Sen. Golden, Rep. Marsh-sponsored bill to limit manufactured home, marina rent hikes sent to Kotek Published 1:24 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Senator Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, said the bill “takes a crushing burden off the shoulders of a growing number of our seniors.”Mark Graves/The Oregonian 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, at the Oregon Legislature on Feb. 12, 2024. Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle

A bill to further limit annual rent increases in many manufactured home parks and for floating homes in marinas has passed in both chambers and now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek.

House Bill 3054 passed Thursday out of the Senate 17-10 on largely party lines, with three excused votes.

If signed, the bill would restrict yearly rent increases in parks and marinas with more than 30 spaces to 6%. Smaller parks and marinas would still be subject to Oregon’s existing rent control law, which limits yearly increases to 7% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is less.

Manufactured home park residents typically own their homes but rent the land on which it sits. The bill’s backers say low- or fixed income residents are left with few options when their rents rapidly rise.

Detractors say the Legislature should focus on the broadly agreed-on way to solve Oregon’s housing crisis — focusing on adding supply — not tightening the state’s rent control laws, though HB 3054 only applies to a subsect of the market.

Rep. Pam Marsh, D- Ashland, the bill’s lead sponsor, said when it passed the House in April that Oregon has approximately 62,000 manufactured homes across more than 1,000 parks.

“Park tenants need to know how much it will cost to stay in their homes,” Marsh said in a statement Friday. “Additional predictability and transparency in HB 3054 will help residents plan for the future.”

Sen. Jeff Golden, D- Ashland, a chief cosponsor, added on the Senate floor that the bill “takes a crushing burden off the shoulders of a growing number of our seniors.”

While most no votes were Republicans, one of the Democratic breakaways was Sen. Mark Meek, D- Gladstone, a licensed real estate broker who described the bill as shifting the goalpost yet again on housing providers.

Meek brought up 2023’s Senate Bill 611, which tightened a statewide rent control law first passed in 2019, both of which he had voted for.

“Barely a couple years later, we are already changing the rules again,” Meek said, adding there wasn’t enough new homebuilding in his district. “I worry that continuing to shift the goalpost, session after session, sends a message to the very people we need to invest in housing: That Oregon’s rules can change at any time, and they will.”

HB 3054 would allow landlords with more than 30 spaces to raise rents up to 12% in a single year once every five years if a majority of park residents approve, for costs such as repairs or other updates.