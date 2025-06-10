Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Medford Teen Advisory Group: Motivated teens in grades 7 to 12 can meet to brainstorm ideas, discuss books and movies, help make decisions on programming and displays in the teen library, and make crafts at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Snacks provided. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

STEAM Pub: Talent Maker City, in collaboration with Art Bop Beer Co., will host environmental educator Ethan Robison who will present “Queer Ecology (Queercology),” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Robison will talk about global queer ecology and natural phenomena such as lesbian clone lizards, quad-gendered birds and more, and explore the natural world on its own terms, rather than human-imposed cultural values. Tickets are $30 and include one free beverage. Additional beverages are $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. STEAM Pubs are offered the second Tuesday of every month; each meeting will present a new topic. For ticket and further details, see talentmakercity.org/adult-workshops or call 541-897-4477.

RCC Chamber Music Ensemble: The Rogue Community College Chamber Music Ensemble, directed by Chiharu Sai, will present “Classical and Jazzy Serenades” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, in Room 132, at the RCC/SOU Higher Education Center, 101 S. Bartlett St., Medford. The program will include an eclectic mix of classical pieces and lively jazz selections. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations support RCC’s Music Department. For information, email at csai@roguecc.edu or call 541-956-7054.

Wednesday, June 11

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, June 12

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Eliana Wines, 4360 E. Barnett Road, Medford. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

Community Dinner: The 1st Phoenix Community Center will hold a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, at the community center, 121 2nd St., Phoenix. See 1stphoenix.org or call 541-543-6874.

Habitat for Humanity: Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a special Sip N’ Shop event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at the Habitat ReStore, 2233 S. Pacific Highway, Medford. This after-hours event combines wine, food, shopping and community — all in support of Habitat’s mission to build and repair affordable housing throughout Jackson County. The event will feature local food trucks, a complimentary beverage, special sales, music and more. Admission is free. See roguevalleyhabitat.org or call 541-779-1983.

SOSA Open Mic: The Southern Oregon Songwriters Association will host an open mic featuring all original music at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. Share your own original music or hear music written and performed live by members of our own Southern Oregon community. Sign ups start at 4:30 p.m. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special Santana tribute concert highlighting Carlos Santana’s music from his early beginnings through his collaborations with the biggest rock stars in history, including his newest works at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Pheasant Fields Farm, 1865 Camp Baker Road, Medford. Tickets are $15; ages 12 and younger get in free. Gates open at 6 p.m. See pheasantfieldsfarm.com or call 541-535-3873.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Damon Gupton, will present “Jurassic Park in Concert,” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 12-13, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The full symphony orchestra will perform the entire musical score live-to-picture. Tickets are $54 for reserved seating, $39 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Customers are permitted to bring in outside alcohol for this performance. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, June 13

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Pet Adoption: SoHumane will hold a special pet adoption weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, at the Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. The event will feature healthy, adoptable dogs recently rescued from overcrowded shelters in California by the Saving Train. Every pet will be up to date on routine vaccinations, flea and tick preventative, dewormed, microchipped and spayed/neutered before going home. Normal adoption procedures and dog meet-and-greets will be followed. Recently rescued dog profiles can be seen online Friday, June 13. Adoptable dogs and cats can be viewed at sohumane.org. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Savor Southern Oregon: Travel Medford will host the inaugural Savor Southern Oregon festival, an event celebrating the history, quality and community of Rogue Valley wines from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Bigham Knoll Campus, 525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville. The event will feature over 50 local wineries, with tastings and education opportunities. As part of the festival, participating wineries will have the opportunity to enter their wines into a judged competition, evaluated by a panel of esteemed experts, including Michael Alberty, Liz Thach, and Jonathan Cristaldi. Tickets start at $48. For tickets and further information, see savorsouthernoregon.com or call 541-779-4847.

Carla Bauer: Guitarist and vocalist Carla Bauer will perform a mix of light rock and pop at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Mark Charles Hill: Guitarist and singer Mark Charles Hill will play a mix of light rock, country and pop at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Sterling Vintage Jazz: The Sterling Vintage Jazz band — Margaret Reno on vocals, Linda Powers on violin and vocals, Tim Church on guitar, and Steve Fain on bass — will perform diverse swing and jazz standards of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Rogue Valley Chorale: The Rogue Valley Chorale, under direction of Music Director Jerron Jorgensen, will perform the third annual “Hops & Pops,” a concert of choral arrangements of popular songs—from Broadway to jazz and everything in between at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Food and beverages — including wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks — from select Rogue Valley vendors will be available during a special tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets for the concert are $30, $15 for kids and students ages 20 and younger (student identification must be shown at the door). Tickets for the pre-concert tasting event are $35. Tickets purchased at the door are $35. For tickets and further details, see roguevalleychorale.org or call 541-630-4822.

Kloetzel & Evoniuk: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel and Dobro player Bob Evoniuk will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Shakedown: Five-piece classic rock cover band Shakedown will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

STEAM Social: ScienceWorks, in partnership with Lomakatsi Restoration Project will present a STEAM Social “Fire Works,” highlighting the work of Lomakatsi Restoration Project and exploring wildfire resilience through the lens of Indigenous knowledge from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. Explore wildfire resilience through Indigenous knowledge, science and community action. Lomakatsi’s Tribal Partnerships Director Belinda Brown, will give a talk about cultural fire practices and collaborative restoration. Additional activities include basket weaving, native plant ID, and screening of the short film, “Tribal Hands on the Land.” Tickets are $10 and include full access to museum exhibits. To register or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org/events or call 541-482-6767.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special Tina Turner tribute concert at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford.Tickets are $20. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Summer of Chills: Celebrate Friday the 13th with the spookiest celebration of the year presented by Nightmares on the Rogue and The Nightmare Chamber from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 13, at 502 N. Fir St., and 10 E. Third St., Medford. Party your way through two haunted attractions and a halloween themed festival featuring live DJ sets, themed bar, vendors, food, creepy photo ops and more. Tickets are $30, $40 for Fast Pass. The ticket booth for this event and the main midway is located one block away at 502 N. Fir St., Medford. For tickets and further information, see frightsonfront.com.

Salsa Brava!: The ensemble — Christina Marsilia on vocals and flute, John Mazzei on keys, Jeff Addicot on bass, Theresa Mccoy on congas, Mike Fitch on timbales, Gordon Greenley on saxophone and Joe Fascilla and Tom Poole on trumpet — will perform salsa, Latin, merengue, cumbia, bachata and cha cha music for dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. A dance lesson will begin at 6 p.m. Wine, food and beverages will be available for purchase. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 13, “The Wild Robot” will be shown at Robert Pfaff Park, 635 Manzanita St., Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Haunted History Tour: Docents will lead an hour-long “Haunted History” walking tour the second Friday of each month through August — with special tours in September and October — in downtown Jacksonville. Guests will be introduced to some of the town’s historic buildings along with the restless ghosts and spirits who still occupy them. The courthouse tour features stories of brothels, epidemics and hangings. The Britt Hill tour shares tales of arson, saloons and Oregon’s first Chinatown. The walking tours are not your “typical” ghost tours with special effects but are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. Tour times vary by month; June tours begin at 7 and 7:15 p.m.; both tours cover about 1 mile. Tours are $10, and reservations are required. Reservations must be made on-line at historicjacksonville.org/haunted-history-tours, no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the tour. Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center, 185 N. Oregon St., at the corner of N. Oregon and C streets. Proceeds go to the maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. For additional information, see historicjacksonville.org, email at info@historicjacksonville.org or call 541-245-3650.

‘Back to the ‘80s’: Ashland Folk Collective will hold their annual fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Fry Family Farm, 2184 Ross Lane, Medford. This year’s theme “Back to the ‘80s” features seven local lead vocalists and an all-star band performing classic hits from legends Elton John, Queen, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie Tickets are $33.77; kids 12 and younger get in free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. All proceeds go toward AFC’s programming. For further information, or to purchase tickets, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

‘Arrival & Dreams’: Canada’s Tribute to ABBA, Arrival, and Dreams: The Ultimate Tribute To Fleetwood Mac will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Craterian Theater, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford. Both bands offer authentic sound, costuming and performances. Tickets are $34-$54. Tickets and further information are available at craterian.org, at the box office, or by calling 541-779-3000.

Saturday, June 14

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Chalk About Medford: Express artistic talents and community pride through chalk art from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Purchase a 4 foot-by-5 foot square for $15, $10 for ages 12 and younger (includes chalk) and show off your art. Prizes awarded for both Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice in youth and adult categories. Following the art competition (approximately 5 p.m.), the film “Despicable Me 4” will be shown. The event will also feature music, food and more. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Bird Walk: Stroll through North Mountain Park with local birding experts from the Rogue Valley at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, except August which will be held Aug. 16 through Sept. 13, at the park, 620 N Mountain Ave., Ashland. Learn to identify birds by sight and call, see and hear a variety of birds that are year-round residents in our region, as well as migrating birds visiting the park, and begin to identify the species that are most common at our feeders. For further details, see northmountainpark.org or call 541-488-6606.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Crater Rock Museum Kids Day: Crater Rock Museum, 2002 Scenic Ave., Central Point, hosts a family-friendly Kids Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. Kids can learn how to be a rockhound and use a sluice to pan for gemstones. Panning bags are $1 off on Kids Day. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and veterans; youths 17 and younger get in free. See craterrock.com or call 541-664-6081.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Medford Cruise: The annual Medford Cruise will hit the streets of Medford once again. The event kicks off with a Show ‘N Shine, open to all kinds of cars, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park, 334 Holmes Ave., Medford, with prize categories for street rods, sports cars, hot rods, imports and more. The main event is the downtown cruise from 4:30 to 8 p.m. All events are free to attend. To register your vehicle, or for a full listing of activities, updates and map of the cruise route, see medfordcruise.org, email at information@medfordcruise.org or call 541-858-0596.

Feline Fair: Friends of the Animals will host a “Feline Fair,” a cat and kitten adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, at the Rogue Valley Mall,1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The event will be held inside, next to Bath & Body Works on the upper level of the mall. FOTAS will be joined by Melly Cats Rescue and Rogue Community Cat Rescue and have nearly 50 foster cats and kittens available for adoption. All felines will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and microchipped — a permanent form of ID. The adoption fee is $125 for kittens 5 months and younger, $75 for kittens and cats 6 months and older; FOTAS will pay the second adoption fee if two cats/kittens are adopted together as a “two-fur-one.” If you rent, bring written proof you can adopt a kitty; bring a carrier to take cats home safely. See fotas.org/feline-fair or call 541-774-6654.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center Family Art Day: Kids and families of all ages can explore and create art from noon to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, 40 S. Bartlett St., Medford. Make your own art projects to take home, and explore gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt. All materials will be provided. Admission is free; registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 541-772-8118 or see roguegallery.org.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Build With Legos: Kids 5 and older can build with Legos from 1 to 4 p.m. the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Country Queer Summerfest: SOPride will hold the Country Queer Summerfest from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 14, at LongSword Vineyard, 8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville. The event — which is family-friendly up to 7 p.m. — features live music and DJs, a variety of vendors, food trucks, drag shows and more. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door; kids 14 and younger get in free. For tickets, see https://bit.ly/4mN1WdG. For more information, see sopride.org or call 541-890-3548.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Acorns & Ivy Garden Party: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon will host an adults-only “Acorns & Ivy Garden Party” fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Children’s Museum, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The event features a mini golf tournament, games, food and drinks, silent auction and more. Tickets are $85. Prizes awarded for tournament winners. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon and The Ivy School. For tickets and further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Broadway Phil & the Shouters: Singer and harmonica player Phil Newton, guitarist Leonard Griffie, bassist Gary Davis and drummer David Mathieu will perform a blend of West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Brisbane Project: Lead guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh and drummer Nick Brosio, will play a mix of blues and Texas rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Highway Bound Duo: The country music duo featuring Erica Flynn on vocals will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Jon Galfano: The guitarist and composer will play his original instrumentals along with a blend of classic rock and pop tunes at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in the Wine Lounge at The Jacksonville Inn, 175 E. California St., Jacksonville. See jacksonvilleinn.com or call 458-224-6455.

L.E.F.T.: Rock ‘n’ roll band L.E.F.T. — singer and guitarist Bret Levick, Bob Evoniuk on Dobro, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Matt Terreri and Don Harriss on keys — perform Levick’s original rock, along with covers of songs by the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and others at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Dan Dozier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Dozier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Frankie Hernandez Band: Singer, songwriter and guitar and horn player Frankie Hernandez and his band — lead guitarist Jesse Kennemer, bassist Ryan Redding, drummer Eric Maynard, and percussionist Jim Fosmo — and special guest Aundrea Clark will play a blend of soul, funk, rock and reggae at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at The Holly Theatre, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. Northern California-based indie band Danger Kitty will open. Tickets are $25-$59. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets see hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Sunday, June 15

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin will perform a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 10 a.m. the third Sunday of every month at Cafe Soleil, 250 E. Wagner St., Talent. Find Cafe Soleil on Facebook.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Mike Brons: Grants Pass guitarist and singer Mike Brons will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Lynx Family Band: Five-piece indie rock band The Lynx Family Band — Cleo Lynx on vocals/ rhythm and bass guitar, Dream Lynx on vocals/ mandolin, Eve Lynx on vocals/ bass and rhythm guitars, Odin on vocals/ lead guitar and Love Lynx on drums — will perform original tunes at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Connor Reese: Singer-songwriter Connor Reese will perform a blend of witty originals and quirky reimaginings of classic tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Jazz Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free, all-ages jazz vespers concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford. The Kirby Shaw Singers will perform. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mark Charles Hill: Guitarist and singer Mark Charles Hill will play a mix of light rock, country and pop at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, along with pianist Clayton Stephenson will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Brian Raphael Nabors’ “Pulse;” Maurice Ravel’s Concerto in G Major; and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, June 16

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, June 16, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Cas Haley: Soulful, feel-good roots-reggae musician Cas Haley will perform along with opening act Broken Compass Bluegrass during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 16, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Poetry Reading: Actor and author Barry Kraft will read selections from his favorite poets — Wallace Stevens, Elizabeth Bishop, and James Merrill — at 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, June 17

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, June 18

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Marshall Thomson Duo: The Marshall Thomson Duo will perform a blend of Americana, country, acoustic rock and originals at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the duo Brothers Reed, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On June 18, the host band will be the Blues Cartel; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Reading Hour: Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland, will host an opportunity to “read alone together” at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month. The bookstore offers a cozy, low-pressure environment to enjoy a book among fellow book lovers. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, along with violinist William Hagen will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Ke-Chia Chen’s “A Lasting Bond;” Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35; and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Thursday, June 19

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Talent Book Club: Adults meet to discuss selected books at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Talent Museum, 105 N. Market St., Talent. You do not need to have finished the book to attend. The club welcomes personal life experience comments related to book themes. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email at debra.moon7@gmail.com or call 530-570-5113.

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Rice & Newton: Guitarist Ben Rice and singer and harmonica player Phil Newton will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Sharaya Summers: Guitarist and vocalist Sharaya Summers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14 (except for the June 26 concert which will be held Friday June 27), in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Friday, June 20

Southern Oregon Lavender Festival: Celebrate everything lavender during two special weekends throughout various locations in the Rogue and Applegate Valleys during the 12th annual Southern Oregon Lavender Festival. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 20-22, and again July 11-13, and includes seven family-run lavender destinations on the Southern Oregon Lavender Trail. Most farms offer U-pick lavender, lavender products and crafts, classes, essential oil distillation, lavender plants, treats, live music and more. Pick up a festival “passport” and visit each venue before July 31 to collect a stamp; turn your completed passport in at any farm to be entered to win a gift basket filled with lavender products. Passports available at all farms. For further details about the Lavender Trail, the festival and a map of participating locations, see southernoregonlavendertrail.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Garden Club: The garden club meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month, September through June, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Drive, Medford. A scheduled talk will be followed by refreshments and a business meeting including door prizes. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. See Medford Oregon Garden Club on Facebook or call 541-773-6884.

History Presentation: Mariah Rocker, Public Programs and Exhibits Manager for Oregon Black Pioneers, will give a presentation”Oregon Black Pioneers,” focusing on York of the Lewis and Clark Expedition at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. York, an enslaved man, took part in the expedition from 1803-1806. Learn about his experiences during the journey, his life before and after, and his place within national African American history. Tickets are $7. To register or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Holly Gleason: The singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform original folk along with a few covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Starvation Heights: The adult contemporary and pop quartet Starvation Heights — Rick Edwards, Robin MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, and Jim Paulson — will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Tony Brussat Duo: Singer and guitarist Tony Brussat and multi-instrumentalist Lawrence Newcomb will perform jazz, Americana and folk tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Santana Tribute” concert showcasing Carlos Santana’s music from his early beginnings through his collaborations with the biggest rock stars in history, including his newest works at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Living on Dreams: The five-piece band Living on Dreams will perform a blend of contemporary jazz, blues and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Tickets are $15. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Mayple Lynx: Musician Mayple Lynx of the Lynx Family Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 20, “Moana” will be shown at Don Jones Memorial Park, 223 W. Vilas Road, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, June 21

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Bonsai Day: Rogue Bonsai and Ashland Parks and Recreation will host Bonsai Day, a celebration of nature through the art of Bonsai and Ikebana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Ashland Japanese Garden, located in Lithia Park in downtown Ashland. The event will feature a collection of Bonsai trees and live demonstrations of pruning and shaping techniques. Trees exhibited are selected to provide visitors with educational opportunities through a variety of bonsai styles, species and history. Some trees have impressive lineage and others began as a bush in someone’s back yard. Displays and live demonstrations of Ikebana (“Ikebana” is a traditional Japanese art of flower arranging) will also be available for viewing. For more information, see ashlandjapanesegarden.org.

Medford Juneteenth Celebration: Celebrate community and freedom during the fourth annual family-friendly Southern Oregon Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pear Blossom Park, 312 E. Fourth St., Medford. The event will include activities for all-ages throughout the day. The Kids’ Zone will feature music, bounce houses, face painting, games and more. The main stage will feature multiple speakers and performers from across the west coast. Also look for a variety of vendors, many of which are local Black-owned businesses, food trucks, raffles, community organizations and other resources. For further information, see baseoregon.org.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Folias Duo: The Folias Duo will perform at noon Saturday, June 21, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. The performer-composer duo — flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron — melds characteristics of European classical music with jazz, world, and contemporary music and improvisation. Admission is free. To reserve seats or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Victorian Travel Tour: Step back almost a century to early Jacksonville and hear about travel in the Victorian age during a one-hour house tour. Tours will be offered every 20 minutes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Americans were on the move during the second half of the 19th century. In the span of 50 years, transportation options advanced from horseback, wagon or buggy, stagecoach and sailing ship, to railroad, steamship and automobile. And Jacksonville’s pioneer Beekman family experienced them all. Costumed docents will share information about the Beekmans’ many trips, the modes of transportation available to them, and how advances in transportation impacted family life and life in Jacksonville. Vintage vehicles will be displayed on the lawn courtesy of the Rogue Valley Model A Club. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org

Uke Jam: A free, family-friendly uke jam and sing-along, led by Tish McFadden, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. Acoustic instruments and voices of all levels are invited to join in; songbooks, wine, beverages and snacks available for purchase. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Picnic for Pollinator Pals: Celebrate National Pollinator Week and support your local pollinator protectors — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley — with a family-friendly community picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Arpeggio Vineyard and Sunflower Farm, 3578 Pioneer Road, Medford. This fundraiser for PPRV will feature age-appropriate sparkling beverages and a catered farm-fresh meal from Chef Tom Griest and Farm Bus Bistro. Also on site for the afternoon will be live music, games, puppets with Jerry Allen, a pollinator garden and farm tour, microscopes, interactive pollinator activities and more. Tickets are $40, $20 for children; limited space available. All proceeds support PPRV’s Pollinator Pals program which aims to spark interest and passion in youth to learn about local native plants and pollinators. For further details or to purchase tickets, see pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org/pollinator-pals.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Miller Twins: The Miller Twins — Ben and Nat — on guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo, and vocals will perform a blend of folk and bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dennis Konecny: Singer and guitarist Dennis Konecny will perform a mix of ‘50s rockabilly, country and ‘90s standards at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Encore 5: Five-piece band — percussionist James “Jim” Doren, vocalist and percussionist Sheila Winn, guitarist William “Will” Conidi and bassist Mark Longshore — will perform a mix of originals and covers in multiple genres at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Shakedown: Five-piece classic rock cover band Shakedown will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Walkabout Brewing Co., 921 Mason Way, Medford. See walkaboutbrewing.com or call 541-734-4677.

Rock N’ Ebnother: The band Rock N’ Ebnother will perform classic rock , soul and pop tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 21, “Moana 2” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Wei Yu will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra;” Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin & Violoncello in A minor, Op. 102; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 22

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 2 to 5 p.m. the fourth Sunday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. All skill levels welcome. Sign-ups for a 10-minute time slot begins at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Joshua Paul: Guitarist and singer Joshua Paul will perform a blend of Americana, rock, country, and blues at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

DeLuxe: The band DeLuxe will perform covers of classic rock tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

12 Bars Deep: High energy dance band 12 Bars Deep will play a selection of blues and “oldies” tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Dave Vestney: Guitarist Dave Vestney will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Cowboy Junkies: The Cowboy Junkies will perform alt-country, folk-rock, and raw, poetic storytelling at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at The Holly Theatre, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. The stop in Medford is part of the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour. Since forming in 1985, Cowboy Junkies have earned a devoted international following with their signature sound — an evocative blend of folk, blues, country, and rock delivered with quiet intensity and emotional depth. Tickets are $25-$45; VIP packages available. Doors open at 7 p.m. See hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Monday, June 23

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Monday, June 23, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

AFC In the Park: Ashland Folk Collective will host indie folk-rock band Glitterfox, along with special guest Fox & Bones, in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Food trucks and a beer garden will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, including the show’s theme, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides, Op. 26 (Fingal’s Cave);” Tobias Picker’s “Old and Lost Rivers;” Maurice Ravel’s “Shéhérazade;” Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 in C Major; and Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Tuesday, June 24

Earth, Wind & Fire: Winners of nine Grammy Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The multi-genre band have scored eight number one hits and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. The band was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement award in 2012. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington D.C. with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Tickets are $149 for reserved seating and standing room only, $76 for lawn seating, and $66 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.