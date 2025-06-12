2025 All-State Baseball
Published 6:07 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025
Several local players earn all-state baseball acclaim on listings from Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A levels
2025 ALL-STATE BASEBALL
(compiled by the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Association)
CLASS 6A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaeden Cruse, senior, Grant
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Kruz Schoolcraft, senior, Sunset
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Kabza, Grant, and John Barnes, Sunset
First Team
Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin, junior, pitcher
Carson Boyer, West Linn, senior, pitcher
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset, senior, pitcher
Jace Dalton, Sprague, senior, pitcher
Luke Erwin, South Salem, senior, pitcher
Connor Parry, Sherwood, senior, pitcher
Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant, senior, pitcher
Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior, relief pitcher
Isaac Pfeifer, Tualatin, senior, catcher
Teagan Scott, South Salem, junior, catcher
Cam Hyder, McMinnville, junior, first base
Cody Roletto, Wells, senior, first base
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior, infield
Andrew Mhoon, Sprague, senior, infield
Sawyer Nelson, South Salem, junior, infield
Paxton Burke, Roseburg, junior, infield
Kaeden Cruse, Grant, senior, infield
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior, outfield
Gabe Coltman, Sunset, senior, outfield
Kainoa Santiago, Jesuit, senior, outfield
Gavin Price, South Salem, senior, outfield
Brayden Mix, McMinnville, senior, outfield
Jake Johnson, Roseburg, senior, utility
River Hamilton, Barlow, senior, designated hitter
Second Team
Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic, senior, pitcher
Sam Smith, Central Catholic, freshman, pitcher
Johnny Ingalls, Jesuit, senior, pitcher
August Ware, Glencoe, junior, pitcher
Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore, pitcher
Ben Hennan, South Salem, senior, relief pitcher
Nolan Foglio, Clackamas, junior, catcher
Carter Howard, West Salem, senior, catcher
Alex Pearson, Tigard, senior, first base
Carter Stewart, Jesuit, senior, first base
Maverick Harper, West Linn, senior, infield
Kobe Sparks, Sandy, senior, infield
Jayden Nakamura, Aloha, senior, infield
Jake Rolling, Jesuit, junior, infield
Landon Brown, Sherwood, junior, infield
Cal Robbins, Roseburg, sophomore, infield
Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior, outfield
Jonah Lam, Clackamas, sophomore, outfield
Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior, outfield
Jackson Poole, Wells, senior, outfield
Matsen Saruwatari, Central Catholic, senior, utility
Dillon Garg, Jesuit, senior, designated hitter
Elliot Raiton, Grant, junior, designated hitter
Honorable Mention
Ben Foglio, Clackamas, sophomore, pitcher
Max Green, Sandy, senior, pitcher
Cole Crossley, Mountainside, senior, pitcher
Chase Garland, West Salem, senior, pitcher
Harrison Buckingham, South Salem, sophomore, pitcher
Alex Lopez, Sherwood, junior, pitcher
Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior, pitcher
Jinki Tomita, Grant, junior, pitcher
Brady McCarthy, Grant, senior, catcher
Ramsey Prentice, Wells, sophomore, catcher
Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior, first base
Kevin Carreri, Forest Grove, sophomore, first base
Hank Curdy, West Linn, junior, infield
Ty Sconfienza, Reynolds, junior, infield
Aidan Rice, Central Catholic, senior, infield
Dakota Chun, Sunset, senior, infield
Kevin Semm, South Salem, senior, infield
Owen Sonne, McDaniel, senior, infield
Jace McGowen, Grants Pass, senior, infield
Keegan Painter, South Medford, junior, infield
Andrew Ha, Lakeridge, junior, outfield
Lance McKey, Central Catholic, senior, outfield
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior, outfield
Chase Austin, Beaverton, sophomore, outfield
Aaron Rolfe, McMinnville, junior, outfield
Colton Miller, North Medford, senior, outfield
Maxwell Stuart, Westview, senior, utility
Luke Robbins, Roseburg, senior, designated hitter
CLASS 5A
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Mark Wiepert, senior, Wilsonville, and Grady Saunders, junior, Thurston
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Alex Via, senior, Summit
COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Boehm, Summit
First Team
Collin Hernandez, Thurston, senior, pitcher
Rylan Mathiesen, West Albany, senior, pitcher
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore, pitcher
Alex Via, Summit, senior, pitcher
Bryson Nygren, Silverton, senior, pitcher
Declan O’Brien, LaSalle, junior, pitcher
Joe Mendazona, Central, sophomore, catcher
Braden Corgain, Thurston, senior, catcher
Aiden Hibler, North Eugene, sophomore, catcher
Connor Molony, Thurston, senior, first base
Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior, utility
Alex Johnson, Crater, junior, designated hitter
Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior, infield
Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview, senior, infield
Will Goodman, Bend, senior, infield
Brock Johnson, Thurston, junior, infield
J.T. Girod, Central, sophomore, infield
Drew Rice, West Albany, senior, infield
Ian Bollard, Putnam, senior, infield
Axel Prechel, Corvallis, senior, outfield
Slater DeBrun, Summit, senior, outfield
Drew Hall, Wilsonville, senior, outfield
Kyler Miller, Thurston, senior, outfield
Jackson Parker, Summit, junior, outfield
Eli Hess, Dallas, senior, outfield
Ruden Nakamura, Ridgeview, junior, outfield
Second Team
Wade Hagey, Wilsonville, senior, pitcher
Mason Snopl, Crater, junior, pitcher
Andrew Sweet, Corvallis, junior pitcher
Max Bishop, LaSalle, senior, pitcher
Michael Bushelman, North Eugene, junior, pitcher
Cole Angel, South Albany, junior, catcher
Colby Herron, Canby, senior, first base
Noah Blair, Thurston, senior, utility
Tommy Hess, Dallas, sophomore, designated hitter
Eli Pupo, Redmond, senior, designated hitter
Ben Weiss, Corvallis, sophomore, infield
Sawyer Enderle, Silverton, senior, infield
Torstan Herson, LaSalle, senior, infield
Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior, infield
David Macdonald, Thurston, senior, infield
Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior, outfield
Davin Snyder, Hood River, sophomore, outfield
Duncan Roudabush, North Eugene, sophomore, outfield
Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior, outfield
Jack Strange, Dallas, senior, outfield
Honorable Mention
Donovan Jackson, Churchill, senior, pitcher
Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore, pitcher
Marcio Silva, Bend, junior, pitcher
Jackson Barba, Central, sophomore, pitcher
Jacob Fifehaus, West Albany, junior, pitcher
Kingston McAdam, Hood River, junior, catcher
Olen Nofziger, Ridgeview, senior, catcher
James Collier, Silverton, sophomore, first base
Brody Whitcomb, Caldera, junior, first base
Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore, utility
A.J. Garcia, Hillsboro, junior, utility
Dylan Nelson, Canby, senior, designated hitter
Caleb Cornett, Crater, sophomore, infield
Morgan Austin, Crater, junior, infield
Tayden Arbogast, Churchill, senior, infield
Braden Nugent, Eagle Point, junior, infield
Addison Postlewait, Hood River, senior, infield
Korhan Haller, Corvallis, senior, outfield
Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore, outfield
Connor Hammond, Hillsboro, senior outfield
Jace Litten, Churchill, junior, outfield
Logan Trivette, Ashland, junior, outfield
Kasen Orr, Crater, senior, outfield
CLASS 4A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
POSITION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Evan Lehnert, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior
COACH OF THE YEAR: Taylor Plesha, Newport
First Team
Nyxon Hopping, Molalla, senior, catcher
Jacoby Tacchini, Henley, freshman, catcher
Conner Clift, Junction City, junior, first base
Colin Fiero, Newport, sophomore, infield
Conner Shively, Henley, junior, infield
Joe Fagan, Scappoose, senior, infield
Colson Primus, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, infield
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker/Powder Valley, senior, infield
Boden Langeliers, Newport, senior, infield
Caden Kuhnert, Hidden Valley, senior, outfield
Mason Strong, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, outfield
Jack Matthew, Hidden Valley, senior, outfield
Rory Barber, Newport, senior, outfield
Finley Corbin, The Dalles/ Dufur, senior, outfield
Caleb Babcock, Philomath, junior, pitcher
Kyler Dickerson, Molalla, junior, pitcher
Gianni Lombardi, Marist Catholic, junior, pitcher
Joe Fagan, Scappoose, senior, pitcher
Luke Wheeling, North Bend, senior, pitcher
Jayden Lucas, Junction City, senior, pitcher
Ethan Bruns, Newport, senior, utility
Beau Pyle, Henley, senior, utility
Second Team
Ryder Mcllmoil, La Grande. junior, catcher
Tyler Mattson, Newport, senior, catcher
Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior, first base
Jakoby Goss, Tillamook, junior, infield
Gage Martinez, Crook County, senior, infield
Joey Gramlich, Astoria, junior, infield
Niko Leyba, Marist Catholic, senior, infield
Owen Cooper, Junction City, senior, infield
Conner Abbott, Estacada, senior, outfield
Blaze Nunez, Crook County, senior, outfield
Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior, outfield
Jacob Hernandez, Philomath, sophomore, outfield
Josh Berry, Junction City, senior, outfield
Ryder Hockema, Newport, junior, pitcher
Corbin Hamilton, Henley, sophomore, pitcher
Bryce Pennington, La Grande, senior, pitcher
Jake McClaughry, Baker/Powder Valley, junior, pitcher
Raith Huffman, Marist Catholic, senior, pitcher
Collin Smith, Gladstone, senior, pitcher
Kaden Shafer, Junction City, junior, utility
Honorable Mention
Riley Dubois, Scappoose, senior, catcher
Vance Nelson, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, junior, catcher
Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior, catcher
Cody Agidius, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, first base
Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior, first base
Jacob Neistadt, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, first base
Christian Rund, St. Helens, freshman, first base
Brady Russell, Philomath, senior, first base
Wylie Mendes, Hidden Valley, senior, infield
Avery Schwartz, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, infield
Rocco DeLarosa, Philomath, junior, infield
Sawyer Scales, St. Helens, sophomore, infield
Art Hil, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, infield
Jaxon DeFabis, North Marion/Gervais, senior, infield
Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior, outfield
Will Booth, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, outfield
Ryan Douglas, Henley, junior, outfield
Colton Connally, Stayton, junior, outfield
Josh Sullivan, North Bend, sophomore, outfield
Dean Fenley, La Grande, junior, outfield
Landon Hood, La Grande, junior, utility
Trey Hodges, The Dalles / Dufur, senior, utility
CLASS 3A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Drew Bartels, senior, Blanchet Catholic
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Zach Hankins, junior, Taft
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Shafer, Cascade Christian
First Team
Zach Hankins, junior, Taft, pitcher
Sebastian Storch, senior, Sisters, pitcher
Jack Wright, junior, Burns, pitcher
Tyson McGrorty, senior, Warrenton, catcher
Grady Sickler, sophomore, Cascade Christian, catcher
Dylan Cuff, senior, Blanchet Catholic, catcher
Davey Taylor, junior, LaPine, catcher
Drew Camp, senior, South Umpqua, first base
Talon McGrorty, senior, Warrenton, infield
Drew Bartels, senior, Blanchet Catholic, infield
Dane Kissel, senior, North Valley, infield
C.J. Bonner, senior, Cascade Chrisitan, infield
Ezra James, senior, Taft, infield
Gabe Nobles, senior, Wallowa Valley, outfield
Dylan Standley, junior, Glide, outfield
Shane Sullivan, senior, Horizon Christian, outfield
Tauj Flora, senior, Sutherlin, outfield
Matthew Jenkins, junior, Creswell, utility
Second Team
Landon Allison, junior, North Valley, pitcher
Josh Riddle, senior, Santiam Christian, pitcher
Kolin Tacchini, junior, Lakeview, pitcher
Carson Mcnalley, senior, Blanchet Catholic, pitcher
Cal Johnson, freshman, Vale, pitcher
Dallen Duncan, sophomore, McLaughlin, catcher
Kaden Fisher, senior, Pleasant HIll, first base
Miles Maxwell, senior, Lakeview, first base
Ryder Sturgell, senior, Warrenton, infield
Orion Houck, senior, Burns, infield
Braxton Hamilton, sophomore, South Umpqua, infield
Deacon Edwards, senior, Creswell, infield
Gavin Massingill, sophomore, Horizon Christian, infield
Adrian Camarena, junior, McLoughlin, infield
Bryson Walker, sophomore, Cascade Christian, infield
Riley Flack, senior, LaPine, infield
Trenton Battle, senior, Taft, outfield
Will Erickson, senior, Valley Catholic, utility
Trace Esterbrook, sophomore, South Umpqua, utility
Third Team
Landen Scott, senior, Sisters, pitcher
Jacob Mann, junior, Siuslaw, catcher
J.J. McCormick, senior, Taft, first base
Kash Richardson, senior, Douglas, infield
Trevor Yee, senior, Valley Catholic, infield
Christian Baird, junior, Harrisburg, infield
Lucas Miller, senior, Glide, infield
Talan Pryor, senior, Brookings-Harbor, infield
Parker Davis, senior, Yamhill-Carlton, infield
Maddox Hartley, sophomore, Vale, outfield
Wyatt Jackson, sophomore, Banks, outfield
Tyson Smith, senior, Blanchet Catholic, outfield
Tommy Rodriguez, junior, Vale, outfield
David Garcia, junior, Umatilla, outfield
Nolan Munoz, junior, North Valley, utility
Honorable Mention
Logan Schwerdt, junior, South Umpqua, pitcher
Lane Gilbert, junior, Banks, pitcher
Chess Lewer, sophomore, Santiam Christian, catcher
Jace Owens, junior, Sisters, catcher
Nate Kagen, junior, Catlin Gabel, infield
R.J. Estrada, senior, Umatilla, infield
Hunter Hedlund, junior, Santiam Christian, infield
Max Reynolds, senior, Siuslaw, infield
Caleb Vanordstrand, senior, Pleasant Hill, outfield
Lincoln Merrill, senior, Corbett, outfield
Kayl Mock, senior, Sisters, outfield
Mitch Wort, senior, Blanchet Catholic, outfield
Hayden Taylor, junior, North Valley, outfield
Tyson Breshears, senior, Banks, utility
Kaden Konovalov, senior, Willamina, utility
Tanner Beckham, senior, South Umpqua, designated hitter
Russo Wrightman, junior, LaPine, designated hitter