‘Grieving for our democracy’: Oregon officials condemn attacks on Minnesota lawmakers Published 7:56 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Oregon elected officials responded with shock and sadness Saturday to news that one Minnesota lawmaker was killed and another injured in what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.”

Minnesota law enforcement believe a man impersonating a police officer shot and injured Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in one Minneapolis suburb before driving to the home of Democratic-Farmer-Labor caucus leader Melissa Hortman. The man shot and killed Hortman and her husband, and police found a list in a car the man left at Hortman’s house with a number of other elected officials believed to be targets, the Minnesota Reformer reported.

Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, served with Hortman on the board of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. Fahey said she was “just horrified” by the news and praised Hortman as a tireless advocate for Minnesota.

“Today I also grieve for our democracy, that years of inflammatory rhetoric and political divisiveness have led us to this dark place,” Fahey said. “I grieve for all of us who do this work to try to make our communities and our states a little better, especially in this moment in our history. May today’s incalculable loss of Speaker Emerita Hortman and her husband serve as a wake-up call to our leaders: we must restore our public discourse to a place of calm, respect and shared humanity.”

Secretary of State Tobias Read said every leader in America should take responsibility and be part of bringing peace.

“Kids in Minnesota woke up without parents this morning,” Read tweeted. “Fear and grief are gripping the hearts of friends and loved ones. People are scared that they will be killed for their political values. It’s not enough to say ‘enough.’”

Attorney General Dan Rayfield urged the thousands of protesters expected at Oregon events tied to the nationwide “No Kings” protest in opposition to a military parade in Washington, D.C., to remain peaceful.

“Political violence has no place in our democracy,” Rayfield said. “The news from Minnesota this morning is devastating. Violence like this has no place in how we live, lead or engage with each other. As people gather today, remember: we can disagree without dehumanizing. We must protest without violence.”

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, said thatshe was praying for the Hortmans’ loved ones and for a swift recovery for Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

“I am horrified and sickened by the targeted, political assassination and shooting of elected leaders and their spouses in Minnesota last night,” Drazan said. “The America we love is wounded by these acts of violence”

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said legislative leaders are in ongoing communication with Oregon State Police to assess security needs at the Capitol.

The Oregon Capitol upped its security in recent years, adding metal detectors after a former Republican representative, Mike Nearman, opened a side door to allow armed protesters into the Capitol in December 2020. Lawmakers also voted to end a longstanding practice of publishing candidates’ home addresses on the state’s campaign finance database — candidates can now opt to keep those addresses, which are necessary for ensuring candidates live in the district they represent, accessible only through public records requests.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the entire Minnesota legislature during this tragic time,” Wagner added. “Political violence is unacceptable, and I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms.”