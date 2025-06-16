2025 All-State Softball Published 4:24 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Several local players earn all-state softball acclaim on listings from Class 6A and 5A levels

2025 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL

CLASS 6A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylee Dinger, senior, McMinnville

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Braeli Martin, senior, West Salem

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kris Moore, Sherwood

First Team

Sydney Arnold, Sunset, freshman, pitcher

Braeli Martin, West Salem, senior, pitcher

Presley Ramos, Sherwood, freshman, pitcher

Kherington Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore, pitcher

Sierra Llamas, Southridge, senior, catcher

McKenna Parmalee, Sherwood senior, catcher

Sam Blachly, Jesuit, senior, infield

Keana Cooper, Sunset, junior, infield

Cali Davis, Forest Grove, junior, infield

Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville, senior, infield

Mya Ward, West Salem, senior, infield

Avery Dimeo, Aloha, sophomore, outfield

Jordyn Henderson, Sherwood, junior, outfield

Jordon Pena, Sunset, senior, outfield

Taylor Terry, McMinnville, sophomore, outfield

Natalie Macik, McNary, junior, designated hitter/utility

Second Team

Julia Edwards, North Medford, sophomore, pitcher

Ellie Joseph, Oregon City, junior, pitcher

Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow, senior, pitcher

Zulaykha Armstracham, Roosevelt, senior, catcher

Terra Singleton, Roseburg, junior, catcher

Mckayla Castro, West Linn, junior, infield

Daisha Cornwell, Sherwood, junior, infield

Laterra Foster-Frison, Gresham, senior, infield

Natalie Tlascala, North Medford, junior, infield

Courtney Gills, West Salem, junior, outfield

Kali Parks, West Salem, junior, outfield

Portland Razo, Central Catholic, sophomore, outfield

Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham, junior, outfield

Maisy Schindler, Sherwood, junior, outfield

Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic, sophomore, designated hitter/utility

Third Team

Lexie Brester, Glencoe, freshman, pitcher

Ana Pule Fifita, Westview, junior, pitcher

Jordan Knutson, South Medford, senior, pitcher

Jillian Lee, Cleveland, junior, pitcher

Gracie Barnett, Beaverton, sophomore, catcher

Josalyn Netzel, McNary, junior, catcher

Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior, infield

Livi Jones, Roosevelt, senior, infield

Makena Petrick, Glencoe, junior, infield

Chloe Stromme, Oregon City, senior, infield

Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha, senior, infield

Kendall Atwood, West Linn, junior, outfield

Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior, outfield

Maili Hamlin, North Medford, junior, outfield

Taylor Donahue, Sandy, senior, outfield

Charli Renner, Barlow, senior, outfield

Addison Riedel, Beaverton, junior, designated hitter/utility

Honorable Mention

Avery Rust, Tigard, senior, pitcher

Da’Liese Lomax, Central Catholic, senior, catcher

Kenley Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore, catcher

Abby Dimeo, Aloha, senior, infield

Lucy Duval, West Salem, junior, infield

Abigail Huspek, Nelson, junior, infield

Violet Siegel, McNary, junior, infield

Irene VanDyke, Glencoe, senior, infield

Jordon Vilchis, Franklin, senior, outfield

Tuesday Mevis, Glencoe, junior, outfield

Brooke Aman, Franklin, sophomore, designated hitter/utility

CLASS 5A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Lick, senior, Ridgeview

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Brezlyn Hagemeister, sophomore, Ridgeview

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sandy Fischer, Ridgeview

First Team

Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview, sophomore, pitcher

Lily McCormick, Central, senior, pitcher

Allison Hayzlett, Canby, junior, pitcher

Morgan Voll, Caldera, senior, catcher

Madalyn Ehers, Silverton, sophomore, catcher

Danika Brackett, Crater, senior, infield

Isabella Lauerman, Bend, senior, infield

Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, senior, infield

Eleanor Baker, LaSalle, junior, infield

Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, senior, infield

Syren Ferguson, Thurston, junior, outfield

Lauren Glasser, Bend, senior, outfield

Ariahnna Williams, Central, junior, outfield

Addi Van Metre, Hood River Valley, sophomore, outfield

Cadence Kennedy, Mountain View, sophomore, designated hitter/utility

Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley, junior, designated hitter/utility

Second Team

Kasey Ogan, Thurston, senior, pitcher

Mckenzie Peterson, Silverton, senior, pitcher

Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior, pitcher

Daphnie Heckel, Thurston, junior, catcher

Isa Rivera, Hood River Valley, sophomore, catcher

Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point, senior, infield

Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior, infield

Elie Hall, Caldera, sophomore, infield

Parker Doerr, Corvallis, junior, infield

Hannah Houts, Silverton, senior, infield

Abigail Troutman, Canby, junior, infield

Ady Thayer, Crater, junior, outfield

Paisley Rains, Silverton, senior, outfield

Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, senior, outfield

Maddisen Jones, Dallas, sophomore, outfield

Nevaeh Norris, Centennial, junior, outfield

Abbey Canfield, Crater, junior, designated hitter/utility

Elle Morton, Caldera, freshman, designated hitter/utility

Third Team

Ally Nottingham, Crater, sophomore, pitcher

Madison Ruman, Dallas, senior, pitcher

Daphne Forman, LaSalle, senior, pitcher

Sarah Estes, Eagle Point, junior, catcher

Emma Anundi Boland, Centennial, senior, catcher

Cassidy Sandgren, Bend, sophomore, infield

Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior, infield

Elli Preston, Caldera, senior, infield

Harlow Nelson, Dallas, freshman, infield

Madison Bigej, Canby, senior, infield

Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior, infield

Riley Jacoby, Eagle Point, sophomore, outfield

Danika Hollibaugh, Caldera, sophomore, outfield

Hailey Nelson, Ridgeview, junior, outfield

Allison Keller, LaSalle, sophomore, outfield

Taylor Saucedo, Canby, sophomore, designated hitter/utility

Sienna Brown, Churchill, junior, designated hitter/utility

Tawney Snair, Central, freshman, designated hitter/utility

Honorable Mention

Blaire Eckman, Mountain View, freshman, pitcher

Taylor Aldrich, Bend, senior, pitcher

Gigi Young, West Albany, sophomore, pitcher

Emily Tschida, South Albany, junior, catcher

Kendall Miller, Thurston, senior, infield

Camden DeWitt, North Eugene, freshman, infield

Amelia Kidd, West Albany, junior, infield

Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior, infield

Claire Carron, Centennial, junior, infield

Mahala Pyle, Lebanon, sophomore, outfield

Sophie Godinez, Hillsboro, freshman, outfield