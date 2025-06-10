Retha Brophy

Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

September 4, 1925-June 4, 2025

Retha Irene Brophy, beloved and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Medford, Oregon on June 4, 2025, at the age of 99. She was surrounded by family and can now rejoin in heaven the love of her life, Carl “Mick” Brophy, who passed in 2008.

Retha was born in 1925 in Portland, Oregon to Swedish immigrant parents, Eric and Adelina Rendahl. She had two older siblings, Ruth and Eric. Her Swedish heritage was a valued part of her life; her family was active in the Swedish community in Portland, and she cherished the friendships, dances

and gatherings shared with her extended Swedish family and Swedish friends. Her two trips to Sweden to visit her relatives were high points of her travels abroad, which included visits to other parts of Europe and Asia.

In her youth, Retha excelled at skiing and tennis, which led to much enjoyment by her family in those activities in years to come. After graduating from Grant High School in 1945, Retha worked for a year as a secretary, then enrolled at Oregon State College where she would become a Home Economics major and pledge Pi Beta Phi.

Retha met her beloved husband, Carl, on a blind date during her sophomore year in college. He was a handsome Marine lieutenant home on leave. They fell in love and in 1948 were married. They moved to Medford in 1949 after Carl graduated from the University of Oregon Law School and he began his law career, which ultimately spanned more than 50 years.

Retha and Carl lived for five decades on Modoc Avenue, in Medford, where their home was a family gathering place for many holidays and summer vacations with much pool time. After Carl passed, Retha moved to the Rogue Valley Manor, where she happily spent her last sixteen years.

Known by many as “Radiant Retha,” and lovingly referred to by her husband and children as “the most beautiful Swede on Modoc”, Retha was filled with deep faith, joy, compassion and love for all her family. She was a source of inspiration and happiness to her children, Mike (Nancy), Tim (Ann), Pat (Mary), Kate (Bert) and Molly (Russ); grandchildren Katie (Chris), Ellie (T.J.), Annie (Jeff), Carl (Whitney), Michael (Lucinda), Molly (Lauren), Kelly (Alex), Shannon (Charlie), Kristie (Kendall), Alita (Danny), Sara and Kevin (Elle), and all her great-grandchildren.

Retha was preceded in death by her husband Carl, and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Brophy.

A funeral mass to celebrate Retha’s life will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 517 W. 10th Street, Medford, with a reception to follow immediately thereafter at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. There will be a viewing at Perl Funeral Home, 2100 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. A Rosary will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. after the viewing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Retha’s memory to Providence Community Health Foundation-Southern Oregon, 940 Royal Avenue, Suite 410, Medford, Oregon 97504; Rogue Valley Manor Foundation, 1200 Mira Mar Avenue, Medford, Oregon 97504; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 517 W. 10th Street, Medford, Oregon 97501.