jn62q2.

On June 28, join the Conservancy for a walk and nature journaling. Bring a notebook and chair. The event is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $5. Register at bit.ly/43C9VSk. It’s suggested that participants bring water and binoculars.

Contact the department at 541-488-5340.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at bit.ly/3Yjyhyi and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

Send us news about your upcoming event

Want to publicize your upcoming outdoors event for free? Send details to writer Shaun Hall at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com.

Shaun Hall is a freelance writer living in Grants Pass. Reach him at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com.