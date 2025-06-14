40th annual Medford Cruise rolls through downtown city streets Published 10:00 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

The 40th annual Medford Cruise hit downtown streets Saturday night.

The event kicked off with a Show ‘N’ Shine, open to all kinds of cars, at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park, with prize categories for street rods, sports cars, hot rods, imports and more. The main event was the downtown cruise, where thousands lined the streets to look at slick rides roll by.

Hundreds of cars in many varieties were scheduled for the cruise, with last year’s event bringing in the highest number of vehicles to the show. An even bigger number was expected this year.

To learn more, visit medfordcruise.org.