2025 All-State Softball
Published 4:24 pm Monday, June 16, 2025
Several local players earn all-state softball acclaim on listings from Class 6A and 5A levels
2025 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL
CLASS 6A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylee Dinger, senior, McMinnville
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Braeli Martin, senior, West Salem
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kris Moore, Sherwood
First Team
Sydney Arnold, Sunset, freshman, pitcher
Braeli Martin, West Salem, senior, pitcher
Presley Ramos, Sherwood, freshman, pitcher
Kherington Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore, pitcher
Sierra Llamas, Southridge, senior, catcher
McKenna Parmalee, Sherwood senior, catcher
Sam Blachly, Jesuit, senior, infield
Keana Cooper, Sunset, junior, infield
Cali Davis, Forest Grove, junior, infield
Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville, senior, infield
Mya Ward, West Salem, senior, infield
Avery Dimeo, Aloha, sophomore, outfield
Jordyn Henderson, Sherwood, junior, outfield
Jordon Pena, Sunset, senior, outfield
Taylor Terry, McMinnville, sophomore, outfield
Natalie Macik, McNary, junior, designated hitter/utility
Second Team
Julia Edwards, North Medford, sophomore, pitcher
Ellie Joseph, Oregon City, junior, pitcher
Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow, senior, pitcher
Zulaykha Armstracham, Roosevelt, senior, catcher
Terra Singleton, Roseburg, junior, catcher
Mckayla Castro, West Linn, junior, infield
Daisha Cornwell, Sherwood, junior, infield
Laterra Foster-Frison, Gresham, senior, infield
Natalie Tlascala, North Medford, junior, infield
Courtney Gills, West Salem, junior, outfield
Kali Parks, West Salem, junior, outfield
Portland Razo, Central Catholic, sophomore, outfield
Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham, junior, outfield
Maisy Schindler, Sherwood, junior, outfield
Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic, sophomore, designated hitter/utility
Third Team
Lexie Brester, Glencoe, freshman, pitcher
Ana Pule Fifita, Westview, junior, pitcher
Jordan Knutson, South Medford, senior, pitcher
Jillian Lee, Cleveland, junior, pitcher
Gracie Barnett, Beaverton, sophomore, catcher
Josalyn Netzel, McNary, junior, catcher
Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior, infield
Livi Jones, Roosevelt, senior, infield
Makena Petrick, Glencoe, junior, infield
Chloe Stromme, Oregon City, senior, infield
Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha, senior, infield
Kendall Atwood, West Linn, junior, outfield
Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior, outfield
Maili Hamlin, North Medford, junior, outfield
Taylor Donahue, Sandy, senior, outfield
Charli Renner, Barlow, senior, outfield
Addison Riedel, Beaverton, junior, designated hitter/utility
Honorable Mention
Avery Rust, Tigard, senior, pitcher
Da’Liese Lomax, Central Catholic, senior, catcher
Kenley Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore, catcher
Abby Dimeo, Aloha, senior, infield
Lucy Duval, West Salem, junior, infield
Abigail Huspek, Nelson, junior, infield
Violet Siegel, McNary, junior, infield
Irene VanDyke, Glencoe, senior, infield
Jordon Vilchis, Franklin, senior, outfield
Tuesday Mevis, Glencoe, junior, outfield
Brooke Aman, Franklin, sophomore, designated hitter/utility
CLASS 5A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Lick, senior, Ridgeview
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Brezlyn Hagemeister, sophomore, Ridgeview
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sandy Fischer, Ridgeview
First Team
Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview, sophomore, pitcher
Lily McCormick, Central, senior, pitcher
Allison Hayzlett, Canby, junior, pitcher
Morgan Voll, Caldera, senior, catcher
Madalyn Ehers, Silverton, sophomore, catcher
Danika Brackett, Crater, senior, infield
Isabella Lauerman, Bend, senior, infield
Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, senior, infield
Eleanor Baker, LaSalle, junior, infield
Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, senior, infield
Syren Ferguson, Thurston, junior, outfield
Lauren Glasser, Bend, senior, outfield
Ariahnna Williams, Central, junior, outfield
Addi Van Metre, Hood River Valley, sophomore, outfield
Cadence Kennedy, Mountain View, sophomore, designated hitter/utility
Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley, junior, designated hitter/utility
Second Team
Kasey Ogan, Thurston, senior, pitcher
Mckenzie Peterson, Silverton, senior, pitcher
Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior, pitcher
Daphnie Heckel, Thurston, junior, catcher
Isa Rivera, Hood River Valley, sophomore, catcher
Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point, senior, infield
Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior, infield
Elie Hall, Caldera, sophomore, infield
Parker Doerr, Corvallis, junior, infield
Hannah Houts, Silverton, senior, infield
Abigail Troutman, Canby, junior, infield
Ady Thayer, Crater, junior, outfield
Paisley Rains, Silverton, senior, outfield
Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, senior, outfield
Maddisen Jones, Dallas, sophomore, outfield
Nevaeh Norris, Centennial, junior, outfield
Abbey Canfield, Crater, junior, designated hitter/utility
Elle Morton, Caldera, freshman, designated hitter/utility
Third Team
Ally Nottingham, Crater, sophomore, pitcher
Madison Ruman, Dallas, senior, pitcher
Daphne Forman, LaSalle, senior, pitcher
Sarah Estes, Eagle Point, junior, catcher
Emma Anundi Boland, Centennial, senior, catcher
Cassidy Sandgren, Bend, sophomore, infield
Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior, infield
Elli Preston, Caldera, senior, infield
Harlow Nelson, Dallas, freshman, infield
Madison Bigej, Canby, senior, infield
Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior, infield
Riley Jacoby, Eagle Point, sophomore, outfield
Danika Hollibaugh, Caldera, sophomore, outfield
Hailey Nelson, Ridgeview, junior, outfield
Allison Keller, LaSalle, sophomore, outfield
Taylor Saucedo, Canby, sophomore, designated hitter/utility
Sienna Brown, Churchill, junior, designated hitter/utility
Tawney Snair, Central, freshman, designated hitter/utility
Honorable Mention
Blaire Eckman, Mountain View, freshman, pitcher
Taylor Aldrich, Bend, senior, pitcher
Gigi Young, West Albany, sophomore, pitcher
Emily Tschida, South Albany, junior, catcher
Kendall Miller, Thurston, senior, infield
Camden DeWitt, North Eugene, freshman, infield
Amelia Kidd, West Albany, junior, infield
Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior, infield
Claire Carron, Centennial, junior, infield
Mahala Pyle, Lebanon, sophomore, outfield
Sophie Godinez, Hillsboro, freshman, outfield