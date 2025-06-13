Man who killed woman in 2023 North Medford food can attack deemed guilty except for insanity Published 6:46 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Anthony Siple, 24, will spend the rest of his life under psychiatric care, Judge Cromwell rules

A man who attacked a woman on her morning walk near North Medford High School with a food can in November 2023 has been found guilty except for insanity on multiple charges brought as a result of the woman’s eventual death from her severe injuries.

Anthony Siple, 24, was found guilty by reason of insanity of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

The finding was made after a stipulated-facts trial in front of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Laura Cromwell on Friday afternoon.

“Siple will be committed to the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) for the rest of his life,” a news release from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office said. “He will soon be transported from the Jackson County Jail to the Oregon State Hospital, which is a secure facility.”

Siple severely assaulted the victim, Jessa Dayr Delyon, while she was on her morning walk near North Medford High School on Nov. 18, 2023. The victim suffered a skull fracture, a serious brain bleed and significant swelling to her brain from the attack, according to the release and previous reporting by the Rogue Valley Times.

Delyon was transported to the hospital and initially survived, but on Dec. 5, 2023, she succumbed to her injuries and died. An autopsy confirmed that the manner and cause of her death was homicide by severe blunt head trauma due to Siple’s assault of her, the release said.

“During the investigation, law enforcement found that Mr. Siple made bizarre and delusional statements regarding his perception of Ms. Delyon, including that Ms. Delyon was stalking the high school, intended on attacking his mother and posed a threat to him,” the D.A.’s office said. “He was also convinced that he was in a simulation orchestrated by government officials at the time of his attack of Ms. Delyon, and that the government had sanctioned it to test his ability to protect himself and his loved ones.

“Siple stated other delusional beliefs to law enforcement that he was employed by former President Barack Obama, that he had spoken to Mark Zuckerberg and that his father designed NASCAR and law enforcement vehicles,” the release continued.

Before the stipulated-facts trial Friday, a psychologist hired by the defense and later a psychologist for the prosecution each were given an opportunity to conduct thorough and separate psychological evaluations of Siple, according to the D.A’s office.

“Both provided extensive psychological reports to the parties and both separately reached the conclusion that Mr. Siple, at the time of these offenses, was experiencing symptoms from a qualifying mental health disorder — specifically, schizophrenia — and that as a result, Mr. Siple lacked both the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct and the substantial capacity to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law,” the release said.

Both psychologists also noted that despite a prolonged period of being medicated while he has been in custody, Siple continues to experience significant delusions due to his schizophrenia, the D.A.’s office said.

After examining the two expert conclusions Friday, Cromwell made her ruling.

The prosecution was handled by Jackson County District Attorney Patrick Green and Deputy District Attorney Wade Hilsher.