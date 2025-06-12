ADOPT A FOSTER A PET: Feline Adoption Fair Published 6:15 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Friends of the Animals will host a “Feline Fair,” a cat and kitten adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, at the Rogue Valley Mall,1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The event will be held inside, next to Bath & Body Works on the upper level of the mall.

FOTAS will be joined by Melly Cats Rescue and Rogue Community Cat Rescue and have nearly 50 foster cats and kittens available for adoption.

All felines will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and microchipped — a permanent form of ID.

The adoption fee is $125 for kittens 5 months and younger, $75 for kittens and cats 6 months and older; FOTAS will pay the second adoption fee if two cats/kittens are adopted together as a “two-fur-one.”

If you rent, bring written proof you can adopt a kitty; bring a carrier to take cats home safely.

See fotas.org/feline-fair or call 541-774-6654.