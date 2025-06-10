UPDATE: Grass fire near Phoenix over weekend was caused by mowing in dry grass Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Editor’s note: A fire that burned 35 acres near Phoenix on Saturday night was sparked by someone mowing in dry grass, officials said.

“An investigation determined the fire was caused by mowing a fuel break during hot, dry conditions — a well-intentioned activity that nonetheless emphasizes the need for fire safety awareness as wildfire season begins,” the Medford Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

“The fire began in a rural area within Medford Rural Fire District 2 and quickly spread through dry fuels, prompting Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices for three Phoenix zones: Zones 12, 14, and 16. Fortunately, crews were able to halt forward progress of the fire at 35.3 acres, with no injuries or property damage reported,” the statement said.

See previous coverage below.

Crews from around Jackson County are battling a grass fire in the Phoenix area.

The fire was reported on Houston Road. Fire crews are responding. A third alarm was issued around 5:30 p.m.

It is unknown if any structures are threatened. The region went under new restrictions Saturday as the fire level in Jackson and Josephine counties moved from low to moderate. The Oregon Department of Forestry said this week that it had knocked down four fires already since fire season began June 1, all human-caused.

A code 3 standby alert was issued at 6 p.m., with units staging at D&S Harley-Davidson on South Pacific Highway in Phoenix.

Video posted to social media Saturday from the Phoenix High School graduation showed smoke in the air. A live feed from the Roxy Ann Peak YouTube camera showed thick smoke being blown by winds.