Craterian Performances reveals lineup for 2025-26 season Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A wide variety of nationally and internationally touring shows will make a stop at the Craterian Theater in Medford.

“We are very excited to reveal one of our biggest seasons ever,” said Eric Strahl, marketing director and rental manager for the Craterian.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 15: Don Mclean: Starry Starry Night Tour 2025

Sept. 9: Everclear

Sept. 13: The Trouble with Angels starring Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery

Sept. 19: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Oct. 5: Noam Pikelny & Friends

Oct. 11: Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through the Change

Oct. 12: Take3: Where Rock Meets Bach

Oct. 15: Sesame Street Live: Elmo & Friends Say Hello

Oct. 26: Paul Reiser

Nov. 8: Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Nov.14: Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

Dec. 21: Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas

Jan. 9: So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience

Jan. 17: Sheena Easton

Jan. 24: The Peking Acrobats

Jan. 25: Dirty Dancing in Concert

Jan. 29: The Ten Tenors

Jan. 30: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Feb. 2: STOMP

Feb. 12: Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout

Feb. 13: Vitamin String Quartet

March 21: Rhythm of the Dance

April 3: Drum TAO

April 15: Wizard of Oz On Ice

May 8: Repertory Dance Theatre

May 24: 360 Allstars

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, and can be purchased online at craterian.org, at the Craterian Box Office, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford, or by calling 541-779-3000.