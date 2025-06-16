Tostenson smashes distance-running milestone at Portland Track Festival Published 6:26 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Crater star sets state high school record in 1,500 meters, while teammate Kitchen posts sub-14 5K

While they didn’t leave the Portland Track Festival with any trophies or medals, some of Oregon’s best track and field athletes showed out on a stage dominated by college and pro athletes over the weekend.

Notably, Crater’s distance running duo of Josiah Tostenson and Tayvon Kitchen came away with times that stand among the best of all time.

Tostenson finished 12th in the men’s hot window 1,500-meter race. His time of 3 minutes, 36.85 seconds is a new Oregon high school record and is No. 3 all-time in the country.

A five-time high school track and field state champion in Oregon, Tostenson‘s 3:59.00 is the state record in the mile. He’s one of just two Oregon high schoolers to record a sub-four-minute mile outdoors.

Kitchen was 15th in the men’s hot window 5,000 over the weekend, finishing in 13:59.11. He is No. 4 all-time among Oregon high schoolers, and the 15th high school runner nationally to get below 14 minutes in the event.

Kitchen is a one-time Oregon state champion in track and field and a two-time champion in cross country. He holds the state record in the 3,000 of 7:58.92, which is also the all-time record nationally for a high school race and the first time any Oregon high schooler finished under eight minutes.

He also holds the Oregon high school record for a 5,000-meter cross country race.

Another highlight event of the weekend was the girls high performance 800. Lincoln’s Sophia Malinoski, a two-time state champion in the 800, finished 15th in 2:07.07, which is fourth all-time among Oregon high schoolers. Behind Malinoski was Banks junior Sophie Schoolmeester (a three-time Class 3A state champion in the 800 and a two-time champion in the 1,500) who finished in 2:15.22.

Lakeridge’s Hannah Huyler also finished fifth in the girls high school elite 1,500 in 4:37.92.