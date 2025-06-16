Jail log: Monday, June 16 Published 9:43 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Arrests

Failure to appear, criminal trespass — Jeremy Allen Harvey, 30, no known address. Medford police arrested Harvey Friday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass. Harvey was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $12,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm — Manuel Jarome Parks, 48, of the 2400 block of South Pacific Highway, Medford. Medford police arrested Parks Friday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Parks was lodged in jail without bail.

Burglary, theft — Brian Patrick Patterson, 64, of the 2200 block of Highway 99, Ashland. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Patterson Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree theft. Patterson was lodged in jail without bail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal mischief — Bernardo Parra Chavez, 41, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Parra Chavez Saturday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, giving false information to a peace officer and resisting arrest. Chavez was not listed in jail logs Monday.

Domestic abuse — Alec Paul Walker, 27, of the 2100 block of East Barnett Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Walker Saturday on charges of strangulation-domestic abuse and fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse. Walker was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Dennis Dale Lawson, 31, of the 700 block of Narragen Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Lawson Saturday on a probation violation for failure to report as a sex offender as well as a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Lawson was lodged in jail without bail.