Oregon Health Authority issues precautionary algae bloom advisory for Lost Creek Lake Published 1:31 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A dog owner who reported their dog had died after exposure to the lake water last week posted a sign at Lost Creek Lake on Saturday. (Courtesy image)

Oregon Health Authority officials issued a precautionary advisory, warning of the potential presence of dangerous levels of cyanobacterial algae. (OHA image)

Local dog owner reported dog death after exposure to lake water last week

The Oregon Health Authority issued a precautionary advisory on Friday after a dog death was reported following exposure to water in Lost Creek Lake along Highway 62 near Trail.

A precautionary advisory is issued when a potential cyanobacterial algae bloom “has been sighted and water sampling is unavailable within 1 business day due to limited resources,” according to the state website.

The dog’s owner, who has not been identified, posted a sign at the lake on Saturday that read: “My dog just died from toxic algae in this lake, 6/14/2025”

County officials reported that signs have been posted alerting lake users to the presence of potentially toxic algae at the popular lake.

Jackson County Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert said county officials keep signs posted in all county parks with water access, warning dog owners to keep dogs away from water that doesn’t appear to “be quite right” or which seems unsafe.

Additionally, Lambert said signs specific to the current advisory were posted Friday at Joseph Stewart Park, the portion of lost creek lake managed by Jackson County. Additional sites connected to the lake are managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lambert said county officials were awaiting further information from the county Environmental Health Division and OHA officials.

Updates to the advisory will be posted to the OHA website.