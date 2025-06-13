Jail log: Friday, June 13 Published 9:59 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, strangulation — Jaymie Kate Allen, 33, no known address. Ashland police arrested Allen Thursday on charges of strangulation, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and a probation violation for first-degree burglary. Allen was lodged in jail on $5,000 bail.

Fugitive — Russell Mack Bruner, 50, of the 100 block of North Buchanan Avenue, Eagle Point. Eagle Point police arrested Bruner Wednesday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Bruner was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Jesse Everett Fields, 35, of the 800 block of Brownsboro Meridian Road, Eagle Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested FieldsThursday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of identity theft, second-degree forgery and resisting arrest. Fields was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs, aggravated theft — Sherman Ray Hall, 44, of the 800 block of West 12th Street, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hall Thursday on charges of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful manufacture of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft. Hall was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.