Jail log: Thursday, June 12 Published 9:57 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, failure to appear — Kenneth Justin Brown, 36, no known address. Medford police arrested Brown Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and warrants for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass. Brown was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Lon Dearl Gossage, 74, of the 2000 block of Manchester Drive, Medford. Medford police arrested Gossage Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and first-degree theft. Gossage was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs, criminal trespass — Kyle Joseph Hopkins, 41, no known address. Medford police arrested Hopkins Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape and a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief. Hopkins was lodged in jail without bail.

Criminal trespass, interfering with a peace officer — Seth Anthony Parrish, 38, no known address. Medford police arrested Parrish Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest. Parrish was lodged in jail without bail.