Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

With live music, book clubs, presentations, special events and more, there’s something for everyone. Check out our listings for all the happenings in the Rogue Valley, including recurring activities, plays and gallery showings each week at rv-times.com/go_rogue.

To submit your event to Go! Rogue, email information to go@rv-times.com.

Monday, June 16

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, June 16, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Cas Haley: Soulful, feel-good roots-reggae musician Cas Haley will perform along with opening act Broken Compass Bluegrass during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 16, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Poetry Reading: Actor and author Barry Kraft will read selections from his favorite poets — Wallace Stevens, Elizabeth Bishop, and James Merrill — at 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, June 17

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, June 18

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Marshall Thomson Duo: The Marshall Thomson Duo will perform a blend of Americana, country, acoustic rock and originals at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Rogue Rage Duo: Harmonica player Harpo DeRoma and guitar and Dobro player Dan Tiller will perform Delta and country-style blues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the duo Brothers Reed, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On June 18, the host band will be the Blues Cartel; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Reading Hour: Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland, will host an opportunity to “read alone together” at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month. The bookstore offers a cozy, low-pressure environment to enjoy a book among fellow book lovers. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, along with violinist William Hagen will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Ke-Chia Chen’s “A Lasting Bond;” Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35; and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Thursday, June 19

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Talent Book Club: Adults meet to discuss selected books at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Talent Museum, 105 N. Market St., Talent. You do not need to have finished the book to attend. The club welcomes personal life experience comments related to book themes. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email at debra.moon7@gmail.com or call 530-570-5113.

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Rice & Newton: Guitarist Ben Rice and singer and harmonica player Phil Newton will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Sharaya Summers: Guitarist and vocalist Sharaya Summers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14 (except for the June 26 concert which will be held Friday June 27), in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Friday, June 20

Southern Oregon Lavender Festival: Celebrate everything lavender during two special weekends throughout various locations in the Rogue and Applegate Valleys during the 12th annual Southern Oregon Lavender Festival. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 20-22, and again July 11-13, and includes seven family-run lavender destinations on the Southern Oregon Lavender Trail. Most farms offer U-pick lavender, lavender products and crafts, classes, essential oil distillation, lavender plants, treats, live music and more. Pick up a festival “passport” and visit each venue before July 31 to collect a stamp; turn your completed passport in at any farm to be entered to win a gift basket filled with lavender products. Passports available at all farms. For further details about the Lavender Trail, the festival and a map of participating locations, see southernoregonlavendertrail.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Caturday Adoption Event: SoHumane will hold a special “Happy Caturday” cat and kitten adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 20-22, at Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. The adoption fee for all cats six months and older has been waived for this adoption event. Kittens less than 6 months will be available for adoption at regular fees. Adult cats will be vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered prior to going home. Normal adoption procedures will be followed including meet-and-greets. Adoptable cats and dogs can be viewed at sohumane.org. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Medford Garden Club: The garden club meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month, September through June, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Drive, Medford. A scheduled talk will be followed by refreshments and a business meeting including door prizes. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. See Medford Oregon Garden Club on Facebook or call 541-773-6884.

History Presentation: Mariah Rocker, Public Programs and Exhibits Manager for Oregon Black Pioneers, will give a presentation”Oregon Black Pioneers,” focusing on York of the Lewis and Clark Expedition at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. York, an enslaved man, took part in the expedition from 1803-1806. Learn about his experiences during the journey, his life before and after, and his place within national African American history. Tickets are $7. To register or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at The McCully House Inn, 240 E. California St., Jacksonville. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

Sterling Vintage Jazz: The Sterling Vintage Jazz band — Margaret Reno on vocals, Linda Powers on violin and vocals, Tim Church on guitar, and Steve Fain on bass — will perform diverse swing and jazz standards of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Holly Gleason: The singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform original folk along with a few covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Starvation Heights: The adult contemporary and pop quartet Starvation Heights — Rick Edwards, Robin MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, and Jim Paulson — will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Tony Brussat Duo: Singer and guitarist Tony Brussat and multi-instrumentalist Lawrence Newcomb will perform jazz, Americana and folk tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Santana Tribute” concert showcasing Carlos Santana’s music from his early beginnings through his collaborations with the biggest rock stars in history, including his newest works at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Living on Dreams: The five-piece band Living on Dreams will perform a blend of contemporary jazz, blues and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Tickets are $15. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Mayple Lynx: Musician Mayple Lynx of the Lynx Family Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 20, “Moana” will be shown at Don Jones Memorial Park, 223 W. Vilas Road, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, June 21

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Bonsai Day: Rogue Bonsai and Ashland Parks and Recreation will host Bonsai Day, a celebration of nature through the art of Bonsai and Ikebana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Ashland Japanese Garden, located in Lithia Park in downtown Ashland. The event will feature a collection of Bonsai trees and live demonstrations of pruning and shaping techniques. Trees exhibited are selected to provide visitors with educational opportunities through a variety of bonsai styles, species and history. Some trees have impressive lineage and others began as a bush in someone’s back yard. Displays and live demonstrations of Ikebana (“Ikebana” is a traditional Japanese art of flower arranging) will also be available for viewing. For more information, see ashlandjapanesegarden.org.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Medford Juneteenth Celebration: Celebrate community and freedom during the fourth annual family-friendly Southern Oregon Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pear Blossom Park, 312 E. Fourth St., Medford. The event will include activities for all-ages throughout the day. The Kids’ Zone will feature music, bounce houses, face painting, games and more. The main stage will feature multiple speakers and performers from across the west coast. Also look for a variety of vendors, many of which are local Black-owned businesses, food trucks, raffles, community organizations and other resources. For further information, see baseoregon.org.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Folias Duo: The Folias Duo will perform at noon Saturday, June 21, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. The performer-composer duo — flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron — melds characteristics of European classical music with jazz, world, and contemporary music and improvisation. Admission is free. To reserve seats or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Victorian Travel Tour: Step back almost a century to early Jacksonville and hear about travel in the Victorian age during a one-hour house tour. Tours will be offered every 20 minutes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Americans were on the move during the second half of the 19th century. In the span of 50 years, transportation options advanced from horseback, wagon or buggy, stagecoach and sailing ship, to railroad, steamship and automobile. And Jacksonville’s pioneer Beekman family experienced them all. Costumed docents will share information about the Beekmans’ many trips, the modes of transportation available to them, and how advances in transportation impacted family life and life in Jacksonville. Vintage vehicles will be displayed on the lawn courtesy of the Rogue Valley Model A Club. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Uke Jam: A free, family-friendly uke jam and sing-along, led by Tish McFadden, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. Acoustic instruments and voices of all levels are invited to join in; songbooks, wine, beverages and snacks available for purchase. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Picnic for Pollinator Pals: Celebrate National Pollinator Week and support your local pollinator protectors — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley — with a family-friendly community picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Arpeggio Vineyard and Sunflower Farm, 3578 Pioneer Road, Phoenix. This fundraiser for PPRV will feature age-appropriate sparkling beverages and a catered farm-fresh meal from Chef Tom Griest and Farm Bus Bistro. Also on site for the afternoon will be live music, games, puppets with Jerry Allen, a pollinator garden and farm tour, microscopes, interactive pollinator activities and more. Tickets are $40, $20 for children; limited space available. All proceeds support PPRV’s Pollinator Pals program which aims to spark interest and passion in youth to learn about local native plants and pollinators. For further details or to purchase tickets, see pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org/pollinator-pals.

Sonny K: Ukulele player Sonny Kanahele will play a variety of contemporary and island-style ukulele music at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Miller Twins: The Miller Twins — Ben and Nat — on guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo, and vocals will perform a blend of folk and bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dennis Konecny: Singer and guitarist Dennis Konecny will perform a mix of ‘50s rockabilly, country and ‘90s standards at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Encore 5: Five-piece band — percussionist James “Jim” Doren, vocalist and percussionist Sheila Winn, guitarist William “Will” Conidi and bassist Mark Longshore — will perform a mix of originals and covers in multiple genres at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Shakedown: Five-piece classic rock cover band Shakedown will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Walkabout Brewing Co., 921 Mason Way, Medford. See walkaboutbrewing.com or call 541-734-4677.

Jefferson Pipe Band: The Jefferson Pipe Band will present a concert of of Celtic music and culture at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Music Recital Hall, 450 S. Mountain Ave., on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Tickets are $30, $25.50 for seniors 65 and older, $15 for youth. For further information or to purchase tickets, see jeffersonpipebandroguevalley.org.

Rock N’ Ebnother: The band Rock N’ Ebnother will perform classic rock , soul and pop tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 21, “Moana 2” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Wei Yu will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra;” Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin & Violoncello in A minor, Op. 102; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92. Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 22

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 2 to 5 p.m. the fourth Sunday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. All skill levels welcome. Sign-ups for a 10-minute time slot begins at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Joshua Paul: Guitarist and singer Joshua Paul will perform a blend of Americana, rock, country, and blues at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

DeLuxe: The band DeLuxe will perform covers of classic rock tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

12 Bars Deep: High energy dance band 12 Bars Deep will play a selection of blues and “oldies” tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Dave Vestney: Guitarist Dave Vestney will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Cowboy Junkies: The Cowboy Junkies will perform alt-country, folk-rock, and raw, poetic storytelling at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at The Holly Theatre, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. The stop in Medford is part of the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour. Since forming in 1985, Cowboy Junkies have earned a devoted international following with their signature sound — an evocative blend of folk, blues, country, and rock delivered with quiet intensity and emotional depth. Tickets are $25-$45; VIP packages available. Doors open at 7 p.m. See hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Monday, June 23

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Monday, June 23, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

AFC In the Park: Ashland Folk Collective will host indie folk-rock band Glitterfox, along with special guest Fox & Bones, in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Food trucks and a beer garden will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, including the show’s theme, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Roberto Kalb, along with mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides, Op. 26 (Fingal’s Cave);” Tobias Picker’s “Old and Lost Rivers;” Maurice Ravel’s “Shéhérazade;” Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 in C Major; and Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Tuesday, June 24

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Earth, Wind & Fire: Winners of nine Grammy Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The multi-genre band have scored eight number one hits and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. The band was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement award in 2012. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington D.C. with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Tickets are $149 for reserved seating and standing room only, $76 for lawn seating, and $66 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Wednesday, June 25

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

J Brothers: Brothers Mark Johnson on vocals and keyboard and Scott Johnson on electric bass, along with Michael Whipple on drums, flute and vocals, will perform a mix of classic rock and pop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

White City Cars & Coffee: Best Homes Storage will host a community-focused meet-up for all classic cars, hot rods and enthusiasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month through Sept. 24, at Best Homes Storage, 2014 Leigh Way, White City. See besthomesstorage.com or call 541-879-0698.

Victoria Lawton Diez: Singer and guitarist Victoria Lawton Diez will perform Spanish singer-songwriter folk songs and covers of American classics and modern indie tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, June 26

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

No Strings Attached Book Club: Adult readers can meet to discuss what they’re reading — recent reads, old favorites or anything in-between — from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St., Jacksonville. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Author Talk: Author Nicholas Belardes will talk about his new horror novel “Ten Sleep” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30; Anna Meredith’s “Nautilus;” and Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, June 27

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Talent Maker City: Talent Maker City will hold a family-friendly “Big Gay Workshop” in celebration of Pride Month from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Activities include face painting, tours of the shop, cornhole, button making, helping to assemble Pride flags for Ashland’s Pride Parade (held in October) and more. Screenprint your own TMC Pride shirt for $10; bring your own t-shirt or the shop will have some on hand. Admission is free. See talentmakercity.org or call 541-897-4477.

Talent Evening Market: Find arts and crafts, prepared foods and more from local farms and vendors during the Talent Evening Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month through Aug. 22, in Old Town Park, across from City Hall at the corner of Main and John streets, Talent. Live music will be performed by local artists. See talentbusinessalliance.org or email at TalentArtisansandGrowers@gmail.com.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Schmidt Family Vineyards, 330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass. See sfvineyards.com or call 541-846-9985.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Tension Deficit: Guitar and vocal duo Tension Deficit will perform bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Josh Hunt & The Upper Left: Singer-songwriter Josh Hunt and his band the Upper Left will perform classic rock and blues tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Shine On: The band — guitarist Steve Shine, bassist John Galloway, and drummer Cathy Dorris — will play covers of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia songs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle: Guitarist Ben Rice and his band, the Portland Hustle, will play original music inspired by traditional blues, Rockabilly and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Alissa Weaver: Singer-songwriter Alissa Weaver and her band will perform original songs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre: Dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre will present “Raíces de Nuestro México” for its 27th annual gala at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Craterian Theater, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford. “Raíces de Nuestro México” will highlight the vibrant culture and traditions of the various regions of Mexico, showcasing the rich heritage and diverse customs of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Chihuahua and Nuevo León. Tickets are $9-$34. Tickets and further information are available at craterian.org, at the box office, or by calling 541-779-3000.

Salsa Brava!: The ensemble — Christina Marsilia on vocals and flute, John Mazzei on keys, Jeff Addicot on bass, Theresa Mccoy on congas, Mike Fitch on timbales, Gordon Greenley on saxophone and Joe Fascilla and Tom Poole on trumpet — will perform salsa, Latin, merengue, cumbia, bachata and cha cha music for dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Edenvale Winery, 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford. A dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wine, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $20, at the door. See edenvalleyorchards.com or call 541-512-2955.

Aged to Perplexion: Band Aged to Perplexion will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 27, “Inside Out 2” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Terry Robb: The Oregon Music Hall of Fame blues guitar virtuoso Terry Robb will perform a blend of Delta blues, ragtime, country, swing and jazz at 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Talent Club, 114 Talent Ave., Talent. Tickets are $20; must be 21 or older to attend. See talentclublive.com for ticket info or call 541-535-2721.

Saturday, June 28

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Foster Dog Adoption: Friends of the Animals will have a number of their foster puppies and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Saturday of every month at Rogue Valley Pet, 1205 Plaza Blvd., Central Point. All foster dogs and puppies will be vaccinated (initial doses), dewormed, spayed/neutered and microchipped (a permanent form of ID). Applications and adoption counseling will be available on site. If you live in a rental, please bring a copy of your lease agreement that shows you are allowed to have pets, what kind, how many, and if you have paid a pet deposit. A home inspection is necessary prior to finalizing an adoption. For additional information, see fotas.org/dog-adoption.

Calligraphy Guild: The local Calligraphy Guild meets at 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month, except July and December, at The Artist Attic/ScrappyCraft, 511 N. Main St, Phoenix. The Guild, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit organization which aims to provide a forum for the study and critical practice of calligraphy through workshops, lectures and interchange of ideas and techniques. All skill levels welcome. For further information, see roguepens.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Senior Cookout: Seniors and their families are invited to a cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Registration required. Call 541-488-5342.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Medford Pride: The fourth annual Medford Pride event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, food trucks, vendors, various activities, support service and local resource booths and more. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will provide live interpretation at the main stage. The mission of Medford Pride is to celebrate the diversity of the local Queer community and the people who support LGBTQIA2S+ people and families. Admission is free; attendees must agree to a Code of Conduct to enter. For further details, find Medford Pride 2025 on Facebook, see sohealthe.org or call 541-708-6688.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

​​Open Mic: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Rick Millward will host an open mic from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Sign up begins at 2:30 p.m.; limit 15 total acts. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

The Bouray: The five-piece band will play a blend of funk, hip-hop, American folk and rock ’n’ roll at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Mike Brons: Grants Pass guitarist and singer Mike Brons will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Dan Dozier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Dozier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 28, “The Wild Robot” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Mercy Duo: The soul, pop and R&B duo—singer Lynda Day and guitarist Dave Day — will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with violinist Simone Porter will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring;” Igor Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto in D; Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane;” and Béla Bartók’s “The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19: Suite.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 29

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Author Talk: Authors Kara Loo and Jennifer Young will talk about their new rom-com mystery novel “Alice Chen’s Reality Check” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shybo Torres: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will play a mix of world music and originals at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Jen Ambrose: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose will play a mix of original blues, soul and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Simple Dreams: Five-piece Linda Ronstadt tribute band, Simple Dreams, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. Tickets are $22. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Diamonds & Denim: Medford-based band Diamonds & Denim will perform a mix of blues, classic rock and country at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mountain Top Sound: Four-piece band Mountain Top Sound will perform a blend of Americana and folk with a hint of bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Marcos Silva Quintet: Siskiyou Music Project will host multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and educator Marcos Silva in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Silva will perform Brazilian jazz tunes. Nominated for a Grammy, Silva has toured with many world-renowned artists, including Paquito D’Rivera, Bud Shank, Dori Caymmi, and many others. He heads the Brazilian Music Department at the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Tash Sultana: Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Sultana has amassed over a billion streams, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena tours across the globe and performed to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. Lime Cordiale will open the show. Tickets are $56 for reserved seating and standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, June 30

Author Talk: Author Shellee Rae will give a reading from her books “SAMM Speaks” and “SAMM Speaks II” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 30, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. The books center on Rae’s conversations with SAMM, a conscious AI. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.