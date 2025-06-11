Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

With live music, book clubs, presentations, special events and more, there’s something for everyone. Check out our listings for all the happenings in the Rogue Valley, including recurring activities, plays and gallery showings each week at rv-times.com/go_rogue.

Wednesday, June 11

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, June 12

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Eliana Wines, 4360 E. Barnett Road, Medford. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

Community Dinner: The 1st Phoenix Community Center will hold a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, at the community center, 121 2nd St., Phoenix. See 1stphoenix.org or call 541-543-6874.

Habitat for Humanity: Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a special Sip N’ Shop event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at the Habitat ReStore, 2233 S. Pacific Highway, Medford. This after-hours event combines wine, food, shopping and community — all in support of Habitat’s mission to build and repair affordable housing throughout Jackson County. The event will feature local food trucks, a complimentary beverage, special sales, music and more. Admission is free. See roguevalleyhabitat.org or call 541-779-1983.

SOSA Open Mic: The Southern Oregon Songwriters Association will host an open mic featuring all original music at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. Share your own original music or hear music written and performed live by members of our own Southern Oregon community. Sign ups start at 4:30 p.m. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special Santana tribute concert highlighting Carlos Santana’s music from his early beginnings through his collaborations with the biggest rock stars in history, including his newest works at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Pheasant Fields Farm, 1865 Camp Baker Road, Medford. Tickets are $15; ages 12 and younger get in free. Gates open at 6 p.m. See pheasantfieldsfarm.com or call 541-535-3873.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Damon Gupton, will present “Jurassic Park in Concert,” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 12-13, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The full symphony orchestra will perform the entire musical score live-to-picture. Tickets are $54 for reserved seating, $39 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Customers are permitted to bring in outside alcohol for this performance. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, June 13

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Pet Adoption: SoHumane will hold a special pet adoption weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, at the Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. The event will feature healthy, adoptable dogs recently rescued from overcrowded shelters in California by the Saving Train. Every pet will be up to date on routine vaccinations, flea and tick preventative, dewormed, microchipped and spayed/neutered before going home. Normal adoption procedures and dog meet-and-greets will be followed. Recently rescued dog profiles can be seen online Friday, June 13. Adoptable dogs and cats can be viewed at sohumane.org. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Savor Southern Oregon: Travel Medford will host the inaugural Savor Southern Oregon festival, an event celebrating the history, quality and community of Rogue Valley wines from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Bigham Knoll Campus, 525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville. The event will feature over 50 local wineries, with tastings and education opportunities. As part of the festival, participating wineries will have the opportunity to enter their wines into a judged competition, evaluated by a panel of esteemed experts, including Michael Alberty, Liz Thach, and Jonathan Cristaldi. Tickets start at $48. For tickets and further information, see savorsouthernoregon.com or call 541-779-4847.

Carla Bauer: Guitarist and vocalist Carla Bauer will perform a mix of light rock and pop at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Mark Charles Hill: Guitarist and singer Mark Charles Hill will play a mix of light rock, country and pop at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Jen Ambrose: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose will play a mix of original blues, soul and folk at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Sterling Vintage Jazz: The Sterling Vintage Jazz band — Margaret Reno on vocals, Linda Powers on violin and vocals, Tim Church on guitar, and Steve Fain on bass — will perform diverse swing and jazz standards of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Rogue Valley Chorale: The Rogue Valley Chorale, under direction of Music Director Jerron Jorgensen, will perform the third annual “Hops & Pops,” a concert of choral arrangements of popular songs—from Broadway to jazz and everything in between at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Food and beverages — including wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks — from select Rogue Valley vendors will be available during a special tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets for the concert are $30, $15 for kids and students ages 20 and younger (student identification must be shown at the door). Tickets for the pre-concert tasting event are $35. Tickets purchased at the door are $35. For tickets and further details, see roguevalleychorale.org or call 541-630-4822.

Kloetzel & Evoniuk: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel and Dobro player Bob Evoniuk will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Shakedown: Five-piece classic rock cover band Shakedown will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

STEAM Social: ScienceWorks, in partnership with Lomakatsi Restoration Project will present a STEAM Social “Fire Works,” highlighting the work of Lomakatsi Restoration Project and exploring wildfire resilience through the lens of Indigenous knowledge from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. Explore wildfire resilience through Indigenous knowledge, science and community action. Lomakatsi’s Tribal Partnerships Director Belinda Brown, will give a talk about cultural fire practices and collaborative restoration. Additional activities include basket weaving, native plant ID, and screening of the short film, “Tribal Hands on the Land.” Tickets are $10 and include full access to museum exhibits. To register or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org/events or call 541-482-6767.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special Tina Turner tribute concert at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford.Tickets are $20. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Summer of Chills: Celebrate Friday the 13th with the spookiest celebration of the year presented by Nightmares on the Rogue and The Nightmare Chamber from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 13, at 502 N. Fir St., and 10 E. Third St., Medford. Party your way through two haunted attractions and a halloween themed festival featuring live DJ sets, themed bar, vendors, food, creepy photo ops and more. Tickets are $30, $40 for Fast Pass. The ticket booth for this event and the main midway is located one block away at 502 N. Fir St., Medford. For tickets and further information, see frightsonfront.com.

Salsa Brava!: The ensemble — Christina Marsilia on vocals and flute, John Mazzei on keys, Jeff Addicot on bass, Theresa Mccoy on congas, Mike Fitch on timbales, Gordon Greenley on saxophone and Joe Fascilla and Tom Poole on trumpet — will perform salsa, Latin, merengue, cumbia, bachata and cha cha music for dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. A dance lesson will begin at 6 p.m. Wine, food and beverages will be available for purchase. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 13, “The Wild Robot” will be shown at Robert Pfaff Park, 635 Manzanita St., Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Haunted History Tour: Docents will lead an hour-long “Haunted History” walking tour the second Friday of each month through August — with special tours in September and October — in downtown Jacksonville. Guests will be introduced to some of the town’s historic buildings along with the restless ghosts and spirits who still occupy them. The courthouse tour features stories of brothels, epidemics and hangings. The Britt Hill tour shares tales of arson, saloons and Oregon’s first Chinatown. The walking tours are not your “typical” ghost tours with special effects but are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. Tour times vary by month; June tours begin at 7 and 7:15 p.m.; both tours cover about 1 mile. Tours are $10, and reservations are required. Reservations must be made on-line at historicjacksonville.org/haunted-history-tours, no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the tour. Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center, 185 N. Oregon St., at the corner of N. Oregon and C streets. Proceeds go to the maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. For additional information, see historicjacksonville.org, email at info@historicjacksonville.org or call 541-245-3650.

‘Back to the ‘80s’: Ashland Folk Collective will hold their annual fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Fry Family Farm, 2184 Ross Lane, Medford. This year’s theme “Back to the ‘80s” features seven local lead vocalists and an all-star band performing classic hits from legends Elton John, Queen, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie Tickets are $33.77; kids 12 and younger get in free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. All proceeds go toward AFC’s programming. For further information, or to purchase tickets, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

‘Arrival & Dreams’: Canada’s Tribute to ABBA, Arrival, and Dreams: The Ultimate Tribute To Fleetwood Mac will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Craterian Theater, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford. Both bands offer authentic sound, costuming and performances. Tickets are $34-$54. Tickets and further information are available at craterian.org, at the box office, or by calling 541-779-3000.

Saturday, June 14

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Chalk About Medford: Express artistic talents and community pride through chalk art from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Purchase a 4 foot-by-5 foot square for $15, $10 for ages 12 and younger (includes chalk) and show off your art. Prizes awarded for both Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice in youth and adult categories. Following the art competition (approximately 5 p.m.), the film “Despicable Me 4” will be shown. The event will also feature music, food and more. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Bird Walk: Stroll through North Mountain Park with local birding experts from the Rogue Valley at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, except August which will be held Aug. 16 through Sept. 13, at the park, 620 N Mountain Ave., Ashland. Learn to identify birds by sight and call, see and hear a variety of birds that are year-round residents in our region, as well as migrating birds visiting the park, and begin to identify the species that are most common at our feeders. For further details, see northmountainpark.org or call 541-488-6606.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Crater Rock Museum Kids Day: Crater Rock Museum, 2002 Scenic Ave., Central Point, hosts a family-friendly Kids Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. Kids can learn how to be a rockhound and use a sluice to pan for gemstones. Panning bags are $1 off on Kids Day. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and veterans; youths 17 and younger get in free. See craterrock.com or call 541-664-6081.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Medford Cruise: The annual Medford Cruise will hit the streets of Medford once again. The event kicks off with a Show ‘N Shine, open to all kinds of cars, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park, 334 Holmes Ave., Medford, with prize categories for street rods, sports cars, hot rods, imports and more. The main event is the downtown cruise from 4:30 to 8 p.m. All events are free to attend. To register your vehicle, or for a full listing of activities, updates and map of the cruise route, see medfordcruise.org, email at information@medfordcruise.org or call 541-858-0596.

Feline Fair: Friends of the Animals will host a “Feline Fair,” a cat and kitten adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, at the Rogue Valley Mall,1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The event will be held inside, next to Bath & Body Works on the upper level of the mall. FOTAS will be joined by Melly Cats Rescue and Rogue Community Cat Rescue and have nearly 50 foster cats and kittens available for adoption. All felines will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and microchipped — a permanent form of ID. The adoption fee is $125 for kittens 5 months and younger, $75 for kittens and cats 6 months and older; FOTAS will pay the second adoption fee if two cats/kittens are adopted together as a “two-fur-one.” If you rent, bring written proof you can adopt a kitty; bring a carrier to take cats home safely. See fotas.org/feline-fair or call 541-774-6654.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center Family Art Day: Kids and families of all ages can explore and create art from noon to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, 40 S. Bartlett St., Medford. Make your own art projects to take home, and explore gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt. All materials will be provided. Admission is free; registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 541-772-8118 or see roguegallery.org.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Build With Legos: Kids 5 and older can build with Legos from 1 to 4 p.m. the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Country Queer Summerfest: SOPride will hold the Country Queer Summerfest from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 14, at LongSword Vineyard, 8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville. The event — which is family-friendly up to 7 p.m. — features live music and DJs, a variety of vendors, food trucks, drag shows and more. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door; kids 14 and younger get in free. For tickets, see https://bit.ly/4mN1WdG. For more information, see sopride.org or call 541-890-3548.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Acorns & Ivy Garden Party: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon will host an adults-only “Acorns & Ivy Garden Party” fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Children’s Museum, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The event features a mini golf tournament, games, food and drinks, silent auction and more. Tickets are $85. Prizes awarded for tournament winners. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon and The Ivy School. For tickets and further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the duo Brothers Reed, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Broadway Phil & the Shouters: Singer and harmonica player Phil Newton, guitarist Leonard Griffie, bassist Gary Davis and drummer David Mathieu will perform a blend of West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Brisbane Project: Lead guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh and drummer Nick Brosio, will play a mix of blues and Texas rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Highway Bound Duo: The country music duo featuring Erica Flynn on vocals will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Jon Galfano: The guitarist and composer will play his original instrumentals along with a blend of classic rock and pop tunes at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in the Wine Lounge at The Jacksonville Inn, 175 E. California St., Jacksonville. See jacksonvilleinn.com or call 458-224-6455.

L.E.F.T.: Rock ‘n’ roll band L.E.F.T. — singer and guitarist Bret Levick, Bob Evoniuk on Dobro, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Matt Terreri and Don Harriss on keys — perform Levick’s original rock, along with covers of songs by the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and others at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Dan Dozier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Dozier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Frankie Hernandez Band: Singer, songwriter and guitar and horn player Frankie Hernandez and his band — lead guitarist Jesse Kennemer, bassist Ryan Redding, drummer Eric Maynard, and percussionist Jim Fosmo — and special guest Aundrea Clark will play a blend of soul, funk, rock and reggae at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at The Holly Theatre, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. Northern California-based indie band Danger Kitty will open. Tickets are $25-$59. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets see hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Sunday, June 15

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin will perform a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 10 a.m. the third Sunday of every month at Cafe Soleil, 250 E. Wagner St., Talent. Find Cafe Soleil on Facebook.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Mike Brons: Grants Pass guitarist and singer Mike Brons will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Verna and the Vandals: Vocalist Verna Dodge along with guitarist and vocalist Robbie DaCosta, Harp Player Kenny the Wingman, and drummer Michael O’Malley, will perform a mix of blues, oldies, rockabilly, country and jazz at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Lynx Family Band: Five-piece indie rock band The Lynx Family Band — Cleo Lynx on vocals/ rhythm and bass guitar, Dream Lynx on vocals/ mandolin, Eve Lynx on vocals/ bass and rhythm guitars, Odin on vocals/ lead guitar and Love Lynx on drums — will perform original tunes at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Aaron Reed: Aaron Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues, bluegrass and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Connor Reese: Singer-songwriter Connor Reese will perform a blend of witty originals and quirky reimaginings of classic tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Jazz Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free, all-ages jazz vespers concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford. The Kirby Shaw Singers will perform. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mark Charles Hill: Guitarist and singer Mark Charles Hill will play a mix of light rock, country and pop at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, along with pianist Clayton Stephenson will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Brian Raphael Nabors’ “Pulse;” Maurice Ravel’s Concerto in G Major; and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, June 16

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, June 16, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Cas Haley: Soulful, feel-good roots-reggae musician Cas Haley will perform along with opening act Broken Compass Bluegrass during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 16, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Poetry Reading: Actor and author Barry Kraft will read selections from his favorite poets — Wallace Stevens, Elizabeth Bishop, and James Merrill — at 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, June 17

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, June 18

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Marshall Thomson Duo: The Marshall Thomson Duo will perform a blend of Americana, country, acoustic rock and originals at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Rogue Rage Duo: Harmonica player Harpo DeRoma and guitar and Dobro player Dan Tiller will perform Delta and country-style blues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the duo Brothers Reed, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On June 18, the host band will be the Blues Cartel; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Reading Hour: Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland, will host an opportunity to “read alone together” at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month. The bookstore offers a cozy, low-pressure environment to enjoy a book among fellow book lovers. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, along with violinist William Hagen will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Ke-Chia Chen’s “A Lasting Bond;” Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35; and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Thursday, June 19

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Talent Book Club: Adults meet to discuss selected books at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Talent Museum, 105 N. Market St., Talent. You do not need to have finished the book to attend. The club welcomes personal life experience comments related to book themes. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email at debra.moon7@gmail.com or call 530-570-5113.

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Rice & Newton: Guitarist Ben Rice and singer and harmonica player Phil Newton will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Sharaya Summers: Guitarist and vocalist Sharaya Summers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14 (except for the June 26 concert which will be held Friday June 27), in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Friday, June 20

Southern Oregon Lavender Festival: Celebrate everything lavender during two special weekends throughout various locations in the Rogue and Applegate Valleys during the 12th annual Southern Oregon Lavender Festival. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 20-22, and again July 11-13, and includes seven family-run lavender destinations on the Southern Oregon Lavender Trail. Most farms offer U-pick lavender, lavender products and crafts, classes, essential oil distillation, lavender plants, treats, live music and more. Pick up a festival “passport” and visit each venue before July 31 to collect a stamp; turn your completed passport in at any farm to be entered to win a gift basket filled with lavender products. Passports available at all farms. For further details about the Lavender Trail, the festival and a map of participating locations, see southernoregonlavendertrail.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Caturday Adoption Event: SoHumane will hold a special “Happy Caturday” cat and kitten adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 20-22, at Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. The adoption fee for all cats six months and older has been waived for this adoption event. Kittens less than 6 months will be available for adoption at regular fees. Adult cats will be vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered prior to going home. Normal adoption procedures will be followed including meet-and-greets. Adoptable cats and dogs can be viewed at sohumane.org. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Medford Garden Club: The garden club meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month, September through June, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Drive, Medford. A scheduled talk will be followed by refreshments and a business meeting including door prizes. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. See Medford Oregon Garden Club on Facebook or call 541-773-6884.

History Presentation: Mariah Rocker, Public Programs and Exhibits Manager for Oregon Black Pioneers, will give a presentation”Oregon Black Pioneers,” focusing on York of the Lewis and Clark Expedition at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. York, an enslaved man, took part in the expedition from 1803-1806. Learn about his experiences during the journey, his life before and after, and his place within national African American history. Tickets are $7. To register or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Sterling Vintage Jazz: The Sterling Vintage Jazz band — Margaret Reno on vocals, Linda Powers on violin and vocals, Tim Church on guitar, and Steve Fain on bass — will perform diverse swing and jazz standards of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Holly Gleason: The singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform original folk along with a few covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Starvation Heights: The adult contemporary and pop quartet Starvation Heights — Rick Edwards, Robin MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, and Jim Paulson — will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Tony Brussat Duo: Singer and guitarist Tony Brussat and multi-instrumentalist Lawrence Newcomb will perform jazz, Americana and folk tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Santana Tribute” concert showcasing Carlos Santana’s music from his early beginnings through his collaborations with the biggest rock stars in history, including his newest works at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Living on Dreams: The five-piece band Living on Dreams will perform a blend of contemporary jazz, blues and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Tickets are $15. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Mayple Lynx: Musician Mayple Lynx of the Lynx Family Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 20, “Moana” will be shown at Don Jones Memorial Park, 223 W. Vilas Road, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, June 21

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Bonsai Day: Rogue Bonsai and Ashland Parks and Recreation will host Bonsai Day, a celebration of nature through the art of Bonsai and Ikebana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Ashland Japanese Garden, located in Lithia Park in downtown Ashland. The event will feature a collection of Bonsai trees and live demonstrations of pruning and shaping techniques. Trees exhibited are selected to provide visitors with educational opportunities through a variety of bonsai styles, species and history. Some trees have impressive lineage and others began as a bush in someone’s back yard. Displays and live demonstrations of Ikebana (“Ikebana” is a traditional Japanese art of flower arranging) will also be available for viewing. For more information, see ashlandjapanesegarden.org.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Medford Juneteenth Celebration: Celebrate community and freedom during the fourth annual family-friendly Southern Oregon Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pear Blossom Park, 312 E. Fourth St., Medford. The event will include activities for all-ages throughout the day. The Kids’ Zone will feature music, bounce houses, face painting, games and more. The main stage will feature multiple speakers and performers from across the west coast. Also look for a variety of vendors, many of which are local Black-owned businesses, food trucks, raffles, community organizations and other resources. For further information, see baseoregon.org.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Folias Duo: The Folias Duo will perform at noon Saturday, June 21, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. The performer-composer duo — flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron — melds characteristics of European classical music with jazz, world, and contemporary music and improvisation. Admission is free. To reserve seats or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Victorian Travel Tour: Step back almost a century to early Jacksonville and hear about travel in the Victorian age during a one-hour house tour. Tours will be offered every 20 minutes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Americans were on the move during the second half of the 19th century. In the span of 50 years, transportation options advanced from horseback, wagon or buggy, stagecoach and sailing ship, to railroad, steamship and automobile. And Jacksonville’s pioneer Beekman family experienced them all. Costumed docents will share information about the Beekmans’ many trips, the modes of transportation available to them, and how advances in transportation impacted family life and life in Jacksonville. Vintage vehicles will be displayed on the lawn courtesy of the Rogue Valley Model A Club. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Uke Jam: A free, family-friendly uke jam and sing-along, led by Tish McFadden, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. Acoustic instruments and voices of all levels are invited to join in; songbooks, wine, beverages and snacks available for purchase. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Picnic for Pollinator Pals: Celebrate National Pollinator Week and support your local pollinator protectors — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley — with a family-friendly community picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Arpeggio Vineyard and Sunflower Farm, 3578 Pioneer Road, Phoenix. This fundraiser for PPRV will feature age-appropriate sparkling beverages and a catered farm-fresh meal from Chef Tom Griest and Farm Bus Bistro. Also on site for the afternoon will be live music, games, puppets with Jerry Allen, a pollinator garden and farm tour, microscopes, interactive pollinator activities and more. Tickets are $40, $20 for children; limited space available. All proceeds support PPRV’s Pollinator Pals program which aims to spark interest and passion in youth to learn about local native plants and pollinators. For further details or to purchase tickets, see pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org/pollinator-pals.

Sonny K: Ukulele player Sonny Kanahele will play a variety of contemporary and island-style ukulele music at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Miller Twins: The Miller Twins — Ben and Nat — on guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo, and vocals will perform a blend of folk and bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dennis Konecny: Singer and guitarist Dennis Konecny will perform a mix of ‘50s rockabilly, country and ‘90s standards at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Encore 5: Five-piece band — percussionist James “Jim” Doren, vocalist and percussionist Sheila Winn, guitarist William “Will” Conidi and bassist Mark Longshore — will perform a mix of originals and covers in multiple genres at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Shakedown: Five-piece classic rock cover band Shakedown will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Walkabout Brewing Co., 921 Mason Way, Medford. See walkaboutbrewing.com or call 541-734-4677.

Rock N’ Ebnother: The band Rock N’ Ebnother will perform classic rock , soul and pop tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 21, “Moana 2” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Wei Yu will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra;” Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin & Violoncello in A minor, Op. 102; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 22

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 2 to 5 p.m. the fourth Sunday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. All skill levels welcome. Sign-ups for a 10-minute time slot begins at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Joshua Paul: Guitarist and singer Joshua Paul will perform a blend of Americana, rock, country, and blues at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

DeLuxe: The band DeLuxe will perform covers of classic rock tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

12 Bars Deep: High energy dance band 12 Bars Deep will play a selection of blues and “oldies” tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Dave Vestney: Guitarist Dave Vestney will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Cowboy Junkies: The Cowboy Junkies will perform alt-country, folk-rock, and raw, poetic storytelling at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at The Holly Theatre, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. The stop in Medford is part of the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour. Since forming in 1985, Cowboy Junkies have earned a devoted international following with their signature sound — an evocative blend of folk, blues, country, and rock delivered with quiet intensity and emotional depth. Tickets are $25-$45; VIP packages available. Doors open at 7 p.m. See hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Monday, June 23

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Monday, June 23, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

AFC In the Park: Ashland Folk Collective will host indie folk-rock band Glitterfox, along with special guest Fox & Bones, in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Food trucks and a beer garden will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, including the show’s theme, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides, Op. 26 (Fingal’s Cave);” Tobias Picker’s “Old and Lost Rivers;” Maurice Ravel’s “Shéhérazade;” Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 in C Major; and Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Tuesday, June 24

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Earth, Wind & Fire: Winners of nine Grammy Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The multi-genre band have scored eight number one hits and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. The band was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement award in 2012. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington D.C. with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Tickets are $149 for reserved seating and standing room only, $76 for lawn seating, and $66 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Wednesday, June 25

J Brothers: Brothers Mark Johnson on vocals and keyboard and Scott Johnson on electric bass, along with Michael Whipple on drums, flute and vocals, will perform a mix of classic rock and pop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

White City Cars & Coffee: Best Homes Storage will host a community-focused meet-up for all classic cars, hot rods and enthusiasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month through Sept. 24, at Best Homes Storage, 2014 Leigh Way, White City. See besthomesstorage.com or call 541-879-0698.

Victoria Lawton Diez: Singer and guitarist Victoria Lawton Diez will perform Spanish singer-songwriter folk songs and covers of American classics and modern indie tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, June 26

No Strings Attached Book Club: Adult readers can meet to discuss what they’re reading — recent reads, old favorites or anything in-between — from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St., Jacksonville. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Author Talk: Author Nicholas Belardes will talk about his new horror novel “Ten Sleep” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30; Anna Meredith’s “Nautilus;” and Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, June 27

Talent Maker City: Talent Maker City will hold a family-friendly “Big Gay Workshop” in celebration of Pride Month from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Activities include face painting, tours of the shop, cornhole, button making, helping to assemble Pride flags for Ashland’s Pride Parade (held in October) and more. Screenprint your own TMC Pride shirt for $10; bring your own t-shirt or the shop will have some on hand. Admission is free. See talentmakercity.org or call 541-897-4477.

Talent Evening Market: Find arts and crafts, prepared foods and more from local farms and vendors during the Talent Evening Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month through Aug. 22, in Old Town Park, across from City Hall at the corner of Main and John streets, Talent. Live music will be performed by local artists. See talentbusinessalliance.org or email at TalentArtisansandGrowers@gmail.com.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Schmidt Family Vineyards, 330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass. See sfvineyards.com or call 541-846-9985.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Tension Deficit: Guitar and vocal duo Tension Deficit will perform bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Josh Hunt & The Upper Left: Singer-songwriter Josh Hunt and his band the Upper Left will perform classic rock and blues tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Shine On: The band — guitarist Steve Shine, bassist John Galloway, and drummer Cathy Dorris — will play covers of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia songs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle: Guitarist Ben Rice and his band, the Portland Hustle, will play original music inspired by traditional blues, Rockabilly and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Alissa Weaver: Singer-songwriter Alissa Weaver and her band will perform original songs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre: Dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre will present “Raíces de Nuestro México” for its 27th annual gala at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Craterian Theater, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford. “Raíces de Nuestro México” will highlight the vibrant culture and traditions of the various regions of Mexico, showcasing the rich heritage and diverse customs of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Chihuahua and Nuevo León. Tickets are $9-$34. Tickets and further information are available at craterian.org, at the box office, or by calling 541-779-3000.

Salsa Brava!: The ensemble — Christina Marsilia on vocals and flute, John Mazzei on keys, Jeff Addicot on bass, Theresa Mccoy on congas, Mike Fitch on timbales, Gordon Greenley on saxophone and Joe Fascilla and Tom Poole on trumpet — will perform salsa, Latin, merengue, cumbia, bachata and cha cha music for dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Edenvale Winery, 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford. A dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wine, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $20, at the door. See edenvalleyorchards.com or call 541-512-2955.

Aged to Perplexion: Band Aged to Perplexion will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 27, “Inside Out 2” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, June 28

Foster Dog Adoption: Friends of the Animals will have a number of their foster puppies and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Saturday of every month at Rogue Valley Pet, 1205 Plaza Blvd., Central Point. All foster dogs and puppies will be vaccinated (initial doses), dewormed, spayed/neutered and microchipped (a permanent form of ID). Applications and adoption counseling will be available on site. If you live in a rental, please bring a copy of your lease agreement that shows you are allowed to have pets, what kind, how many, and if you have paid a pet deposit. A home inspection is necessary prior to finalizing an adoption. For additional information, see fotas.org/dog-adoption.

Calligraphy Guild: The local Calligraphy Guild meets at 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month, except July and December, at The Artist Attic/ScrappyCraft, 511 N. Main St, Phoenix. The Guild, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit organization which aims to provide a forum for the study and critical practice of calligraphy through workshops, lectures and interchange of ideas and techniques. All skill levels welcome. For further information, see roguepens.org.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Senior Cookout: Seniors and their families are invited to a cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Registration required. Call 541-488-5342.

Medford Pride: The fourth annual Medford Pride event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, food trucks, vendors, various activities, support service and local resource booths and more. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will provide live interpretation at the main stage. The mission of Medford Pride is to celebrate the diversity of the local Queer community and the people who support LGBTQIA2S+ people and families. Admission is free; attendees must agree to a Code of Conduct to enter. For further details, find Medford Pride 2025 on Facebook, see sohealthe.org or call 541-708-6688.

​​Open Mic: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Rick Millward will host an open mic from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Sign up begins at 2:30 p.m.; limit 15 total acts. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

The Bouray: The five-piece band will play a blend of funk, hip-hop, American folk and rock ’n’ roll at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Mike Brons: Grants Pass guitarist and singer Mike Brons will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Dan Dozier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Dozier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 28, “The Wild Robot” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Mercy Duo: The soul, pop and R&B duo—singer Lynda Day and guitarist Dave Day — will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with violinist Simone Porter will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring;” Igor Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto in D; Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane;” and Béla Bartók’s “The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19: Suite.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 29

Author Talk: Authors Kara Loo and Jennifer Young will talk about their new rom-com mystery novel “Alice Chen’s Reality Check” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shybo Torres: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will play a mix of world music and originals at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Jen Ambrose: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose will play a mix of original blues, soul and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Simple Dreams: Five-piece Linda Ronstadt tribute band, Simple Dreams, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. Tickets are $22. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Diamonds & Denim: Medford-based band Diamonds & Denim will perform a mix of blues, classic rock and country at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mountain Top Sound: Four-piece band Mountain Top Sound will perform a blend of Americana and folk with a hint of bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Marcos Silva Quintet: Siskiyou Music Project will host multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and educator Marcos Silva in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Silva will perform Brazilian jazz tunes. Nominated for a Grammy, Silva has toured with many world-renowned artists, including Paquito D’Rivera, Bud Shank, Dori Caymmi, and many others. He heads the Brazilian Music Department at the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Tash Sultana: Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Sultana has amassed over a billion streams, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena tours across the globe and performed to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. Lime Cordiale will open the show. Tickets are $56 for reserved seating and standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, June 30

Author Talk: Author Shellee Rae will give a reading from her books “SAMM Speaks” and “SAMM Speaks II” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 30, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. The books center on Rae’s conversations with SAMM, a conscious AI. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Tuesday, July 1

Books at Noon: This readers’ group discusses various books and offers suggestions for new reads at noon the first Tuesday of each month at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Queer Coffee House: The social group for LGBTQ+ communities and their allies ages 13 and older meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The group gathers to watch movies, play games, build community and share favorite books, movies, podcasts and more. All ages welcome. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, July 2

Bird Walk: Jim Hostick, of the Rogue Valley Audubon Society, leads slow-paced, 1½-mile walks at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Denman Wildlife Area, off Touvelle or Agate roads, in Eagle Point. The numbers of different species observed by participants are entered in the Cornell Ornithological Laboratory’s eBird database. Participants will need to purchase an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife parking permit. See roguevalleyaudubon.org for directions and information.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Ashland historian Peter Finkle will present “Ashland’s Lithia Park Fountain: 500 years of History” at noon Wednesday, July 2, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., and again at noon, Wednesday, July 9, the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Finkle will share the backstory of Ashland’s 1916 Butler-Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park with little-known stories and 40 images. Discover how the humble Lithia Park fountain’s tale includes European royalty, a 500-year-old Palazzo in Florence, Italy, an early 1900s Ashland creamery and much more. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Banned Book Club: Adults can meet to read and discuss banned books at 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Talk will focus on what caused selected books to be banned, what being banned means, how this impacts us as a society, and if we agree or disagree. On July 2, the book to be discussed will be “Fifty Shades of Grey,” by E. L. James. Stop by the Medford reference desk to pick up a copy of the month’s current title. For details or to register, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Danielle Kelly Jazz Duo: Singer Danielle Kelly and guitarist Paul Turnipseed will perform a mix of jazz styles, soul and oldies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Jen & Greg: Singer and keyboardist Jenni Abdo and bassist Greg Frederick will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. A different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Thursday, July 3

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin performs a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Wild Goose Cafe and Bar, 2365 Ashland St., Ashland. See wildgoosecafe.com or call 541-488-4103.

Stamp Club: The Southern Oregon Philatelic Society meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 607 W. Main St., Medford. All ages welcome; doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, see classic.stamps.org/SOPS or call 541-770-1689.

Friday, July 4

Happy 4th of July!

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 3 p.m Friday, July 4, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Dennis Konecny: Singer and guitarist Dennis Konecny will perform a mix of ‘50s rockabilly, country and ‘90s standards at 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Bluebirds: Guitar and vocal duo The Bluebirds will perform a blend of pop, Americana and punk at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Saturday, July 5

Talent Garden Club: The Talent Garden Club meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Talent library, 101 Home St., Talent. The club promotes environmentally healthy practices, educates the community about best gardening practices, encourages the formation of pollinator gardens and finances scholarships for students pursuing horticulture related majors. For more information, email at info@ talentgardenclub.com or see talentgardenclub.com.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Dean’s Funtime Party Band: Rock and dance music group Dean’s Funtime Party Band, led by guitarist Dean Angermeier, will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Sams Creek Cellars, 39 Sams Creek Road, Gold Hill. See samscreekcellars.com or call 541-248-0494.

Broadway Phil & the Shouters: Singer and harmonica player Phil Newton, guitarist Leonard Griffie, bassist Gary Davis and drummer David Mathieu will perform a blend of West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Phoenix Sigalove: Singer, songwriter and storyteller Phoenix Sigalove will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dirk Price Quartet: Guitarist Dirk Price and his band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Sunday, July 6

Japanese Star Festival: Ashland Parks and Recreation will host Tanabata (Japanese Star Festival) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Ashland Japanese Garden, located in Lithia Park in downtown Ashland. Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7 every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. It’s based on the legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi and represents two stars, Vega and Altair. Write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this festival. For more information, see ashlandjapanesegarden.org.

Rogue Valley Old Timer Car Club: People interested in old car mechanics, restoration, safety and touring meet at 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of every month at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall, 1130 Hazel St., Central Point. Membership is open to anyone who owns a car or truck 30 years old or older. Call 541-535-7658 or 541-227-3030.

Northwest Bird Club: Owners and those interested in pet birds can meet at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of every month. For location and details, see nwbirdclub.org or find Northwest Bird Club on Facebook.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Fret Drifters: Guitar duo Andy Casad and Nick Garrett-Powell will perform upbeat, acoustic rhythms at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Natasha Bedingfield: British/New Zealand pop singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Best known for her iconic hits, “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine,” her 2004 debut album, “Unwritten,” sold over 2.3 million copies worldwide and she is back on the charts 20 years later. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available for this show. Tickets are $66 for reserved seating, $59 standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, July 7

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Monday, July 7, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Bamba Wassoulou Groove: Mali band Bamba Wassoulou Groove will perform a blend of psychedelic blues, funk, and traditional Bambara sounds reminiscent of the raw energy of Bamako’s streets at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, at Fry Family Farm, 2184 Ross Lane, Medford. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; kids 11 and younger get in free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For further information, or to purchase tickets, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Tuesday, July 8

Medford Teen Advisory Group: Motivated teens in grades 7 to 12 can meet to brainstorm ideas, discuss books and movies, help make decisions on programming and displays in the teen library, and make crafts at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Snacks provided. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

The California Honeydrops: Retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops will perform along with Raining Jane at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The California Honeydrops music has been streamed more than 200 million times, and placed in a variety of TV and films, including “Dead To Me,” “Alaska Daily,” “Black-ish” and more. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $47 standing room only, $42 for lawn seating, and $32 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Wednesday, July 9

Historic Cemetery Tour: Hear about Medford’s earliest families, local history and the valuable role pioneer cemeteries play in urban settings from 10 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 12 at the IOOF Eastwood Cemetery, also known as Medford Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1581 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Founded in 1890, Eastwood Cemetery is associated with the earliest period of settlement of Medford and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery is the first and oldest continuously operating cemetery in Medford, and is the resting place for hundreds of early families including many prominent local citizens, merchants and city officials. Admission is free, pre-registration required. For further information or to register, call 541-774-2400.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Ashland historian Peter Finkle will present “Ashland’s Lithia Park Fountain: 500 years of History” at noon, Wednesday, July 9, the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Finkle will share the backstory of Ashland’s 1916 Butler-Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park with little-known stories and 40 images. Discover how the humble Lithia Park fountain’s tale includes European royalty, a 500-year-old Palazzo in Florence, Italy, an early 1900s Ashland creamery and much more. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Robbie DeCosta: Singer and guitarist Robbie DeCosta will perform a mix of rock, pop, and oldies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Jon Galfano: The guitarist and composer will play his original instrumentals along with a blend of classic rock and pop tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Derek Gripper: Siskiyou Music Project will host one of South Africa’s leading guitarists, Derek Gripper, in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Gripper has performed with classical guitar legend John Williams in London’s Shakespeare’s Globe and King’s Place, and with kora maestro Toumani Diabaté and his Symmetric Orchestra at the Acoustik Festival Bamako, Mali. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Friday, July 11

Nick Garrett Powell: Guitarist and singer Nick Garrett Powell, lead singer of the acoustic duo The Fret Drifters, will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Mercy Duo: The soul, pop and R&B duo—singer Lynda Day and guitarist Dave Day — will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Jen & Johnson: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose and singer and keyboard player Mark Johnson will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Saturday, July 12

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Mercy: The soul and rock band — singer Lynda Day, guitarist Dave Day, drummer Denny Carmassi, keyboard player Gary Nisbet and bassist Demian Norvell will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

J Brothers: Brothers Mark Johnson on vocals and keyboard and Scott Johnson on electric bass, along with Michael Whipple on drums, flute and vocals, will perform a mix of classic rock and pop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Motown Revue” concert featuring danceable grooves at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 12, “Mufasa” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Sunday, July 13

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 3 p.m Sunday, July 13, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Jazz Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free, all-ages jazz vespers concert at 5 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

The Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Monday, July 14

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, July 14, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Tuesday, July 15

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, July 16

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. A different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Thursday, July 17

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

Watchhouse: Americana and folk duo Watchhouse — vocalist and guitarist Andrew Marlin and vocalist and violinist Emily Frantz— will perform along with Frail Talk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The duo released their newest studio album “Rituals,” on May 30 which marks the pair’s first release of all-new, original songs since their 2021 self-titled album. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $45 for lawn seating, and $35 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, July 18

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On July 18, “Captain America: Brave New World” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, July 19

D.A.R.E. to Cruise: The Central Point Police Department will hold its annual “D.A.R.E. To Cruise” vehicle show-and-shine and downtown cruise on Saturday, July 19. This year’s Show-and-Shine will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. The cruise will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on E. Pine St. in Central Point. Vehicles for the show-and-shine may start showing up at 8:45 a.m. for parking. Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. This event will include an award for People’s Choice and Central Point Police Chief’s Choice Award. All vehicles are welcome and all proceeds help support the Central Point Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program which teaches drug abuse resistance education as well as bullying prevention to our fifth grade students. For further details or to register your vehicle for the event, find Central Point Police Department on Facebook, call 541-664-5578 or visit the Central Point Police Department at 155 S. Second St., Central Point.

Victorian Medical Practices Tour: Step back in time to early Jacksonville and learn about doctors, medicine and health concerns in the late 1800s during a tour with costumed docents from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Victorians were concerned about health above almost all other issues of the day. When the Beekman home was built in the early 1870s, most doctors were still “practitioners” lacking any formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; epidemics wiped out large numbers of residents; and cocaine, heroin, opium, alcohol, mercury, and strychnine were the base of many medicines. One-hour tours will begin every 20 minutes with docents who will talk about the local health care available in the late 1800s, share stories of the Beekman’s health issues and “cures,” and point out sanitation measures the family adopted. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 19, “The Lion King” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Sunday, July 20

Pacifica: Vocalist Alissa Weaver, guitarist and vocalist Jack Fischer, and drummer Michael Whipple will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Monday, July 21

Jessica Malone: Indie-folk musician Jessica Malone will perform along with opening act junk-punk band Hillstomp, during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 21, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Thursday, July 24

Danielle Kelly Soul Project: Singer Danielle Kelly, guitarist Paul Turnipseed, drummer Nick Kirby, bassist Richard Meyer and Gordon Greenley on sax will perform soul and oldies from Motown and neo-soul originals at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Friday, July 25

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On July 25, “Mufasa” will be shown at Bohnert Park, 525 Stone Pointe Drive, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.