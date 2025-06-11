Craterian Performances reveals lineup for 2025-26 season
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025
A wide variety of nationally and internationally touring shows will make a stop at the Craterian Theater in Medford.
“We are very excited to reveal one of our biggest seasons ever,” said Eric Strahl, marketing director and rental manager for the Craterian.
The schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 15: Don Mclean: Starry Starry Night Tour 2025
- Sept. 9: Everclear
- Sept. 13: The Trouble with Angels starring Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery
- Sept. 19: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Oct. 5: Noam Pikelny & Friends
- Oct. 11: Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through the Change
- Oct. 12: Take3: Where Rock Meets Bach
- Oct. 15: Sesame Street Live: Elmo & Friends Say Hello
- Oct. 26: Paul Reiser
- Nov. 8: Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
- Nov.14: Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
- Dec. 21: Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
- Jan. 9: So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience
- Jan. 17: Sheena Easton
- Jan. 24: The Peking Acrobats
- Jan. 25: Dirty Dancing in Concert
- Jan. 29: The Ten Tenors
- Jan. 30: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
- Feb. 2: STOMP
- Feb. 12: Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout
- Feb. 13: Vitamin String Quartet
- March 21: Rhythm of the Dance
- April 3: Drum TAO
- April 15: Wizard of Oz On Ice
- May 8: Repertory Dance Theatre
- May 24: 360 Allstars
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, and can be purchased online at craterian.org, at the Craterian Box Office, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford, or by calling 541-779-3000.