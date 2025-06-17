OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Solstice run, Bonsai Day, water safety and more Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Celebrate the longest day of the year with the Summer Solstice Run, set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hawthorne Park in Medford.

The event features 5K and 10K runs, followed by a celebration afterwards.

Registration is $26 and due Friday. Children under 12 are free. Participants must be at least 5 years old.

The event is sponsored by Medford Parks and Recreation and Southern Oregon Runners. Register at bit.ly/3HXV7WJ.

Japanese Garden hosts Bonsai Day

Join Rogue Bonsai for Bonsai Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Japanese Garden in Lithia Park.

A collection of local Bonsai hobbyists’ finest trees will be on display and demonstrations of pruning and shaping techniques will be presented throughout the day.

Also, Ikebana displays by local Ikebana enthusiasts will also be on display. Ikebana is the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging.

This year’s theme for Bonsai Day is Yamadori, or collected trees from the wild.

Learn water safety skills at Rogue X event

Join Medford Parks and Recreation for Water Safety Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, at Rogue X, 764 Rossanley Drive in Medford. The event will feature interactive demonstrations, workshops and activities to teach water safety skills.

Partners include Medford police and fire and several agencies and organizations. For more information, call 541-774-2492.

Central Point classes focus on Greenway

Central Point Parks and Recreation is offering a series of all-ages classes focusing on the Bear Creek Greenway in collaboration with the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and the Klamath Bird Observatory.

On Wednesday, June 18, join the Conservancy for a walk along the Greenway to view trees and plants and discuss their history and importance. The walk is set for 9-11 a.m. and cost is $5. Sign up at bit.ly/3Sp4FfA.

On Saturday, join the Observatory for a walk along the Greenway to learn about local birds. The walk takes place 9-11 a.m. and cost is $5. Sign up at bit.ly/4jn62q2.

On Saturday, June 28, join the Conservancy for a walk and nature journaling. Bring a notebook and chair. The event is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $5. Register at bit.ly/43C9VSk.

It’s suggested that participants bring water and binoculars. Contact the department at 541-488-5340.

An update about the Greenway program, city parks foundation and pollinator garden can be found on Page 5 of the department’s summer recreation guide, bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

Hike the monument with Wilderness Council

Join the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council for a free guided hike on June 29 to upper Emigrant Creek in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

The outing, led by Southern Oregon University biologist Michael Parker, covers about 4 miles of forest, meadows and creeks, from Green Mountain to upper Emigrant Creek. Sign up at parker@sou.edu or call 541-482-8660.

Jacksonville Woodlands offers summer camps

The Jacksonville Community Center is hosting outdoor camps for children this summer, in cooperation with the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and Pollinator Pals.

The Jacksonville Woodlands Explorer Camps are for children ages 6-12 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23-25 and June 30-July 2. Those camps are in partnership with the Conservancy.

A third camp,The Eco-Adventures with Pollinator Pals, is for ages 7-12, and is in partnership with Pollinator Project Rogue Valley. The camp is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28-30.

Cost is $99 per session. Scholarships are available. Register at bit.ly/3HnU6ai. For more information, call 541-702-2585.

Pacifica hosts summer camps

Pacifica: A Garden in the Siskiyous is offering summer camps with a focus on the outdoors and other subjects, including engineering, sewing, horses, leadership, dance and art. Camps run June through August.

The camps serve ages 6-18. Cost is generally $275-$300 weekly. Partial scholarships are available. Spots are limited. For details and registration, visit bit.ly/4jl3Dfs.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at bit.ly/3Yjyhyi and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

Send us news about your upcoming event

Want to publicize your upcoming outdoors event for free? Send details to writer Shaun Hall at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com. Submissions about upcoming events are encouraged.

Shaun Hall is a freelance writer living in Grants Pass. Reach him at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com