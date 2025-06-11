Medford police arrest two teens accused of 2nd-degree murder in Wilson Elementary School parking lot homicide Published 8:38 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Police investigated a homicide Sunday in the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School on Johnson Street in east Medford. The arrests of two teenage suspects were announced Tuesday. (Buffy Pollock/Rogue Valley Times) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A makeshift memorial has been erected in the Wilson Elementary parking lot. The Rogue Valley Times is not revealing the name of the victim out of respect for the family's wishes. (Buffy Pollock/Rogue Valley Times)

School ended Friday for students of the Medford School District, so no students were on campus early this week

Two teens — a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male — have been arrested in connection to the death of a 26-year-old Medford man who was found deceased with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning in the Wilson Elementary School parking lot on Johnson Street in east Medford.

Police allege the victim was lured to the school late Saturday night before being shot.

Both juveniles have been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and have been lodged at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility, a Tuesday news release from the Medford Police Department said. They were not identified.

Medford police responded at 6:21 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man down in the Wilson Elementary parking lot in the 1400 block of Johnson Street. They arrived within minutes, located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.

Medford police detectives obtained surveillance video from nearby residences and the school, showing that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. No calls for service related to suspicious activity or gunshots were received during that time, according to police.

The Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force collaborated with Medford School District personnel and school resource officers to identify both teen suspects, the release said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the teen female lured the victim to the location, and the 17-year-old male confronted and shot the victim multiple times before both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Medford police officer located the juvenile male on a bicycle on Hawthorne Street, where he attempted to flee into Hawthorne Park before being apprehended on foot, the release said.

The teen female was arrested shortly thereafter at her residence in the 1500 block of Johnson Street, which is adjacent to Wilson Elementary School.

The names of the teen suspects are not being released, and the victim’s family has been notified and has requested that the name of the victim not be released.

A makeshift memorial has been erected in the Wilson Elementary parking lot. The Rogue Valley Times is not revealing the name of the victim out of respect for the family’s wishes.

The case was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The incident marks the second homicide in Medford in 2025, police said. Medford resident Rory Pomeroy, 36, was found dead with a head injury Friday, April 25, in the Lowe’s Home Improvement store parking lot on Crater Lake Avenue. Christopher Shane Boyce, 34, was indicted May 2 by the Jackson County Grand Jury on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Boyce is set for a pretrial hearing Nov. 24.