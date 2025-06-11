Jail log: Wednesday, June 11 Published 8:55 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Arrests

Burglary, assault — Kayla Camille Colley, 35, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Colley Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation violation for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Colley was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $105,000 bail.

Assault, robbery — Staci Louise Kennedy, 50, of the 100 block of South Pacific Highway, Talent. Medford police arrested Kennedy Monday on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Kennedy was lodged in jail on $250,000 bail.

Drugs, reckless driving — Nick Edward Tejcka, 36, of the 1500 block of Sardine Creek Road, Gold Hill. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tejcka Tuesday on charges of unlawful delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful manufacture of a counterfeit Schedule II controlled substance, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful delivery of a counterfeit Schedule II controlled substance and reckless driving. Tejcka was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass — Kyle Lee Wiseman, 39, of the 2400 block of Saint James Way, Central Point. Medford police arrested Wiseman Monday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. Wiseman was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.