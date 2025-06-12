ADOPT A PET: Obsidian Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Obsidian (Jackson County Animal Services)

Age: Obsidian is a 2-year-old male pit bull mix

Personality: Athletic, intelligent, curious, cuddly, energetic, herding mentality

Highlights: True to his breed, Obsidian is agile and athletic — he can climb or jump fences — so he’ll need a secure outdoor space and supervision to keep him safe during playtime.

With medium energy punctuated by playful bursts, Obsidian thrives on activity and will enjoy regular walks, runs, or games to keep him engaged. He already knows how to “sit,” making him a great candidate for further basic training.

Obsidian will reward your time spent exercising with a wiggly body, gentle kisses, and a permanent place on your lap.

It is our recommendation that Obsidian not live with chickens, livestock, or small animals. While Obsidian loves dogs, JCAS always recommends a meet-and-greet between any dogs in the home prior to adoption to ensure a harmonious match.

Availability: Obsidian is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Regular adoption fees will be reduced to 50% and adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived, Tuesday through Sunday, June 10-15. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.