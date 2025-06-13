Medford man arrested for allegedly selling black-market cannabis to juveniles using social media Published 10:43 am Friday, June 13, 2025

A 19-year-old Medford man is facing charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful delivery of marijuana for allegedly using social media to sell black market cannabis to middle schoolers in the Rogue Valley Mall parking lot.

Jake Eugene Cunningham was observed selling marijuana to juveniles at 3:11 p.m. on May 31 and was arrested by Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a news release.

Detectives with IMET began their investigation after receiving information that Cunningham was selling “dab” vape pens with marijuana concentrates to teens as young as 11 years old.

Cunningham allegedly set up drug deals with juveniles using social media apps Instagram and Snapchat.

Individuals suspecting crimes or criminal activity involving marijuana are encouraged to call the IMET tip line at 541-774-8311 or send an email to IMETtips@jacksoncountyor.gov.