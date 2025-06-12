2025 All-State Baseball Published 6:07 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Several local players earn all-state baseball acclaim on listings from Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A levels

2025 ALL-STATE BASEBALL

(compiled by the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Association)

CLASS 6A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaeden Cruse, senior, Grant

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Kruz Schoolcraft, senior, Sunset

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Kabza, Grant, and John Barnes, Sunset

First Team

Trenton Hertzog, Tualatin, junior, pitcher

Carson Boyer, West Linn, senior, pitcher

Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset, senior, pitcher

Jace Dalton, Sprague, senior, pitcher

Luke Erwin, South Salem, senior, pitcher

Connor Parry, Sherwood, senior, pitcher

Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant, senior, pitcher

Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior, relief pitcher

Isaac Pfeifer, Tualatin, senior, catcher

Teagan Scott, South Salem, junior, catcher

Cam Hyder, McMinnville, junior, first base

Cody Roletto, Wells, senior, first base

Noah Boria, Nelson, senior, infield

Andrew Mhoon, Sprague, senior, infield

Sawyer Nelson, South Salem, junior, infield

Paxton Burke, Roseburg, junior, infield

Kaeden Cruse, Grant, senior, infield

Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior, outfield

Gabe Coltman, Sunset, senior, outfield

Kainoa Santiago, Jesuit, senior, outfield

Gavin Price, South Salem, senior, outfield

Brayden Mix, McMinnville, senior, outfield

Jake Johnson, Roseburg, senior, utility

River Hamilton, Barlow, senior, designated hitter

Second Team

Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic, senior, pitcher

Sam Smith, Central Catholic, freshman, pitcher

Johnny Ingalls, Jesuit, senior, pitcher

August Ware, Glencoe, junior, pitcher

Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore, pitcher

Ben Hennan, South Salem, senior, relief pitcher

Nolan Foglio, Clackamas, junior, catcher

Carter Howard, West Salem, senior, catcher

Alex Pearson, Tigard, senior, first base

Carter Stewart, Jesuit, senior, first base

Maverick Harper, West Linn, senior, infield

Kobe Sparks, Sandy, senior, infield

Jayden Nakamura, Aloha, senior, infield

Jake Rolling, Jesuit, junior, infield

Landon Brown, Sherwood, junior, infield

Cal Robbins, Roseburg, sophomore, infield

Caden Klouda, West Linn, junior, outfield

Jonah Lam, Clackamas, sophomore, outfield

Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior, outfield

Jackson Poole, Wells, senior, outfield

Matsen Saruwatari, Central Catholic, senior, utility

Dillon Garg, Jesuit, senior, designated hitter

Elliot Raiton, Grant, junior, designated hitter

Honorable Mention

Ben Foglio, Clackamas, sophomore, pitcher

Max Green, Sandy, senior, pitcher

Cole Crossley, Mountainside, senior, pitcher

Chase Garland, West Salem, senior, pitcher

Harrison Buckingham, South Salem, sophomore, pitcher

Alex Lopez, Sherwood, junior, pitcher

Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior, pitcher

Jinki Tomita, Grant, junior, pitcher

Brady McCarthy, Grant, senior, catcher

Ramsey Prentice, Wells, sophomore, catcher

Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior, first base

Kevin Carreri, Forest Grove, sophomore, first base

Hank Curdy, West Linn, junior, infield

Ty Sconfienza, Reynolds, junior, infield

Aidan Rice, Central Catholic, senior, infield

Dakota Chun, Sunset, senior, infield

Kevin Semm, South Salem, senior, infield

Owen Sonne, McDaniel, senior, infield

Jace McGowen, Grants Pass, senior, infield

Keegan Painter, South Medford, junior, infield

Andrew Ha, Lakeridge, junior, outfield

Lance McKey, Central Catholic, senior, outfield

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior, outfield

Chase Austin, Beaverton, sophomore, outfield

Aaron Rolfe, McMinnville, junior, outfield

Colton Miller, North Medford, senior, outfield

Maxwell Stuart, Westview, senior, utility

Luke Robbins, Roseburg, senior, designated hitter

CLASS 5A

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Mark Wiepert, senior, Wilsonville, and Grady Saunders, junior, Thurston

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Alex Via, senior, Summit

COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Boehm, Summit

First Team

Collin Hernandez, Thurston, senior, pitcher

Rylan Mathiesen, West Albany, senior, pitcher

Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore, pitcher

Alex Via, Summit, senior, pitcher

Bryson Nygren, Silverton, senior, pitcher

Declan O’Brien, LaSalle, junior, pitcher

Joe Mendazona, Central, sophomore, catcher

Braden Corgain, Thurston, senior, catcher

Aiden Hibler, North Eugene, sophomore, catcher

Connor Molony, Thurston, senior, first base

Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior, utility

Alex Johnson, Crater, junior, designated hitter

Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior, infield

Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview, senior, infield

Will Goodman, Bend, senior, infield

Brock Johnson, Thurston, junior, infield

J.T. Girod, Central, sophomore, infield

Drew Rice, West Albany, senior, infield

Ian Bollard, Putnam, senior, infield

Axel Prechel, Corvallis, senior, outfield

Slater DeBrun, Summit, senior, outfield

Drew Hall, Wilsonville, senior, outfield

Kyler Miller, Thurston, senior, outfield

Jackson Parker, Summit, junior, outfield

Eli Hess, Dallas, senior, outfield

Ruden Nakamura, Ridgeview, junior, outfield

Second Team

Wade Hagey, Wilsonville, senior, pitcher

Mason Snopl, Crater, junior, pitcher

Andrew Sweet, Corvallis, junior pitcher

Max Bishop, LaSalle, senior, pitcher

Michael Bushelman, North Eugene, junior, pitcher

Cole Angel, South Albany, junior, catcher

Colby Herron, Canby, senior, first base

Noah Blair, Thurston, senior, utility

Tommy Hess, Dallas, sophomore, designated hitter

Eli Pupo, Redmond, senior, designated hitter

Ben Weiss, Corvallis, sophomore, infield

Sawyer Enderle, Silverton, senior, infield

Torstan Herson, LaSalle, senior, infield

Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior, infield

David Macdonald, Thurston, senior, infield

Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior, outfield

Davin Snyder, Hood River, sophomore, outfield

Duncan Roudabush, North Eugene, sophomore, outfield

Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior, outfield

Jack Strange, Dallas, senior, outfield

Honorable Mention

Donovan Jackson, Churchill, senior, pitcher

Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore, pitcher

Marcio Silva, Bend, junior, pitcher

Jackson Barba, Central, sophomore, pitcher

Jacob Fifehaus, West Albany, junior, pitcher

Kingston McAdam, Hood River, junior, catcher

Olen Nofziger, Ridgeview, senior, catcher

James Collier, Silverton, sophomore, first base

Brody Whitcomb, Caldera, junior, first base

Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore, utility

A.J. Garcia, Hillsboro, junior, utility

Dylan Nelson, Canby, senior, designated hitter

Caleb Cornett, Crater, sophomore, infield

Morgan Austin, Crater, junior, infield

Tayden Arbogast, Churchill, senior, infield

Braden Nugent, Eagle Point, junior, infield

Addison Postlewait, Hood River, senior, infield

Korhan Haller, Corvallis, senior, outfield

Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore, outfield

Connor Hammond, Hillsboro, senior outfield

Jace Litten, Churchill, junior, outfield

Logan Trivette, Ashland, junior, outfield

Kasen Orr, Crater, senior, outfield

CLASS 4A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

POSITION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Evan Lehnert, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior

COACH OF THE YEAR: Taylor Plesha, Newport

First Team

Nyxon Hopping, Molalla, senior, catcher

Jacoby Tacchini, Henley, freshman, catcher

Conner Clift, Junction City, junior, first base

Colin Fiero, Newport, sophomore, infield

Conner Shively, Henley, junior, infield

Joe Fagan, Scappoose, senior, infield

Colson Primus, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, infield

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker/Powder Valley, senior, infield

Boden Langeliers, Newport, senior, infield

Caden Kuhnert, Hidden Valley, senior, outfield

Mason Strong, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, outfield

Jack Matthew, Hidden Valley, senior, outfield

Rory Barber, Newport, senior, outfield

Finley Corbin, The Dalles/ Dufur, senior, outfield

Caleb Babcock, Philomath, junior, pitcher

Kyler Dickerson, Molalla, junior, pitcher

Gianni Lombardi, Marist Catholic, junior, pitcher

Joe Fagan, Scappoose, senior, pitcher

Luke Wheeling, North Bend, senior, pitcher

Jayden Lucas, Junction City, senior, pitcher

Ethan Bruns, Newport, senior, utility

Beau Pyle, Henley, senior, utility

Second Team

Ryder Mcllmoil, La Grande. junior, catcher

Tyler Mattson, Newport, senior, catcher

Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior, first base

Jakoby Goss, Tillamook, junior, infield

Gage Martinez, Crook County, senior, infield

Joey Gramlich, Astoria, junior, infield

Niko Leyba, Marist Catholic, senior, infield

Owen Cooper, Junction City, senior, infield

Conner Abbott, Estacada, senior, outfield

Blaze Nunez, Crook County, senior, outfield

Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior, outfield

Jacob Hernandez, Philomath, sophomore, outfield

Josh Berry, Junction City, senior, outfield

Ryder Hockema, Newport, junior, pitcher

Corbin Hamilton, Henley, sophomore, pitcher

Bryce Pennington, La Grande, senior, pitcher

Jake McClaughry, Baker/Powder Valley, junior, pitcher

Raith Huffman, Marist Catholic, senior, pitcher

Collin Smith, Gladstone, senior, pitcher

Kaden Shafer, Junction City, junior, utility

Honorable Mention

Riley Dubois, Scappoose, senior, catcher

Vance Nelson, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, junior, catcher

Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior, catcher

Cody Agidius, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, first base

Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior, first base

Jacob Neistadt, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, first base

Christian Rund, St. Helens, freshman, first base

Brady Russell, Philomath, senior, first base

Wylie Mendes, Hidden Valley, senior, infield

Avery Schwartz, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, infield

Rocco DeLarosa, Philomath, junior, infield

Sawyer Scales, St. Helens, sophomore, infield

Art Hil, Pendleton/Nixyaawii, senior, infield

Jaxon DeFabis, North Marion/Gervais, senior, infield

Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior, outfield

Will Booth, The Dalles/Dufur, senior, outfield

Ryan Douglas, Henley, junior, outfield

Colton Connally, Stayton, junior, outfield

Josh Sullivan, North Bend, sophomore, outfield

Dean Fenley, La Grande, junior, outfield

Landon Hood, La Grande, junior, utility

Trey Hodges, The Dalles / Dufur, senior, utility

CLASS 3A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Drew Bartels, senior, Blanchet Catholic

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Zach Hankins, junior, Taft

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Shafer, Cascade Christian

First Team

Zach Hankins, junior, Taft, pitcher

Sebastian Storch, senior, Sisters, pitcher

Jack Wright, junior, Burns, pitcher

Tyson McGrorty, senior, Warrenton, catcher

Grady Sickler, sophomore, Cascade Christian, catcher

Dylan Cuff, senior, Blanchet Catholic, catcher

Davey Taylor, junior, LaPine, catcher

Drew Camp, senior, South Umpqua, first base

Talon McGrorty, senior, Warrenton, infield

Drew Bartels, senior, Blanchet Catholic, infield

Dane Kissel, senior, North Valley, infield

C.J. Bonner, senior, Cascade Chrisitan, infield

Ezra James, senior, Taft, infield

Gabe Nobles, senior, Wallowa Valley, outfield

Dylan Standley, junior, Glide, outfield

Shane Sullivan, senior, Horizon Christian, outfield

Tauj Flora, senior, Sutherlin, outfield

Matthew Jenkins, junior, Creswell, utility

Second Team

Landon Allison, junior, North Valley, pitcher

Josh Riddle, senior, Santiam Christian, pitcher

Kolin Tacchini, junior, Lakeview, pitcher

Carson Mcnalley, senior, Blanchet Catholic, pitcher

Cal Johnson, freshman, Vale, pitcher

Dallen Duncan, sophomore, McLaughlin, catcher

Kaden Fisher, senior, Pleasant HIll, first base

Miles Maxwell, senior, Lakeview, first base

Ryder Sturgell, senior, Warrenton, infield

Orion Houck, senior, Burns, infield

Braxton Hamilton, sophomore, South Umpqua, infield

Deacon Edwards, senior, Creswell, infield

Gavin Massingill, sophomore, Horizon Christian, infield

Adrian Camarena, junior, McLoughlin, infield

Bryson Walker, sophomore, Cascade Christian, infield

Riley Flack, senior, LaPine, infield

Trenton Battle, senior, Taft, outfield

Will Erickson, senior, Valley Catholic, utility

Trace Esterbrook, sophomore, South Umpqua, utility

Third Team

Landen Scott, senior, Sisters, pitcher

Jacob Mann, junior, Siuslaw, catcher

J.J. McCormick, senior, Taft, first base

Kash Richardson, senior, Douglas, infield

Trevor Yee, senior, Valley Catholic, infield

Christian Baird, junior, Harrisburg, infield

Lucas Miller, senior, Glide, infield

Talan Pryor, senior, Brookings-Harbor, infield

Parker Davis, senior, Yamhill-Carlton, infield

Maddox Hartley, sophomore, Vale, outfield

Wyatt Jackson, sophomore, Banks, outfield

Tyson Smith, senior, Blanchet Catholic, outfield

Tommy Rodriguez, junior, Vale, outfield

David Garcia, junior, Umatilla, outfield

Nolan Munoz, junior, North Valley, utility

Honorable Mention

Logan Schwerdt, junior, South Umpqua, pitcher

Lane Gilbert, junior, Banks, pitcher

Chess Lewer, sophomore, Santiam Christian, catcher

Jace Owens, junior, Sisters, catcher

Nate Kagen, junior, Catlin Gabel, infield

R.J. Estrada, senior, Umatilla, infield

Hunter Hedlund, junior, Santiam Christian, infield

Max Reynolds, senior, Siuslaw, infield

Caleb Vanordstrand, senior, Pleasant Hill, outfield

Lincoln Merrill, senior, Corbett, outfield

Kayl Mock, senior, Sisters, outfield

Mitch Wort, senior, Blanchet Catholic, outfield

Hayden Taylor, junior, North Valley, outfield

Tyson Breshears, senior, Banks, utility

Kaden Konovalov, senior, Willamina, utility

Tanner Beckham, senior, South Umpqua, designated hitter

Russo Wrightman, junior, LaPine, designated hitter