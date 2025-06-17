Lake of the Woods fireworks show canceled for July Fourth; laser light show planned at resort Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Lake of the Woods Resort officials are countering some recent bad news with some good.

While the longstanding tradition of Independence Day fireworks over the water at the popular lake had to be canceled in recent weeks, lake hosts announced an alternative on Monday.

A laser light show will replace the traditional fireworks show following the upcoming Fourth of July BBQ.

Cathy Cresser, event coordinator for the resort, said the fireworks show held over the lake for over 60 years was funded by a homeowners’ association, which was unable to pay for the event this year.

Cresser said the response on social media was a mixture of indignation, anger and lake-goers who said they were bummed out. Several asked about canceling reservations, so the laser show was added to provide an alternative, she said.

The laser show will be more cost-effective and safer, Cresser said.

Some locals suggested a drone show, which Cresser said was expensive and “way out of our league.”

“It’s a common misconception that Lake of the Woods Resort puts on the fireworks, but we do not; it’s always been the homeowners association,” she said this week.

“It’s been a complete volunteer effort, and several people who were in charge moved away or retired. I think, between that and tariffs on Chinese fireworks being even more cost prohibitive, they just decided they couldn’t pull it off this year. … As soon as we found out it was canceled, we wanted to come up with an alternative.”

Long-term survival of the annual show, Cresser noted, is yet to be determined. Lake management is hopeful a traditional fireworks show can take place for the nation’s 250th birthday next year. However, Cresser said this year’s party will still be worthy of attending.

A BBQ event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with the laser light show kicking off, Cresser said, “as soon as it’s dark enough.”

Music will be provided by The Roadsters band and an Oregon Air National Guard flyover from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls usually occurs about mid-day.

For event information, visit the resort Facebook page at facebook.com/lakeofthewoodsresort.

For questions about reservations, send an email to low.reservations@gmail.com, or call 541-949-8300.

Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.