Medford Rogues rally with 10-run frame to keep up winning ways Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Medford Rogues mascot Rowdy greets a fan last summer. The Rogues carry an 11-4 record into Tuesday's series opener against the South Bay Storm. (Photo by Anthony Nunez)

Rogues take series with Baum Bat NW for 11th win entering Tuesday’s series opener against South Bay Storm

Scoring hasn’t been an issue during the nonconference schedule for the Medford Rogues, but Sunday’s finale against Baum Bat NW came out of necessity — and with a wild late-game flair at Harry & David Field.

Averaging 10 runs per game during the collegiate wood-bat baseball campaign thus far, the Rogues scored that many times in the eighth inning to wrap up a three-game series with a 13-12 comeback victory.

Medford (11-4) returns to action at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night to open a three-game nonleague series with the South Bay Storm, then opens play in the Pacific Empire League beginning Friday against the Solano Mudcats for a four-game series that will include a rare Rogues doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Noah Loew sparked Medford’s comeback against Baum Bat NW with a leadoff double, and the Rogues just kept rolling through the lineup, with a little help from the other side as the team drew four walks and had one hit batter in the frame.

A wild pitch carried the first two Rogues runners across the plate, while Isaac Hill and Christopher Ortiz supplied consecutive RBI singles to keep things moving and Orlando Cobarrubias later added an RBI single.

Ryan Severns went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs and Hill went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBIs to pace Medford’s production, while Johnny Alley was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Loew finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

For Alley, it was the continuation of a stellar start to the summer season that has seen the right fielder lead the regulars with a .413 batting average and 20 runs scored.

Cobarrubias enters Tuesday’s series opener with South Bay with a team-high 17 RBIs to go with 17 runs and a .294 batting average, while Severns is batting .386 with 17 runs and 15 RBIs and Hill is hitting .382 with 15 runs and 12 RBIs.

On the mound, Oregon Tech’s Bronson Chapple has been the Rogues’ unquestioned ace thus far, putting up a 3-0 record and 1.77 ERA with 22 strikeouts against only four walks in 20.1 innings.

Dylan Fanelli has turned in Medford’s lone complete-game outing thus far, and has yet to allow a run in 14 innings to sport a 2-0 record.

Reach sports editor Kris Henry at kris.henry@rv-times.com or 458-488-2035