Lopez rides three horses into qualifying marks for Firecracker Futurity Published 2:36 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Race horses venture down the straightaway at Grants Pass Downs at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. (RVT file photo)

Jess F Y I leads all qualifiers with a winning sixth-race effort of 15.332 seconds at Grants Pass Downs

Veteran jockey Jaime Lopez rode three horses to qualifying marks in the upcoming Firecracker Futurity at Grants Pass Downs, including leading quarter horse Jess F Y I on Sunday to highlight the opening weekend at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Lopez guided Jess F Y I to a winning time in the sixth race at 15.332 seconds over the 300-yard span. That effort led 10 qualifying horses for the July 4 marquee race, which carries an overall purse of $84,000.

Lopez also was aboard Heeled (15.548), which qualified fourth, and Apollitical Collusion (15.730), which qualified seventh.

All three horses are trained by Hector Magallanes, who had five of his horses make the final field with efforts by Stel Time (sixth, 15.661) and CCR Sweetnseperate (10th, 15.757). Those horses were ridden by Jose Guerrero.

Erick Mayorga De Luna was the only other jockey to qualify multiple horses after riding Slreasonwithattitude to a win in the seventh race and a No. 2 qualifying time of 15.464, as well as D N Apolitical (ninth, 15.755).

Rounding out the top 10 qualifiers Sunday were Three Bars Blazin (third, 15.542) with Alex Anaya aboard, as well as La Orguilloza (fifth, 15.586) and jockey Salvadore Ibarra.

A disqualification for El Alfarero Boy led the horse, ridden by Oscar Cervantes, to fall from second in the speedy seventh race to fourth. The qualifying time for El Alfarero Boy came in at 15.731 after the DQ, good for eighth overall, despite a race time of 15.506.

For more information on Grants Pass Downs, go to racingontherogue.org