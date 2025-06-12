LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Roxy Ann Road is a pothole obstacle course Published 6:25 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

It’s pleasant news that the Medford City Council has approved the purchase of 80 acres of land donated by the Messer family to be used to add more trails in Prescott Park. Thank you.

That said, have members of the Medford City Council ever visited the park and driven up the pothole- plagued obstacle course called Roxy Ann Road to the potholes of the upper parking lot? I urge them to do it and experience the hazards to the cars of folks who wish to visit, hike and enjoy the wonderful views.

This is not a new problem because the road and parking lot have been neglected for years. Before adding more trails, how about making absolutely necessary repairs to the road and parking lot?

And while you’re at it, as a precaution now that fire season has arrived, how about policing the park to keep motorcycles and off-road vehicles out of the park during the day and at night?

Again, this is not a new problem.

Bernard Hartman / Medford